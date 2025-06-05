News

Can Samsung Finance+ Make Premium AI Appliances Accessible to Everyone in India?

Discover how Samsung Finance+ offers quick, digital financing for Bespoke AI appliances, making them more accessible to Indian consumers.

Swayam Malhotra
By Swayam Malhotra
3 Min Read
Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has expanded its digital lending program, Samsung Finance+, to include its Bespoke AI Appliances. This move aims to simplify the purchase process for consumers eyeing premium AI-powered refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners. The program, developed by the Samsung R&D Institute in Bangalore and Delhi, promises a completely digital financing experience with loan approvals in as little as 15 minutes.

Contents
A Leap Towards Financial InclusionHow Does Samsung Finance+ Work?Partnership for a Seamless ExperienceExpanding the Reach of AI Appliances

A Leap Towards Financial Inclusion

Samsung Finance+ is designed to foster financial inclusion across India. It offers a convenient credit option with minimal paperwork and quick loan approvals. The initiative aligns with Samsung’s commitment to making advanced technology available to a wider audience.

“At Samsung, we are committed to making premium technology accessible to consumers across India, and Samsung Finance+ is a testament to our vision,” stated Ghufran Alam, Vice President, Digital Appliances, Samsung India. He added that by blending digital advancements with accessible financing, Samsung is streamlining the purchasing journey, enabling consumers to upgrade their homes with Bespoke AI Appliances.

How Does Samsung Finance+ Work?

Acquiring a loan through Samsung Finance+ is a straightforward process, available both on samsung.com and at retail outlets.

  • At Retail Stores:
    • Consumers visit a Samsung Finance+ desk.
    • They submit their e-documents for Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.
    • Following verification and credit scoring, loan sanction can occur in just 15 minutes.
    • Flexible EMI options are provided to cater to individual consumer needs.

This streamlined process ensures consumers can acquire their desired Samsung appliances without undue financial burden.

Partnership for a Seamless Experience

Samsung Finance+ operates in collaboration with DMI Finance, a financial institution specializing in digital lending solutions. This partnership is crucial for ensuring a quick and smooth experience for applicants.

Expanding the Reach of AI Appliances

The availability of Samsung Finance+ for Bespoke AI Appliances means more Indian households can experience the benefits of advanced home technology. These appliances, including refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, are designed to offer enhanced convenience and efficiency.

Samsung’s broader portfolio extends beyond home appliances, encompassing TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, network systems, and semiconductor solutions. The company also aims to deliver a connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and collaborations with partners.

This expansion of Samsung Finance+ is a significant step in making cutting-edge AI technology more attainable for consumers throughout India, supporting the brand’s objective of digital empowerment.

Swayam, a journalism graduate from Panjab University with 5 years of experience, specializes in covering new gadgets and tech impacts. His extensive coverage of software solutions has been pivotal in Tech Bharat's news articles. He specializes in analysing new gadgets, exploring software solutions, and discussing the impact of technology on everyday life.
