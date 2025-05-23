Can Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 8 Classic Redefine Smartwatch Style with a Bold New Look?

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is already generating quite a buzz among tech fans. Fresh CAD renders have leaked, suggesting a pretty bold design shift. The standout feature? A “squircle” shape—a blend of square and circular elements—plus a surprise addition of a third physical button. This could signal a new chapter for Samsung’s smartwatch lineup, possibly changing how people see and use their wearables.

The “squircle” concept isn’t entirely new; we’ve seen it in Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra. Now, it looks like this design language is making its way into the Classic series, moving away from the purely circular look that’s been standard for previous Galaxy Watches. While the actual display should stay circular, the bezel or frame surrounding it takes on a softer, squared-off shape. It’s a subtle but distinct shift, giving the Watch 8 Classic a unique identity within Samsung’s ecosystem.

These renders reportedly come from accessory makers who get early dimensions, which usually means they’re pretty reliable. The suggested size—about 46 by 46.5 by 14.2 millimeters—puts it close to the larger Watch 6 Classic, though maybe a bit thicker. Whether that extra thickness is for new hardware or just design tweaks isn’t clear, but it’s definitely noticeable.

The Return of a Favorite Feature—and a Mysterious New One

Among the highlights, fans will be happy to hear the physical rotating bezel appears to be back. This feature has been a favorite for navigating menus intuitively and was briefly missing in some recent models but returned with the Watch 6 Classic. Its presence here shows Samsung might be doubling down on what users really appreciate.

But there’s also this intriguing third button, sitting between the usual two on the right side. It has an orange accent—reminiscent of the Galaxy Watch Ultra’s style—but what it does exactly is still a bit of a mystery. Rumors suggest it could be a “Quick Button,” similar to the one on the Ultra, letting users access shortcuts like workout modes or flashlight with a tap. If that’s true, it might offer more personalized control, which could be a handy addition.

What’s Inside: Battery and Specs Speculations

While the design is grabbing attention, some details about the internals are starting to trickle out. The Watch 8 Classic is expected to sport a 1.5-inch screen, matching the bigger Watch 7 and Ultra models. Battery-wise, filings hint at a 435mAh rated capacity—likely around 450mAh typical. That’s just a slight bump from the Watch 6 Classic’s 425mAh, suggesting that any real improvement in battery life might come from smarter software tweaks rather than a big hardware upgrade. It’s worth noting, though, that this is still smaller than the hefty 590mAh battery in the Ultra, so don’t expect marathon runtimes here.

Processor details remain a bit vague, but it’s likely Samsung will stick with an updated version of the Exynos W930 chip. On the software side, the watch should launch with One UI 8 Watch, bringing fresh features and refinements. These could include improved health tracking and AI-powered insights, building on heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking with new metrics like “vascular load” and “Antioxidant Index.” There are also whispers of a battery protection feature that limits charging to a certain percentage, support for randomized watch faces, and a new Shortcuts app for quick access to favorite tools.

What to Expect: Launch and Market Positioning

The Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is expected to make its debut at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event—likely around July—where new foldable phones and wearables usually take center stage. The fact that the Classic line returns after missing out on the Watch 7 hints that Samsung still values offering diverse styles to smartwatch users.

With its blend of “squircle” design, familiar rotating bezel, and that extra button, the Watch 8 Classic seems to aim for a middle ground—melding the traditional charm of the Classic series with some of the rugged, feature-packed appeal of the Watch Ultra. This could appeal to a broader crowd, balancing style and functionality without leaning too far into sporty or sleek extremes.

As the launch draws closer, we’ll likely learn more about pricing, availability, and the full range of features. For now, Samsung’s bold design gamble with the Watch 8 Classic definitely makes it one of the more interesting smartwatch releases to watch this year.