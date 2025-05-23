Can the New Tata Altroz Facelift at Rs 6.89 Lakh Reshape the Premium Hatchback Market?

The automotive landscape in India has just welcomed a notable entrant: the facelifted Tata Altroz. Launched on May 22, 2025, with an introductory ex-showroom price starting at Rs 6.89 lakh, this premium hatchback from Tata Motors brings with it a refreshed design, upgraded interior, and a slew of new features. It marks the first substantial update for the Altroz since its 2020 debut. Known for its safety and sturdy build, the Altroz has carved a niche for itself over the years. Now, with this update, Tata seems keen on not just maintaining but enhancing that reputation.

The 2025 Altroz facelift comes in five variants: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished Plus S. Bookings begin June 2, 2025, with deliveries set to follow soon after.

Sharper Exterior Design with Modern Touches

Visually, the new Altroz wears a bolder look. The front fascia now sports sleeker twin-pod LED headlights replacing the earlier projector units, paired with eyebrow-shaped LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs). The grille has been reimagined to mirror the aesthetic seen on Tata’s newer models like the Harrier and Safari, featuring layered rectangular inserts. A redesigned bumper, with beefier LED fog lamp housings and a more pronounced air intake, rounds off the front.

From the side, you’ll notice new 16-inch alloy wheels and—something quite unique for the segment—flush-type door handles with illumination on the front doors. At the rear, the design updates continue with T-shaped connected LED tail lamps linked by an LED strip, enhancing the car’s width visually. The rear bumper has been revised, and the reverse lamp is now placed under the number plate area. Five monotone paint options—Pure Grey, Royal Blue, Dune Glow, Ember Glow, and Pristine White—are available, with dual-tone roof choices beginning from the Accomplished S trim.

Elevated Interior and Feature-Rich Cabin

Step inside, and the transformation is even more apparent. The cabin now exudes a more upmarket vibe thanks to a black and beige theme highlighted by a gloss black panel and subtle copper accents on the dashboard. While the layout hasn’t drastically changed, it feels decidedly more refined.

The standout feature here is the dual 10.25-inch screens. The center touchscreen, powered by Harman, supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, built-in navigation, and now includes a 360-degree camera feed. The digital instrument cluster offers customizable views and can even project maps—something particularly handy when navigating city streets.

Other additions include Tata’s two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated logo, a touch-based climate control panel, a voice-activated electric sunroof, and practical touches like a wireless charger and air purifier. Seat comfort is said to be improved with redesigned front and rear seats offering better support. Also noteworthy are new ambient lighting elements and additional cup holders in the rear armrest. Tata retains features like cruise control, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, 90-degree opening doors, and rain-sensing wipers. An 8-speaker system continues to handle audio duties.

Powertrain Options Remain Varied

Tata has opted to retain the diverse engine lineup:

A 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (88 PS/115 Nm), now with an optional 5-speed AMT alongside the manual.

A 1.5-litre diesel engine (90 PS/200 Nm), rare in this segment, offered with a 5-speed manual.

A 1.2-litre CNG variant (73.5 PS/103 Nm), manual-only, targeting economy-focused buyers.

A 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/170 Nm) in the Altroz Racer, paired with a 6-speed manual, with a 6-speed DCT also available on select trims.

These options, all riding on Tata’s ALFA architecture, should appeal to a broad spectrum of drivers.

Safety Standards Upholding a Strong Reputation

Tata continues its focus on safety. The Altroz holds a 5-star adult safety rating and a 4-star child safety rating from Global NCAP. This facelift strengthens that with six airbags now standard. Other features include ABS with EBD, ESC, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX mounts, and a new 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring. Seatbelt reminders for all seats further improve compliance with safety norms.

Market Positioning and Competition

Stepping into a fiercely contested premium hatchback segment, the Altroz facelift goes head-to-head with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza. With a starting price just above the Baleno’s and closely aligned with the Glanza, the Altroz sets itself apart with its diesel option, superior safety features, and now, a more tech-laden cabin.

Will it reshape the premium hatchback market? Perhaps. It’s certainly better equipped now to do so. But in a segment where competition is intense and loyalty runs deep, the Altroz’s challenge is as much about perception as it is about performance. Still, with its new design, enhanced features, and robust safety credentials, it may just tilt the scales more than a little.