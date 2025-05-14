Can These Underdogs Conquer South Asia’s VALORANT Throne? ₹29 Lakh Battle Begins!

South Asia’s VALORANT scene is bracing for another electrifying showdown as the OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 2 (OMEN VCSA Split 2) ignites on May 16th! With a hefty ₹29 lakh prize pool on the line, the region’s top eight squads are locked and loaded for three weeks of intense competition. But the stakes go far beyond just the cash prize.

Organized by NODWIN Gaming in collaboration with VALORANT creators Riot Games, this split is a crucial stepping stone for teams eyeing a coveted spot at the Split 2 LAN finals, scheduled for May 31st and June 1st. Only the top three finishers from this grueling online stage will advance to the LAN event. There, they will not only battle for the championship title but also accumulate vital Challenger Points. These points are the golden tickets that determine who gets a shot at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, the gateway to the big leagues of VALORANT Champions Tour.

Split 1 already set a high bar, pulling in over 10 million views as fans witnessed thrilling matches and the emergence of formidable talent. Now, the pressure cooker intensifies. Every round, every clutch play, every strategic timeout will matter as these eight teams fight tooth and nail for regional supremacy and a chance to prove their mettle on the international stage.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, emphasized the significance of the tournament: “The OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia is building a strong ecosystem, fueled by passionate players and a vibrant community. Split 1’s success shows the potential here. Our focus is on creating more opportunities for these players and establishing South Asia as a force in global VALORANT.”

Echoing this sentiment, Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead for South Asia at Riot Games, stated, “Split 1 elevated the competition and showcased incredible talent. We expect Split 2 to be even more intense. Our vision at Riot Games is to develop a sustainable esports ecosystem in South Asia, empowering players and engaging fans. Circuits like OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia are central to this vision.”

Who will rise to the occasion and claim the lion’s share of the ₹29 lakh prize pool? Here’s how the spoils will be divided:

Split 2 Winner: ₹12,15,000

Runner-up: ₹6,48,000

3rd Place: ₹4,45,500

4th Place: ₹2,43,000

5th Place: ₹1,21,500

6th Place: ₹1,21,500

7th Place: ₹81,000

8th Place: ₹81,000

The opening matches promise immediate fireworks, with familiar rivalries and fresh clashes set to ignite the server:

May 16, 2025 | 3:00 PM: Velocity Gaming vs Asterisk

May 16, 2025 | 6:00 PM: Reckoning Esports vs GE Academy

May 17, 2025 | 3:00 PM: Revenant x Spark vs XO IND

May 17, 2025 | 6:00 PM: DotExe Esports vs S8UL Esports (BO3)

For fans eager to witness the drama unfold, NODWIN Gaming will be broadcasting all the action live on their official YouTube channel (Hindi and English) and Facebook page (Hindi).

Meet the Teams and Their Fighters:

As the countdown begins, the South Asian VALORANT community holds its breath. Will established powerhouses maintain their dominance, or will a new challenger emerge to seize the crown? OMEN VCSA Split 2 promises to be a thrilling spectacle, packed with nail-biting moments and unforgettable plays. Tune in and witness the future of South Asian VALORANT unfold!