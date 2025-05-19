Can This Keyboard Give You an Esports Edge? ROG’s New Gear is Turning Heads!

Are you chasing that competitive edge in your favourite esports titles? ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) just dropped a bombshell at Computex 2025, unveiling a lineup of gear so finely tuned for esports, it might just give you the upper hand you’ve been craving. Forget incremental upgrades; ROG is swinging for the fences with insights from the world’s top pros.

Leading the charge is the ROG Falcata, a 75% split gaming keyboard that looks as clever as it performs. Imagine being able to position each half to perfectly suit your setup, freeing up precious desk real estate for those crucial mouse movements. But it’s not just about space. This keyboard boasts ROG HFX V2 Magnetic Switches, allowing you to customise the actuation point from a hair-trigger 0.1mm to a deliberate 3.5mm, adjustable in microscopic 0.01mm steps. Talk about precision! The ROG Hall Sensor further enhances accuracy, ensuring every press registers flawlessly. And for those on-the-fly adjustments, a multifunction wheel and button let you tweak everything from actuation to volume without breaking your focus. Need lightning-fast response? A dedicated Rapid Trigger toggle has you covered. With an 8000Hz polling rate and tri-mode connectivity, the Falcata is built for speed and versatility. Plus, with up to 610 hours of battery life via 2.4GHz wireless, you can game without the constant worry of charging. The integrated dampening and detachable wrist rests hint at a comfortable and quiet gaming experience, crucial for those long practice sessions.

Then there’s the ROG Ace collection, specifically designed with esports in mind. The ROG Harpe II Ace gaming mouse is a prime example. Developed and tested with input from VALORANT champion Max “Demon1” Mazanov, this mouse is sculpted for claw and fingertip grip users. Demon1 himself raves about his involvement, emphasising the meticulous design process that considered everything from shape to click feel. Weighing a mere 48 grams thanks to its innovative bio-based nylon construction, the Harpe II Ace allows for effortless flicks and precise tracking with its 42,000-dpi ROG AimPoint Pro optical sensor. The ROG-exclusive optical micro switches are rated for a staggering 100 million clicks, ensuring long-lasting reliability. Its 8000Hz polling rate via ROG SpeedNova wireless technology means virtually zero latency. A unique “Zone Mode” instantly optimizes the mouse for competitive play by maxing out the polling rate, disabling RGB, and disconnecting ROG Gear Link for a streamlined experience. Speaking of which, ROG Gear Link lets you configure the mouse through a web browser – no software downloads needed, a huge plus for players on the go.

Adding to the Ace lineup is the ROG Strix Ace XG248 gaming monitor, boasting an overclocked 610Hz refresh rate and a minuscule 0.8ms input lag. This monitor is built for visual clarity and responsiveness, crucial for split-second decisions in fast-paced games.

ROG isn’t just about peripherals; they understand the importance of comfort. The ROG Courser gaming chair features a dynamic reclining system that maintains back support throughout its 90-155° range. With fully adjustable 4D armrests and customizable lumbar support, it aims to provide ergonomic comfort for extended gaming sessions. The premium leatherette and even concealed RGB lighting add a touch of style. For those seeking a lighter aesthetic, the ROG Destrier Core is now available in Moonlight White, offering breathable mesh, adjustable support, and even a mobile gaming elevation mode for the armrests.

To top it all off, ROG announced a personal brand partnership with Counter-Strike 2 legend Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut. A known fan of ROG keyboards, ZywOo will contribute to the development of future ROG Ace products. His 23rd MVP award at BLAST Open Lisbon 2025 solidifies his status as a top player, and his insights will undoubtedly be invaluable. ROG also continues its support of esports teams like NRG Esports and Team Vitality, equipping their Counter-Strike and VALORANT teams with their latest gear.

With these new offerings and strategic partnerships, ASUS ROG is doubling down on its commitment to the esports community. By listening to the needs of professional players and pushing the boundaries of gaming technology, they’re not just creating peripherals; they’re crafting tools designed to help gamers reach their peak performance. Could this new gear be the key to your next victory? Only time will tell, but ROG is certainly making a compelling case.