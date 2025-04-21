Can Xiaomi’s New Redmi Watch Move Really Do That Much for Just ₹1999?

Xiaomi India just made a significant move in the Indian wearable market. Today, they launched the Redmi Watch Move, and it’s not just any new gadget – it’s their very first smartwatch built right here in India. Priced surprisingly low at just ₹1999, this watch aims to be your everyday companion, tracking fitness, managing tasks, and keeping you connected.

This isn’t just a standard global launch recycled for India. Xiaomi India’s Chief Marketing Officer, Anuj Sharma, highlighted that building this watch locally means it’s “thoughtfully built for the Indian market.” That focus suggests features and performance tailored for daily life in India, from managing calls in traffic to tracking workouts in varying conditions. It brings Xiaomi’s tech know-how and combines it with a commitment to manufacturing within the country.

Your Everyday Fitness Partner, Ready When You Are

Think about your daily routine. A morning jog? An evening walk? The Redmi Watch Move tracks over 140 different workout modes. Xiaomi says their R&D provides 98.5% tracking accuracy, giving you reliable data whether you’re running, cycling, or timing a yoga session. It goes beyond just showing numbers; it aims to give you real-time feedback to help you push towards your daily goals and build healthier habits without needing a personal trainer beside you.

Health Monitoring That Fits Into Your Life

Understanding your body is key to staying healthy. The Watch Move tracks important health metrics throughout the day and night. It monitors your heart rate, measures blood oxygen levels (SpO₂), and keeps an eye on your stress levels. When you sleep, it tracks different sleep cycles, including REM, offering deeper insights into your rest quality. For women, it includes menstrual cycle tracking, making it a comprehensive health tool on your wrist. It’s about making wellness tracking easy and personal.

A Display You Can Actually See Outdoors

One common frustration with smartwatches is screen visibility under bright sunlight. The Redmi Watch Move features a 4.69cm (1.85”) AMOLED display with 600 nits brightness. That should make checking the time or notifications comfortable, even on a sunny day. The screen has a sleek 2.5D curved design and includes an Always-On Display option, so essential info is always just a glance away.

Designed for Comfort, Built for Daily Grind

Wearing a watch all day means it needs to be comfortable and durable. The strap is made from anti-allergy, anti-bacterial TPU, designed to feel good on your skin. With an IP68 rating, the watch can handle dust and water, meaning you don’t have to worry about rain during your commute or sweat during a gym session. It’s built to withstand the reality of everyday use, whether you’re hiking or just navigating a busy day.

Stay Organised and Connected Easily

Running on Xiaomi HyperOS, the Watch Move becomes more than just a fitness tracker. It syncs essential information from your phone like notes, tasks, calendar events, and even real-time weather updates. This keeps important details right on your wrist, helping you stay organised. Navigating the watch is smooth thanks to the spinning crown, letting you scroll through apps and alerts quickly with one finger.

Need to take a call but your phone is in your pocket? The Redmi Watch Move supports Bluetooth calls. You can access contacts and manage notifications directly from the watch. Plus, it includes Hindi language support, making it more accessible for users across India.

Power That Keeps Up With Your Pace

A great feature set doesn’t mean much if the battery dies quickly. The Redmi Watch Move promises up to 14 days of battery life under typical usage. Even with the Always-On Display active, it can last up to 5 days. If you’re running low on power but still need core functions, an Ultra Battery Saver Mode keeps key features running, ensuring you stay connected when it matters most.

Getting Your Hands on the Redmi Watch Move

The Redmi Watch Move is priced at an incredibly accessible ₹1,999. It goes on sale starting May 1st, 2025, and you can find it on Mi.com, Flipkart, and Xiaomi’s physical retail stores. You have four color options to choose from to match your style: Black Drift, Blue Blaze, Silver Sprint, and Gold Rush. If you’re already convinced, pre-booking starts soon, on April 24th, 2025.

Considering the price, the local manufacturing angle, and the feature list covering comprehensive fitness, health, smart features, and solid battery life, the Redmi Watch Move looks like a strong contender for anyone in India looking for a capable yet affordable smartwatch built with local needs in mind.