Can You Really Get the iPhone 15 for ₹24,950 on Amazon? Here’s How

Apple enthusiasts in India have a compelling reason to consider upgrading their devices. Amazon India is currently offering the iPhone 15 (128GB, Black) at an effective price of ₹24,950. This opportunity arises from a combination of discounts and exchange offers, making it a noteworthy deal for those looking to own Apple’s latest smartphone.

Understanding the Offer

The iPhone 15 is listed on Amazon India at a retail price of ₹69,900. However, a 16% discount reduces the price to ₹58,999. Customers can further lower the cost through Amazon’s exchange program. For instance, trading in an iPhone 14 (512GB) in good condition can yield up to ₹31,100 in exchange value, bringing the price down to ₹27,899. Additionally, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders can avail an extra discount of ₹2,949, effectively reducing the final price to ₹24,950.

Steps to Avail the Deal

Visit Amazon India: Navigate to the iPhone 15 (128GB, Black) product page. Check Exchange Eligibility: Enter details of your current smartphone to determine the exchange value. Select Payment Method: Choose Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card as your payment option to receive the additional discount. Place the Order: Proceed to checkout and complete the purchase.

It’s important to note that the exchange value depends on the model and condition of your current device. The maximum exchange value is typically offered for newer models in good condition.

iPhone 15 Specifications

Display : 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.

: 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. Processor : Powered by the A16 Bionic chip.

: Powered by the A16 Bionic chip. Camera : Features a 48MP primary sensor, enhancing photo quality in various lighting conditions.

: Features a 48MP primary sensor, enhancing photo quality in various lighting conditions. Battery Life : Offers all-day battery life, with real-world usage exceeding 9 hours.

: Offers all-day battery life, with real-world usage exceeding 9 hours. Charging Port : Equipped with a USB Type-C port, aligning with global charging standards.

: Equipped with a USB Type-C port, aligning with global charging standards. Design: Available in multiple colors, including black, with a sleek and modern design.

Considerations Before Purchasing

Exchange Offer : The exchange value is contingent on the model and condition of your current smartphone.

: The exchange value is contingent on the model and condition of your current smartphone. Bank Discount : The additional ₹2,949 discount is exclusive to Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders.

: The additional ₹2,949 discount is exclusive to Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit cardholders. Limited-Time Offer : This deal is available for a limited period and may change based on stock availability and other factors.

: This deal is available for a limited period and may change based on stock availability and other factors. Color and Storage Options: The offer is specific to the 128GB Black variant; other colors or storage capacities may not have the same discounts.

This Amazon India offer presents a significant opportunity for consumers to acquire the iPhone 15 at a reduced price. By combining the available discounts and exchange offers, eligible customers can purchase the device for ₹24,950. It’s advisable to act promptly, as such deals are subject to change and may not last indefinitely.