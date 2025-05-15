Can You Talk to Your Windows 11 PC? Microsoft Tests Hey Copilot Wake Command

Microsoft is testing a new voice command feature called “Hey Copilot” for Windows 11 users, allowing them to activate the Copilot AI assistant hands-free. This feature is currently available to Windows Insiders with Copilot app version 1.25051.10.0 or higher.

How It Works

Once enabled, users can say “Hey Copilot” to initiate a conversation with the AI assistant. A floating microphone icon will appear at the bottom of the screen, accompanied by a chime indicating that Copilot is listening. Users can then ask questions or request assistance, and Copilot will respond accordingly. To end the conversation, users can click the “X” on the Copilot interface or remain silent for a few seconds, prompting Copilot to automatically end the session.

Privacy and Data Handling

Microsoft emphasizes user privacy with this feature. The wake word detection operates on-device using a 10-second audio buffer, ensuring that no audio is sent to the cloud or stored locally. However, an internet connection is required for Copilot Voice to function, as it relies on cloud processing for generating responses.

Getting Started

To enable the “Hey Copilot” feature, users need to:

Open the Copilot app. Tap the avatar in the bottom-left corner. Select “Settings.” Scroll down to the “Voice mode” section. Toggle on “Listen for ‘Hey, Copilot’ to start a conversation.”

Availability

The “Hey Copilot” feature is being rolled out to Windows Insiders with English set as their display language. It is available in Copilot app version 1.25051.10.0 or higher. Users can check for updates in the Microsoft Store to ensure they have the latest version.

This development marks a significant step in making AI assistants more accessible and user-friendly on Windows 11. By enabling hands-free interaction, Microsoft aims to enhance the user experience and streamline tasks through voice commands.