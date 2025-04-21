Can Your Living Room Sound This Real? boAt’s New Soundbars Promise Stadium Vibes!

Imagine the electric crack of the bat, the roar of thousands of fans, the tension in the air before a crucial wicket. What if you could experience every single one of those spine-tingling cricket moments right from your couch? This T20 season, boAt, India’s leading audio and wearables brand, is making that a reality with their new ‘Real Se Bhi Clear’ campaign featuring the immersive power of their Aavante Soundbar range.

boAt is no stranger to the world of sports, deepening its ties this season by continuing as the Official Audio Wearables Partner for T20 powerhouses Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT). This partnership isn’t just about logos on jerseys; it’s about bringing the very essence of the game closer to the fans who live and breathe cricket.

The heart of this season’s celebration is the ‘Real Se Bhi Clear’ campaign. It kicks off with a high-octane film that puts sound front and center, starring cricket icons Virat Kohli, Liam Livingstone, and Krunal Pandya. The film’s narrative is built around how the critical moments of a match – the kind that make you jump out of your seat – become unbelievably clear and impactful through the Aavante Soundbars.

Vedansh Kumar, Head of Brand Marketing at boAt, puts it simply: “At boAt, we don’t just build audio gear — we build moments. With the ‘Real Se Bhi Clear’ campaign and our continued partnership with RCB and GT, we’re making sure fans can feel every snick, every sledge, and every six as if they were right there in the stadium. We’re here to turn up the volume on fandom.”

The goal with the Aavante Soundbar range is ambitious: to transport the thrilling atmosphere of a live cricket stadium directly into your living room. boAt wants fans to feel completely immersed in the action. Whether it’s the collective gasp of the crowd during a close catch, the distinct sound of the ball hitting the boundary rope, or the rising tension during a nail-biting final over, the soundbar is designed to elevate the home viewing experience dramatically.

The creative minds behind the ad at Talented, Reya Reji & Nasreen Talukdar, highlight their unique approach. They focused on sonic storytelling and fan culture to showcase the product’s superiority. Their aim? To encourage fans to switch from silent viewing back to experiencing the game with the sound on, feeling every moment with intensity. They recognized that while many IPL campaigns focus heavily on visuals and amplified noise, boAt’s expertise in audio presented an opportunity to tell a richer story by making sound the true hero.

Director Kunal Pardeshi echoed this sentiment, stating they weren’t just making a film but building a sound mnemonic that resonates with cricket fans. He found bringing the distinct sounds of cricket to life both humorous and satisfying.

Through these continued collaborations and the innovative ‘Real Se Bhi Clear’ campaign, boAt strengthens its connection with cricket enthusiasts. They are ensuring that the excitement, passion, and unforgettable sounds of the T20 season extend beyond the stadium and into the everyday lives of fans, no matter where they are. It’s about making sure you don’t just watch the game, you feel it.