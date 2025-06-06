Can Your Next ASUS Mouse Actually Smell Good?

ASUS just threw a bit of a curveball into the PC peripheral scene with its latest launch: the “Fragrance Mouse MD101.” Yep, you read that right. A mouse—but make it scented. This surprisingly intriguing product, created in collaboration with India’s Eze Perfumes, was unveiled on June 5, 2025, and it doesn’t come alone. ASUS also refreshed its Marshmallow Keyboard KW100 lineup with two new colors: Rose Clay and Iridescent White. Both releases point to ASUS leaning harder into aesthetics, versatility, and now, even sensory appeal.

So, what exactly is this Fragrance Mouse MD101? It looks pretty standard at first glance, but hidden inside is a tiny fragrance compartment designed to emit a subtle aroma while you go about your usual clicking and scrolling. ASUS teamed up with Eze Perfumes—an Indian brand with over 70 years of fragrance know-how—to craft a signature scent just for this mouse. And they didn’t hold back. The fragrance takes you on quite the aromatic journey: it opens with peach, wormwood, and freesia, eases into rose, sandalwood, and iris, and finishes on a cozy base of musk, vanilla, and amber.

When you pick up the MD101, you get two vials of this specially made ASUS x Eze scent. The mouse is designed so you can easily refill the fragrance chamber or even clean it out entirely if you want to try a different aroma down the line. That personalization factor adds a nice touch. But scent isn’t the only feature here.

From a functionality standpoint, the MD101 is no slouch. It supports dual-mode wireless connectivity—Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz—so it’s adaptable to different setups. The ergonomic shape, PTFE feet for smoother gliding, and adjustable DPI settings (1200, 1600, 2400) make it a solid choice for daily use. Plus, it’s quiet. Clicks are rated under 20 dB and tested for 10 million presses, so durability isn’t sacrificed for novelty. It runs on a single AA battery and promises up to a year of battery life. Weighing in at around 66 grams without the battery and essence oil, it’s also pretty lightweight. Compatibility covers Windows 10 or later, ChromeOS, and macOS. Price? It starts at INR 1,999 and is available via ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, and the ASUS E-shop.

Arnold Su, Vice President – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India, put it this way: “At our workstations, we strive for a premium experience and the right accessories are the perfect companions to support that goal…we are introducing a unique form of interaction that incorporates scent as a subtle sensory layer.”

On the keyboard side of things, the Marshmallow KW100 hasn’t changed fundamentally but now sports two stylish new shades: Rose Clay and Iridescent White. These join the earlier Oat Milk and Green Tea Latte colorways. The KW100 continues to deliver on quiet comfort, thanks to scissor switches with 1.6 mm travel and an internal silent foam layer keeping keypresses below 50 dB. It also has a 2-level kickstand to help with ergonomics.

Just like the MD101, the KW100 supports multi-device Bluetooth pairing (up to three devices), making it handy for multitaskers hopping between systems. It runs on two AAA batteries, which should last about a year if you’re typing a couple of hours a day. There are also 12 hotkeys (F1-F12) for things like volume control and media playback. Compact but efficient, the keyboard has a 75% layout with 84 keys, measures 286.5 x 127.5 x 16.8 mm, and weighs 480 grams without batteries. It supports Windows 10/11, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, Android, and ChromeOS. Oh, and there’s a dedicated Copilot key. Pricing starts at INR 2,499.

With these releases, ASUS is clearly trying to evolve beyond just functionality. The Fragrance Mouse MD101, especially, signals a shift toward making everyday tools a bit more enjoyable, maybe even a little indulgent. It also highlights a clever cross-industry collaboration, blending electronics with fine fragrance in a way that doesn’t feel forced. Whether or not this scented mouse becomes a trendsetter remains to be seen, but it certainly adds an unexpected twist to what’s typically a pretty straightforward category. And sometimes, that kind of unpredictability is what makes tech fun again.