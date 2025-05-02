Can Your Old Laptop Handle This? ASUS ROG Unleashes 2025 Gaming Beasts in India with Jaw-Dropping Pre-Order Perks!

Gaming and creative professionals in India, get ready. ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) just pulled back the curtain on its highly anticipated 2025 laptop lineup, and it’s a significant leap forward. Launched on May 2nd, these new machines, including the ROG Strix Scar 16/18, ROG Strix G16, ROG Zephyrus G14, ROG Zephyrus G16, and ROG Flow Z13, pack a serious punch with the latest processors, advanced cooling, and features designed for pure performance and immersive experiences.

The star of the show across the lineup is the inclusion of the latest-generation processors: Intel Core Ultra 9 and AMD Ryzen AI Max. This means more raw power for demanding games and applications, plus dedicated AI capabilities for accelerated workflows and potentially new gaming features.

For those who crave personalization and flair, the AniMe Vision display on the lid of the Scar series makes a bold statement. Imagine showcasing custom animations or in-game stats directly on your laptop lid – it’s a unique touch that lets your personality shine.

Keeping these powerful components cool under pressure is crucial, and ROG addresses this with an advanced cooling system. Expect to see features like vapor chambers, Tri-Fan technology, and AI-powered thermal tuning working together to maintain high performance during intense gaming sessions or heavy creative tasks. This means less thermal throttling and more consistent frame rates.

Upgradability is often a key consideration for laptop users, and the Strix series simplifies this with a tool-free access design. Need more RAM or storage down the line? You can easily open the laptop and make upgrades without worrying about voiding your warranty, a welcome change for many users.

The new ROG lineup is available for pre-order starting at an incredibly low INR 99. This initial pre-order comes with benefits valued up to INR 34,498, adding significant value for early adopters. These benefits include a 2-year extended warranty, 3 years of local damage protection, and a premium ROG gaming backpack. It’s a compelling package that offers both performance and peace of mind.

Here’s a closer look at some of the standout models:

The ROG Strix Scar 16/18 are built for top-tier performance. They feature the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor and can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 GPU, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage. The visuals are handled by a stunning 240Hz WQXGA Mini-LED ROG Nebula HDR display with 1200 nits brightness, offering vibrant colors and smooth motion. Prices for the Scar 16 start at INR 379,990, while the Scar 18 begins at INR 449,990.

The ROG Strix G16 is positioned for FPS enthusiasts, powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and up to an NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti GPU. It boasts a 16-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula display with a 240Hz refresh rate. A limited variant with an RTX 5080 will also be available. The Strix G16 starts at INR 259,990.

For those seeking portability and versatility, the ROG Flow Z13 is a 2-in-1 gaming tablet powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max 390 processor with significant AI NPU performance. It features a 13.4-inch 2.5K ROG Nebula touchscreen with a 180Hz refresh rate, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and a 1TB SSD. Its adaptable design with a kickstand and detachable keyboard makes it suitable for both gaming and creative work on the go. The Flow Z13 starts at INR 199,990.

The sleek and powerful ROG Zephyrus G16 packs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H CPU and up to an NVIDIA RTX 5080 GPU in a thin and light chassis. It sports a gorgeous 16-inch 2.5K OLED display with a 240Hz refresh rate, perfect for both gaming and content creation. Prices for the Zephyrus G16 start at INR 359,990.

Finally, the compact ROG Zephyrus G14 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU and an NVIDIA RTX 5070Ti GPU, making it ideal for AI-accelerated tasks and creative work in a portable form factor. It features a 14-inch 3K OLED Nebula Display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Zephyrus G14 starts at INR 279,990.

These new ROG laptops are available for pre-order now through the ASUS e-shop, Flipkart, Amazon, ROG-authorized retailers, and ASUS Exclusive Stores. General availability is set for May 13th, 2025.

Here’s a quick look at the starting prices:

ROG Strix Scar 16: INR 379,990

ROG Strix Scar 18: INR 449,990

ROG Zephyrus G14: INR 279,990

ROG Zephyrus G16: INR 359,990

ROG Strix G16: INR 259,990

ROG Flow Z13: INR 199,990

With the introduction of these new models, ASUS ROG is clearly pushing the boundaries of what gaming laptops can do, offering a range of options tailored to different needs and preferences, all while incorporating the latest in processing power and AI acceleration. The exclusive pre-order offers sweeten the deal for those looking to be among the first to experience this next generation of portable gaming and creativity.