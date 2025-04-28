Can Your Phone Game for 6 Hours Straight at a Silky Smooth 120 FPS? realme Just Showcased the Future at BGIS 2025!

Mobile gaming hit a major milestone this past weekend in Kolkata as the realme Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Grand Finals wrapped up. Amidst the intense competition where India’s top BGMI teams battled for supremacy, realme and Krafton pulled back the curtain on a game-changing advancement: the industry’s first co-tested 6-hour stable 120FPS gaming experience. This groundbreaking feature debuted on the upcoming realme GT7, already creating significant buzz as the official smartphone partner for BMPS 2025.

For serious mobile gamers, maintaining high frame rates over extended periods is crucial for a competitive edge. Frame drops and instability can mean the difference between victory and defeat. The collaboration between realme and Krafton directly addresses this pain point, setting a new standard for sustained performance in mobile esports.

The realme GT7, positioned as a 2025 flagship killer, showcased this capability at the BGIS 2025 Grand Finals held from April 25 to 27 at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata. This event brought together the culmination of months of qualifiers, pitting the top 16 teams against each other in a thrilling offline finale.

While full specifications of the realme GT7 are still under wraps ahead of its expected launch in India around May 2025, information circulating suggests a device built for performance. Leaks and teasers point towards a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ chipset, a large 7200mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and a high-refresh-rate OLED display, likely 144Hz. These specifications, combined with the co-optimized 120FPS stability feature, paint a picture of a smartphone designed to meet the demanding needs of competitive BGMI players.

realme’s partnership with Krafton on this feature highlights a dedicated effort to enhance the mobile gaming ecosystem in India. By working directly with the developers of one of the country’s most popular mobile games, realme is fine-tuning its hardware and software to deliver an optimized and consistent high-performance gaming experience.

The BGIS 2025 Grand Finals not only celebrated the skill of India’s best BGMI players but also served as a platform to showcase the technological advancements driving the future of mobile esports. The introduction of 6-hour stable 120FPS gaming on the realme GT7 signals a significant leap forward, promising smoother, more consistent gameplay for enthusiasts and professional players alike. Fans and attendees in Kolkata witnessed this firsthand, getting a glimpse of the performance potential the GT7 brings to the battleground.

This focus on sustained high frame rates reflects the growing maturity of the mobile esports scene in India, where long gaming sessions are common during tournaments and competitive play. realme’s commitment to delivering such a feature underscores their understanding of the market and their ambition to be a leading brand for mobile gamers. The realme GT7 stepping in as the official smartphone partner for BMPS 2025 further solidifies its position as a device aimed squarely at performance-conscious users.

As mobile gaming continues its rapid growth across India, hardware capable of delivering uncompromised performance becomes increasingly vital. The realme GT7, with its showcased ability to maintain 120FPS stability for extended periods, appears poised to be a strong contender in the performance smartphone segment, catering directly to the needs of the passionate Indian gaming community.