Can Your Rig Handle the Hellish Hordes? ASUS ROG and DOOM Unleash a Monster GPU!

Aditi Sharma
By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
ASUS ROG and DOOM partner for a limited-edition ROG Astral RTX 5080 graphics card bundle, celebrating 30 years of ASUS GPUs and the launch of DOOM: The Dark Ages. Exclusive to Bethesda Gear Store.

For three decades, ASUS has pushed the boundaries of PC graphics, and for just as long, DOOM has defined the limits of visceral, high-octane first-person action. Now, these two titans collide in a collaboration set to shake the foundations of your gaming setup: the limited-edition ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition graphics card.

A double celebration – 30 years of ASUS graphics card innovation and the impending arrival of the highly anticipated DOOM: The Dark Ages. ASUS Republic of Gamers, in partnership with Bethesda and id Software, forged a GPU designed not just for performance, but as a tribute to the iconic DOOM Slayer himself.

This isn’t just a graphics card; it’s a collector’s piece engineered for the most dedicated of Slayers. The ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition sports a design inspired by the Slayer’s formidable armor, featuring a striking green and gold color scheme, custom artwork on the backplate, and fans modeled after the game’s brutal Shield Saw weapon. Subtle iconography and runic text etched onto the card further immerse it in the rich lore of DOOM: The Dark Ages.

Beneath the demon-slaying aesthetics lies serious power. This card packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU built on the cutting-edge Blackwell architecture, armed with 16GB of GDDR7 memory. It’s ready to render the dark and sinister medieval world of DOOM: The Dark Ages with blistering frame rates and stunning detail, leveraging the power of AI-enhanced NVIDIA DLSS 4 for both incredible performance and visual fidelity, including native ray tracing support from the game’s new idTech 8 engine.

To keep this beast cool under pressure, the ROG Astral design incorporates a robust cooling system. It features a patented vapor chamber, an optimized heat spreader, a phase-change thermal pad, a massive fin array, and four Axial-tech fans, ensuring peak performance even during the most intense demon slaying sessions.

Owning this piece of gaming history requires a pilgrimage to one place: the Bethesda Gear Store. The ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition is an exclusive, limited-edition offering sold only through their official store. It comes bundled with a collection of exclusive DOOM merchandise, including a themed T-shirt, mouse mat, a replica yellow key card, and an ROG-exclusive DOOM Slayer Legionary in-game skin for DOOM: The Dark Ages. For those looking to dive straight into the action, there’s an option to include the Premium Edition of the game with the bundle.

DOOM: The Dark Ages, set to launch on May 15, 2025, serves as a prequel to the critically acclaimed DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal. Players will step into the boots of the DOOM Slayer during a never-before-seen medieval conflict against the forces of Hell, wielding a new arsenal of bone-crunching weapons, including the versatile Shield Saw.

The ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5080 DOOM Edition bundle is available for pre-order now on the Bethesda Gear Store, priced at €2,109.99 with the game included or €1,999.99 without the game (approximately $2,250 and $2,140 USD, with USD pricing starting at $1,899.99 listed directly on the store). This collaboration is more than just hardware; it’s a tribute to the enduring legacy of two powerhouses in PC gaming, offering a unique opportunity for fans to own a piece of that history and experience the next chapter of DOOM in unparalleled visual glory.

Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
