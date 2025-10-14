Canon Debuts EOS C50 Cinema Camera at Broadcast India Show 2025

Canon India has unveiled its latest compact digital cinema camera, the EOS C50, at the Broadcast India Show 2025. The event, known as one of South Asia’s leading platforms for media and broadcast technologies, is taking place from October 14th to 16th at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Canon’s impressive booth features a complete ecosystem of imaging solutions for filmmaking, virtual production, and live broadcasting, allowing visitors to explore how its products fit into today’s production workflows.

New Products for Every Creator

The star of Canon’s showcases this year is the EOS C50, a new addition to its Cinema EOS lineup. It’s designed for professionals who need a compact yet capable camera that adapts easily to various filming situations. Alongside the C50, Canon is exhibiting a broad range of models to suit different types of creators.

For online content creators and vloggers, the EOS R50V stands out as an accessible, high-quality option. For hybrid shooters who balance photography and professional video, the EOS R5 Mark II offers strong performance in both. And for large-scale film and OTT productions, Canon has brought in its top-tier models – the EOS C400 and EOS C80, known for their advanced imaging and reliability.

Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO of Canon India, shared that the company’s goal is to empower storytellers across all platforms with advanced imaging tools. He mentioned that the Broadcast India Show is an ideal stage for Canon to present its innovations in video technology. He emphasized that Canon’s complete range of cameras, from Cinema EOS to PTZ models, is designed to support modern production needs such as virtual sets and live streaming.

An Immersive Booth Experience

Canon’s exhibit is structured into three zones that recreate real-world production setups.

Cinema EOS & DILC Zone: This section resembles a fully functional film set, giving visitors the chance to try out Canon’s Cinema EOS and R System cameras in a realistic environment.

This section resembles a fully functional film set, giving visitors the chance to try out Canon’s Cinema EOS and R System cameras in a realistic environment. Virtual Production Zone: Here, visitors can see how Canon’s PTZ and C400 cameras work seamlessly in virtual production settings, paired with Cine Servo lenses to deliver high-end results.

Here, visitors can see how Canon’s PTZ and C400 cameras work seamlessly in virtual production settings, paired with Cine Servo lenses to deliver high-end results. R50V Zone: A creative corner designed for social media creators and emerging filmmakers to explore the compact and easy-to-use EOS R50V.

The booth’s inauguration by cinematographers Kiran Deohans and Sudeep Chatterjee added a special touch. Mr. Deohans, known for his work on Jodhaa Akbar and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Mr. Chatterjee, a National Award winner recognized for Bajirao Mastani and Gangubai Kathiawadi, both represent Canon’s close relationship with India’s film industry.

Canon has also collaborated with technology partners such as Aputure, Sennheiser, and Atomos to create complete production environments within its booth. These include setups like a cinematic news studio and demonstrations of virtual reality applications using Canon’s PTZ remote cameras.

Over the course of the three-day event, Canon will also host interactive sessions with filmmakers including Sapan Narula, Ridhiin Pancchmatia, and Aishwarya Shridhar. They’ll share insights from their experiences using Canon’s new cameras on real-world projects, giving visitors a more personal look at how these tools perform in practice.

Overall, Canon’s presence at the Broadcast India Show 2025 feels less like a product launch and more like an immersive storytelling experience, one that celebrates both technology and creativity in equal measure.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the Canon EOS C50?

A. The Canon EOS C50 is Canon’s newest compact digital cinema camera. It is designed for professional filmmakers and was launched in India at the Broadcast India Show 2025.

Q. Who are the new Canon cameras for?

A. Canon’s new lineup targets a wide range of users. The EOS R50V is for vloggers, the EOS R5 Mark II is for hybrid photo and video creators, and the EOS C50, C80, and C400 are for professional filmmakers and OTT productions.

Q. Where was the Broadcast India Show 2025 held?

A. The Broadcast India Show 2025 took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, from October 14th to 16th.