Canon India Completes Five-Year Transformation in Kalyanpur Village, West Bengal

Canon India on November 12, 2025, celebrated the successful completion of a five-year village transformation journey in Kalyanpur Village, located in Baruipur, West Bengal. This milestone marks a significant achievement under the company’s flagship ‘Adopt a Village’ Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, demonstrating sustained efforts in community development and infrastructure building.

The initiative successfully drove progress across multiple fronts, guided by Canon India’s 4Es policy: Education, Eye Care, Environment, and Empowerment. The achievement reflects the company’s long-term approach to making communities self-reliant and creating sustainable growth.

Key Takeaways

Education: Over 600 children benefited from the Resource Centre, which provides computer and extracurricular classes. The ‘Kadam’ learning program was introduced, and government school teachers received structured training.

Eye Care: A dedicated Vision Centre was established, and regular check-up camps provided timely, quality eye care services to over 5,500 beneficiaries.

Empowerment: More than 500 community members received skill training through computer and beautician courses, boosting their employability and self-reliance.

Environment: The village saw the planting of over 900 trees, the creation of 150+ kitchen gardens, and the installation of solar panels and streetlights for energy efficiency.

Holistic Progress Through the 4Es Policy

The five-year project in Kalyanpur, a village near Kolkata, was overseen by Mr. Toshiaki Nomura, President & CEO, Canon India, who attended the final celebration event. The comprehensive development plan focused on creating lasting infrastructure and necessary skills within the community.

Education for a Brighter Future

The Resource Centre played a central role in boosting educational opportunities. It provided structured computer classes and extracurricular activities to local children. The ‘Kadam’ program, a learning enhancement system, supported holistic development. Infrastructure saw a boost with the refurbishment of the Anganwadi centre, creating a better space for early childhood learning. Furthermore, government school teachers gained better pedagogical skills through specialized training.

Vital Healthcare Access

Recognising the need for accessible healthcare, Canon India established a Vision Centre in the village. This center, along with organized eye check-up camps, has provided essential eye care to thousands of residents. Canon, as an imaging industry leader, prioritizes the “right to vision,” making this a core part of its community work.

Building Self-Reliance

The Empowerment segment focused on vocational training to create livelihood options. By upskilling over 500 people through courses like computer training and beautician skills, the initiative helped local residents, particularly youth and women, become more self-sufficient and improve their income prospects.

Fostering a Green Community

Sustainability formed another major pillar of the project. The tree plantation drives and the creation of kitchen gardens contributed to a greener environment. By installing solar streetlights and panels, the company promoted the use of renewable energy, supporting a cleaner and more energy-efficient way of living for Kalyanpur’s residents.

Speaking on the journey, Mr. Nomura emphasized that societal development is central to the ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative. He stated that the progress achieved in Kalyanpur stands as proof of what can be accomplished through collaborative efforts, empowering the community with essential infrastructure and skills for sustained, long-term progress.

A Decade of Community Impact

Canon India launched its ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative in 2012. Over the last decade, the program has successfully reached over 3,00,000 lives across India through its 4Es policy and infrastructural upgrades. Kalyanpur joins a growing list of adopted villages, which includes Nandrampur Bass in Haryana, Parivali in Maharashtra, and the recently adopted Sathanuru in Karnataka, bringing the total number of currently adopted villages to ten. The company continues to work towards creating brighter opportunities for residents across the country.

Related FAQs

Q1. What is Canon India’s ‘Adopt a Village’ initiative?

A1: It is Canon India’s flagship CSR program, launched in 2012, focused on the holistic development of villages across India over a specific period, targeting key areas like Education, Eye Care, Environment, and Empowerment.

Q2. What are the ‘4Es’ of Canon India’s CSR policy?

A2: The 4Es stand for Education, Eye Care, Environment, and Empowerment. These are the four core pillars guiding Canon India’s community development projects.

Q3. How many villages has Canon India adopted in total?

A: Canon India currently has a total of ten villages adopted under the program, including Kalyanpur in West Bengal, Nandrampur Bass in Haryana, and Sathanuru in Karnataka.

Q4. Who is the President & CEO of Canon India who attended the Kalyanpur event?

A: Mr. Toshiaki Nomura is the President & CEO of Canon India who graced the completion event in Kalyanpur Village.