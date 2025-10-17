Canon Launches New Camera and Printer Lineup Ahead of Diwali Festivities

As Diwali, India’s festival of lights, draws near, Canon has unveiled a new lineup of cameras and a printer aimed at helping people capture and preserve the colorful essence of the celebration. The festival, which symbolizes the victory of good over evil and light over darkness, is all about togetherness, joy, and creating lasting memories. Canon’s new range feels thoughtfully timed, presenting itself as both a creative toolkit and a meaningful gift option for the festive season.

This collection features four new EOS R mirrorless cameras and the PIXMA MegaTank G3770 printer, each catering to different kinds of users, from first-time photographers stepping beyond smartphones to seasoned professionals refining their craft.

Key Takeaways

Canon launches four new EOS R-series cameras and the PIXMA MegaTank G3770 printer for the festive season.

The lineup appeals to a wide audience, from new photographers to professionals.

Prices range from INR 64,995 for the entry-level EOS R100 to INR 4,05,995 for the professional-grade EOS R5 Mark II.

The products are designed to capture festive moments, from family portraits to glowing diyas.

The PIXMA MegaTank G3770 offers high-volume, cost-effective printing for preserving memories.

Cameras for Every Photographer

Canon’s new festive lineup is quite diverse, offering something for almost every photography style and skill level. Each camera seems to reflect a specific kind of user, from casual memory-keepers to professional content creators.

Canon EOS R100: The Entry Point

The Canon EOS R100 serves as a great first step for those ready to move past smartphone photography. It’s ideal for that family member who loves capturing everyday moments or the charm of festive lights. Compact yet capable, it’s designed to bring family portraits and festive diyas to life with rich color and clarity.

Sensor: Approx. 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor

Approx. 24.1MP APS-C CMOS sensor Weight (Body): Approx. 356g

Approx. 356g Speed: Up to 6.5 frames per second with Eye Detection AF

Up to 6.5 frames per second with Eye Detection AF Video: 4K 25p and HD 120p with Movie Digital IS

4K 25p and HD 120p with Movie Digital IS Lens: RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM

RF-S18-45mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Price: INR 64,995

Canon EOS R50V: For the Traveler and Vlogger

The Canon EOS R50V is being positioned as the perfect companion for travelers and vloggers, people who love documenting their explorations and celebrations. Compact and intuitive, it’s a great pick for those who want professional-looking videos without carrying heavy gear.

Sensor: Approx. 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor

Approx. 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor Weight (Body): Approx. 370g

Approx. 370g Speed: Up to 15 frames per second with subject tracking

Up to 15 frames per second with subject tracking Video: 4K 60p (6K oversampled) and HD 120p with LUT preview

4K 60p (6K oversampled) and HD 120p with LUT preview Lens: RF-S14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ

RF-S14-30mm f/4-6.3 IS STM PZ Price: INR 79,995

Canon EOS R8: Full-Frame for Aspiring Creators

For those looking to elevate their craft, the Canon EOS R8 offers a full-frame experience in a surprisingly lightweight design. It’s built for aspiring creators who want to produce gallery-worthy shots or cinematic videos, all while maintaining portability.

Sensor: Approx. 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor

Approx. 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor Weight: Approx. 461g

Approx. 461g Speed: Up to 40 frames per second with EOS iTR AF X

Up to 40 frames per second with EOS iTR AF X Video: 4K 60p (6K oversampled) with Canon Log 3 and FHD 180p

4K 60p (6K oversampled) with Canon Log 3 and FHD 180p Lens: RF24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM

RF24-50mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM Price: INR 1,61,995

Canon EOS R5 Mark II: The Top-Tier Professional Tool

At the top of the range sits the Canon EOS R5 Mark II, built for professionals who demand precision, power, and uncompromising detail. It’s designed for photographers who work in challenging conditions and need both high-resolution stills and advanced video capabilities.

Sensor: 45MP stacked-CMOS sensor

45MP stacked-CMOS sensor Speed: 30 frames per second (electronic shutter), 12fps (mechanical)

30 frames per second (electronic shutter), 12fps (mechanical) Video: 8K 60p RAW and 4K 120p with Canon Log 2 and 3

8K 60p RAW and 4K 120p with Canon Log 2 and 3 Price: INR 4,05,995

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770: The Memory Maker Printer

Beyond capturing moments, Canon is also encouraging people to print and share them. The PIXMA MegaTank G3770 printer makes that possible, a versatile, refillable ink-tank printer built for families who love printing festive photos, handmade cards, and personalized gifts.

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Print, Scan, Copy Print Speed (A4, ISO): Up to 11 images per minute (mono), 6 images per minute (colour)

Up to 11 images per minute (mono), 6 images per minute (colour) Connectivity: Wi-Fi, AirPrint, Mopria, Direct Wireless

Wi-Fi, AirPrint, Mopria, Direct Wireless Monthly Print Volume: 150 – 1,500 pages

150 – 1,500 pages Price: INR 20,270

As the festive season approaches, Canon’s new lineup feels perfectly timed. It captures the essence of Diwali, light, color, family, and shared memories,not just through the lens but also through tangible keepsakes that can be cherished for years.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Which Canon EOS R camera is best for a beginner moving from a smartphone?

A. The Canon EOS R100 is described as the perfect first step beyond smartphone photography, designed for those who want to easily capture vibrant family moments and festive scenes.

Q. What makes the Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3770 suitable for home use during Diwali?

A. The PIXMA MegaTank G3770 is a smart, refillable ink-tank printer that is both efficient and cost-effective, making it ideal for high-volume printing of family portraits and handmade greeting cards to preserve special moments.

Q. Does the Canon EOS R8 offer professional-grade features?

A. Yes, the Canon EOS R8 features an approximate 24.2MP full-frame CMOS sensor and can record 4K 60p video, delivering professional power in a portable format for creators.

Q. What is the maximum still image burst speed offered by the Canon EOS R5 Mark II?

A. The Canon EOS R5 Mark II can shoot up to 30 frames/second using its electronic shutter and 12 frames per second with the mechanical shutter.

Q. Which camera in the lineup is best suited for travel photography?

A. The Canon EOS R50V is labeled as the “Perfect Gift for the Explorer at Heart,” due to its compact and stylish design, making it ideal for documenting travel and life’s adventures.