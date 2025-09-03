Canon Medical Partners with Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute for Advanced Cancer Diagnostics

Canon Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute & Research Centre in New Delhi. Under this agreement, the institute will adopt Canon’s Aquilion ONE/INSIGHT Edition, a 640-slice CT system, for research on advanced cancer diagnostics.

This collaboration represents an important step forward for cancer care in India. By equipping doctors with more detailed and precise images, the technology is expected to support early detection and more confident diagnoses, which are essential in improving treatment outcomes.

Key Takeaways

The Technology Behind the System

The Aquilion ONE/INSIGHT Edition is a wide-area CT platform with 16-cm coverage that integrates artificial intelligence to boost its imaging capabilities. By combining broad coverage with deep learning-based algorithms, it delivers highly detailed scans that help doctors make better informed decisions throughout the patient care cycle.

The system includes several advanced features such as Precise IQ Engine (PIQE), Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE), SilverBeam, and INSTINX.

Precise IQ Engine (PIQE) : A deep learning AI that sharpens images and brings out smaller anatomical details. Doctors can enlarge scans up to four times beyond the standard 512 resolution without losing clarity. This helps in identifying subtle structures that may be missed on traditional scans.

: A deep learning AI that sharpens images and brings out smaller anatomical details. Doctors can enlarge scans up to four times beyond the standard 512 resolution without losing clarity. This helps in identifying subtle structures that may be missed on traditional scans. Advanced intelligent Clear-IQ Engine (AiCE) with SilverBeam : This feature combination allows high-quality chest CT imaging at a significantly lower radiation dose. It is particularly useful for lung cancer screenings where repeated scans are often required. The lower dose reduces long-term risks from radiation exposure.

: This feature combination allows high-quality chest CT imaging at a significantly lower radiation dose. It is particularly useful for lung cancer screenings where repeated scans are often required. The lower dose reduces long-term risks from radiation exposure. INSTINX Platform: This workflow assistant uses AI to automate tasks like scan planning and landmark detection. It simplifies preparation, reduces time, and helps medical teams manage patient flow more efficiently.

Statements from the Leadership

Mr. Koh Yamada, President and CEO of Canon Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd., reiterated the company’s dedication to enhancing patient care through technology. He said he was honored to contribute to Indian healthcare through this collaboration.

Dr. Sudhir Rawal, Medical Director & Director of Surgical Oncology at the Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute, noted that as a leading cancer research center, they are committed to investing in advanced technology. He said this partnership will help strengthen cancer care in India.

Dr. Sunil Kumar Puri, Director of Radiology & Interventional Oncology at the institute, expressed his pride in being the first center in India to use the new system. He believes it will have a significant impact on cancer diagnostics by improving both accuracy and confidence in results.

FAQs About the New CT System

Q. What is a 640-slice CT scanner?

A. A 640-slice CT scanner is an advanced type of computed tomography (CT) machine that captures 640 very thin slices of the body in a single rotation. This allows it to create a detailed 3D image of an organ in just one scan, which is much faster and more comprehensive than older CT models.

Q. How does AI help in CT scanning for cancer diagnosis?

A. AI helps by improving image quality and automating parts of the workflow. AI algorithms can make images sharper, highlight subtle details that might be missed by the human eye, and reduce radiation exposure. It can also help with automatic scan planning, which saves time and reduces the chance of human error.

Q. What is the “Made for Life” philosophy mentioned by Canon?

A. The “Made for Life” philosophy is Canon Medical’s approach to healthcare. It focuses on creating technology that improves lives by providing accurate and safe medical solutions. The company aims to develop products that are patient-friendly and help medical professionals deliver better care.

Q. Why is this partnership with Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute important for India?

A. This partnership brings a new, highly advanced CT system to India for cancer research. It can help local doctors and researchers find new ways to detect and diagnose cancer earlier and more accurately. This could lead to better treatment plans and outcomes for patients across the country.