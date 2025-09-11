Canon Unveils Smallest Cinema EOS Camera EOS C50 in India

Canon has launched the EOS C50 in India, a versatile full-frame RF-mount hybrid Cinema EOS camera aimed at professional videographers and agile production teams. What sets it apart is its compact design. It is officially the smallest model in the Cinema EOS lineup, making it suitable for a wide range of projects, from quick shoots to full-scale productions.

The camera is built with a 7K full-frame CMOS sensor and a DIGIC DV 7 processor, allowing internal RAW video recording at up to 7K 60P. It also supports high frame rates of 4K 120P and 2K 180P, while capturing detailed 32MP still photographs. The EOS C50 is priced at ₹299,900.00 in India, inclusive of taxes.

Key Takeaways

Canon EOS C50 is a highly compact, full-frame, RF-mount hybrid cinema camera.

Equipped with a 7K full-frame CMOS sensor and DIGIC DV 7 processor.

Records 7K 60P RAW video internally and takes 32MP still photos.

First Cinema EOS camera to support open gate recording using the full sensor area.

Features simultaneous crop recording for creating both social media content and wide-angle footage at the same time.

Modular design with detachable handle, professional audio inputs, and dual card slots for CFexpress and SD cards.

Compatible with Frame.io Camera to Cloud connectivity for smoother production workflows.

Features and Capabilities

At its core, the EOS C50 combines a 7K full-frame CMOS sensor with Canon’s DIGIC DV 7 processor. Together, these deliver high-quality video and photography performance. The camera supports 7K 60P RAW recording, high frame rates of 4K 120P and 2K 180P, and 32MP stills.

The EOS C50 is the first in the Cinema EOS series to feature open gate recording, which utilizes the entire sensor area. This allows filmmakers to maximize image resolution and gives more flexibility when editing both horizontal and vertical footage from the same material.

For fast-paced shoots, Canon has included Simultaneous Crop Recording. This enables the camera to capture a full-angle frame along with a cropped vertical or square version at the same time. The cropped frame can be adjusted horizontally for better composition, making it ideal for producing content across different platforms, including social media.

The hybrid design also brings separate interfaces for different uses. Video mode follows the traditional Cinema EOS interface, while still photography uses the familiar Canon EOS R system. Autofocus is powered by Dual Pixel CMOS AF II, offering advanced subject detection and tracking for people, animals, and birds, with the ability to prioritize eyes for precise focus.

The body itself is lightweight and modular. It can be handheld, mounted on a gimbal, or integrated into rigging setups. The camera supports both vertical and horizontal shooting, automatically adjusting menus and display. The detachable handle includes two professional 3-pin XLR audio terminals, control dials, and a zoom rocker. Lens compatibility is broad, with native RF mount support and optional EF or PL adapters.

Connectivity and Workflow

Canon has equipped the EOS C50 with several connectivity options. These include a MIC terminal, Timecode terminal, HDMI OUT (Type-A), and USB (Type-C). It offers dual card slots for CFexpress and SD cards, supporting simultaneous recording of different resolutions and proxies.

The camera also supports high-resolution livestreaming via a single USB cable and remote operation through Canon’s XC Protocol. The Content Transfer Professional (CTP) app allows clips and stills to be delivered to clients in real time over Wi-Fi or USB.

Another highlight is its compatibility with Adobe Frame.io Camera to Cloud. This enables proxy files to be uploaded directly from the camera to Frame.io, streamlining collaboration between production and post-production teams.

Alongside the EOS C50 launch, Canon announced free firmware updates for several Cinema EOS models. The EOS C400 will receive 3:2 Open Gate RAW recording at 6000×4000 resolution. The EOS C80 will gain a View Assist feature during playback, and focus peaking improvements will roll out across the EOS C80, EOS R5 C, and EOS C70.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the price of the Canon EOS C50 in India?

A. The Canon EOS C50 has an MRP of ₹299,900.00, including all taxes.

Q. What is open gate recording on the EOS C50?

A. Open gate recording is a feature that uses the entire area of the camera’s sensor to capture video, providing the maximum possible resolution and greater flexibility for reframing and editing in post-production.

Q. Does the Canon EOS C50 support still photography?

A. Yes, the Canon EOS C50 is a hybrid camera that can capture high-resolution 32MP still photos in addition to its video capabilities.

Q. What type of lenses are compatible with the EOS C50?

A. The EOS C50 has a native RF mount and can also use EF/PL lenses with optional Canon mount adapters.

Q. What is the benefit of the EOS C50’s Simultaneous Crop Recording function?

A. This function allows you to record a full-angle video and a cropped vertical or square version simultaneously. This is useful for creating content optimized for social media and other platforms with different aspect ratio requirements.