Can’t Find a Compact Phone You Love? Survey Says Millions of Indians Agree!

Walk into any phone store or browse online, and you’ll see them everywhere: big, sometimes enormous, smartphones. It feels like the market decided everyone wants a giant screen. But a surprising new survey out of India tells a different story. It turns out, a huge number of Indians are tired of juggling massive devices and are desperately searching for something smaller, something they can actually hold comfortably.

A recent consumer survey conducted across India paints a clear picture: while most phones sold are large, that’s not what a majority of people want. A whopping 74% of respondents prefer compact smartphones. The catch? 68% feel the current market just doesn’t offer enough good options in that size.

Why Are We Stuck with Giant Phones?

If so many people want smaller phones, why are big screens dominating the shelves? The survey spoke to over 2,000 young Indian professionals and early jobbers, aged 18 to 35, across different cities. Their reasons for wanting compact phones are simple and relatable:

One Handed Ease: Trying to use a large phone with a single hand is awkward. It makes typing, scrolling, and even taking a quick photo difficult. 55% of those surveyed highlighted ease of holding and one-handed use as their main reason for preferring a compact size.

Better Grip, Fewer Drops: Big, slippery phones are easy to drop. A compact phone feels more secure in your hand.

Comfort for Long Use: Holding a heavy, large phone for extended periods, like reading or watching videos, tires your hand. 49% mentioned greater comfort during long-term use.

How It Feels Matters: It’s not just size; the overall feel in the hand is important. 71% want a good in-hand feel, and 69% consider the look and feel before buying.

Small Size, ZERO Compromise: What Indians REALLY Want

Here’s where it gets interesting for phone makers. The survey makes it clear that “compact” doesn’t mean “basic.” People want a smaller phone, but they refuse to give up performance or battery life.

Flagship Power is Key: A massive 88% of respondents are likely to buy a compact phone if it offers the same level of performance as a larger flagship phone.

Battery and Processor Are Non-Negotiable: More than half surveyed said they are not willing to compromise on processor performance and battery life when choosing a compact device.

The Ideal Size: What exactly is “compact” for these users? 60% feel a screen size between 6 and 6.5 inches hits the sweet spot. Only 11% want something smaller than 6 inches, and just 29% prefer screens larger than 6.5 inches. This clearly defines the desired compact range.

Gaming and Features on a Smaller Screen

Beyond everyday use, even mobile gaming factors into the desire for compact phones. 86% of respondents prefer using compact phones for gaming. Why? It comes back to comfort. Ease of holding during long gaming sessions (69%) and reducing hand strain (69%) are major factors.

Users also have specific feature requests. 84% want a customizable button for quick access to things like the camera or apps. And looking ahead, 89% see AI features – like better voice assistants, camera tools, and battery optimization – as important for their next phone purchase, regardless of size.

The Market Gap is Huge

Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak pointed out the disconnect: “Consumers want compact devices without compromising on core features like processor performance and battery life… However, the availability of compact yet powerful options in the market still remains limited. About 90% of smartphones launched in 2024 featured screens larger than 6.5 inches. Hence, this highlights a clear opportunity for smartphone brands to introduce powerful compact smartphones to meet consumer demand.”

Senior Research Analyst Arushi Chawla added, “Consumers are increasingly seeking compact smartphones that provide a seamless and comfortable one-handed experience for use cases like taking selfies, typing messages and gaming. However, while prioritizing ease of use, a key concern remains the potential trade-off on battery life and processor performance when buying a compact device.”

Brands like Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus are the top choices for respondents considering their next compact phone purchase, likely because these brands are associated with high performance.

The message from Indian consumers is loud and clear: they want comfortable phones they can use easily, but they don’t want to sacrifice the power and features found in bigger devices. The market currently isn’t meeting this demand, creating a significant opportunity for brands willing to listen.