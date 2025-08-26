Capgemini Purchases Cloud4C to Bolster its Cloud and SAP Offerings

Capgemini has reached an agreement to acquire Cloud4C, a company known for its managed services in hybrid cloud environments. The deal, announced on August 26, 2025, will bring Cloud4C’s automation and artificial intelligence (AI) platforms for cloud management into Capgemini’s portfolio. It is expected to strengthen Capgemini’s presence in the fast-growing cloud services market while deepening its support for clients that rely on SAP software.

Key Takeaways

Understanding the Deal

This acquisition brings together two companies with different backgrounds but complementary strengths. Capgemini has more than 55 years of history in IT consulting and reported revenues of €22.1 billion in 2024. The company has long focused on areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud, and data services, operating in over 50 countries worldwide.

Cloud4C, on the other hand, is much younger. Established in 2014, it has quickly built a global footprint, offering services that include cloud migration, infrastructure management, disaster recovery, and cybersecurity. Its strongest differentiator lies in its use of hyper-automation and AI to simplify the management of complex cloud systems, from the underlying infrastructure to the applications businesses rely on. The company is also recognized as a global premium partner for SAP’s S/4 HANA Cloud solutions, which underlines its expertise in the SAP ecosystem.

Impact on Cloud and SAP Services

At the heart of this deal is Capgemini’s ambition to reinforce its position in cloud managed services. By incorporating Cloud4C’s AI-ready, low-code platforms, Capgemini aims to develop advanced solutions for cloud management and migrations. The company has also suggested that generative AI will play a role in shaping these future offerings.

SAP services will likely benefit most from the acquisition. Capgemini has a long-standing partnership with SAP, and this move builds on its December 2024 acquisition of Syniti, a company specializing in data expertise. Combining Syniti’s data capabilities with Cloud4C’s cloud management skills could allow Capgemini to offer clients more comprehensive solutions, covering the full journey from infrastructure to cloud-native applications.

Capgemini CEO Aiman Ezzat praised Cloud4C’s proven track record in handling large-scale cloud projects, noting the importance of its highly automated AI platform. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Chairman and Managing Director of, expressed pride in his team’s work and emphasized that joining Capgemini would allow them to scale their frameworks to a broader, global market.

Beyond technology, the acquisition also opens the door for cross-selling opportunities, enabling both companies to introduce their services to each other’s client bases. If the deal goes through as planned, it could mark a significant step in reshaping Capgemini’s role in the competitive cloud and SAP services space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is Cloud4C?

A1. Cloud4C is a technology company founded in 2014 that specializes in providing automation-driven managed services for hybrid cloud environments, helping businesses migrate and manage their cloud infrastructure.

Q2. Why did Capgemini buy Cloud4C?

A2. Capgemini purchased Cloud4C to expand its footprint in the cloud managed services market and to improve its end-to-end service offerings for customers using SAP software.

Q3. What does this mean for SAP customers?

A3. For businesses that use SAP products, this combination means they can get more integrated services, from data management to cloud hosting and application support, from a single provider.

Q4. How big is Cloud4C?

A4. Cloud4C has a team of 1,600 employees and has operations in 29 countries around the world.

Q5. When will the purchase be final?

A5. The deal is expected to close in the coming months, after it receives the necessary approvals from regulatory bodies.