CELLECOR CLB60 Groove Review: An Affordable 10W Wireless Speaker for Indian Consumers

I spent two weeks using the CELLECOR CLB60 Groove, carrying it through different settings, from a quiet home office to a noisy balcony during a light drizzle. This speaker is positioned squarely in the highly competitive budget segment of the Indian audio market, promising 10W of output and key features like water resistance and dynamic RGB lighting, all for Rs. 1199. My objective was to determine if the speaker delivers on this promise, or if it compromises too heavily on core audio performance to hit that attractive price point.

The first thing you notice is the packaging. It is simple and straightforward, focused on minimizing bulk. Inside, I found the speaker itself, finished in black, along with a USB Type-C charging cable, a warranty card, and a user manual. Given that many budget speakers still use the older micro-USB standard, the inclusion of a modern Type-C port for charging is a welcome point, making cable management simpler for anyone who owns a contemporary Android phone or other gadgets.

My initial test focused on its primary job: playing music. I connected the device using Bluetooth 5.3, which paired instantly with my phone. I tested genres ranging from classical Indian instrumental music to high-energy Bollywood tracks, monitoring distortion and bass response closely. I also took the speaker outdoors to see how the 10W output holds up against ambient noise in a park setting.

Key Takeaways

The CELLECOR CLB60 offers strong feature density for its Rs. 1199 price point.

Audio performance is acceptable for casual listening but lacks refinement at high volumes.

Battery life is reliable, consistently delivering near the promised 10 hours at moderate volume levels.

The speaker includes multiple playback options: Bluetooth 5.3, FM Radio, USB drive, and MicroSD card.

IPX4 splash resistance makes it safe for use near water, which is a practical benefit for Indian weather conditions.

Design and Build Quality

The CLB60 Groove is built primarily from hard plastic, which is standard for a speaker in this category. The black finish gives it a subtle, matte look. A rubberized grip runs across the bottom, helping the speaker remain stable on smooth surfaces, even when the bass driver is active. Weighing around 560 grams, it is easy to toss into a backpack without second thoughts. The dimensions (20.5 cm x 10.3 cm x 13 cm) strike a good balance between portability and housing drivers large enough to produce decent sound.

The device features large, physical buttons on the top panel. These buttons handle power, volume control, track skipping, and mode switching. The tactile response is good, meaning I could easily control playback without looking, which is helpful when the speaker is placed across the room or when using it outdoors.

The water-resistant aspect is key here. The speaker carries an IPX4 rating. It is important to define this entity for the reader: IPX4 stands for Ingress Protection against water splashed from any direction. It means the speaker can handle light rain, kitchen spills, or pool splashes, but it cannot be submerged in water. I tested this by deliberately splashing it lightly from a water bottle, and the speaker continued playing without a hitch. This level of protection adds significant utility for the user who might use the device on a rooftop party or take it to the beach.

Sound Performance and Audio Quality

A portable speaker’s primary job is to deliver clear audio that can fill a room. The CLB60 features a 10W RMS (Root Mean Square) output, which is quite adequate for small to medium-sized rooms. The speaker configuration is stereo, meaning it attempts to deliver a separation of audio channels, which is something I always look for.

In my controlled testing, the mids and highs were clear and crisp at volume levels up to 70 percent. Vocals in Hindi film songs, ghazals, and podcasts came through well defined. The speaker handles dialogue in movies and shows with competence, making it a viable alternative to weak built-in television speakers.

However, the “deep bass” claims need context. The bass response is certainly present, giving music a noticeable thump, but it is not what an audiophile would call deep or refined. When I pushed the volume past 80 percent, distortion began to creep into the low frequencies. The audio felt compressed, especially in complex electronic tracks or heavy rock where multiple instruments occupy the same frequency range. The built-in equalizer appears tuned to prioritize loudness, which can sacrifice audio accuracy at peak volume.

For the target audience and the price bracket of Rs. 1199, the CLB60 delivers what it promises: loud, enjoyable sound suitable for background listening at home or for small outdoor gatherings. It excels in clarity at moderate volume but becomes slightly muddy when maxed out.

Connectivity, Battery, and Portability

Connectivity is a strong area for the CLB60. It utilizes Bluetooth 5.3, the current standard, which provides faster pairing, improved power efficiency, and a wider operating range compared to older versions. I experienced solid connectivity up to about 12 meters in an open space. The connection remained stable through a single wall indoors. Dropped connections were rare during my two weeks of use.

The speaker offers multi-format playback, increasing its appeal:

Bluetooth 5.3: For wireless streaming. FM Radio: A major feature for the Indian market, allowing users to tune into local radio stations without needing a connected phone. I found the FM reception to be decent, depending on the physical location. MicroSD/TF Card and USB Drive: Direct playback capability. This is valuable for times when preserving phone battery is a priority, or for playing music without a smart device.

The internal 2600 mAh battery is rated for up to 10 hours of playtime. In my real-world tests, where the volume was kept consistently between 50% and 60% with the RGB lights switched on, I achieved approximately 8 to 9 hours. If I disabled the lights and kept the volume lower, it easily crossed the 10-hour mark. This endurance is sufficient for a full day trip or an evening party. Charging via the Type-C port takes roughly two hours to go from empty to full, which is a fast turnaround time.

The RGB Lighting – 9 Light Modes

The CELLECOR CLB60 includes a visual element often found in higher-priced party speakers: dynamic RGB lighting. This RGB lighting refers to the use of red, green, and blue light-emitting diodes that can combine to create millions of colors, synchronizing with the music. The speaker provides nine distinct lighting modes. While largely a cosmetic addition, the lighting certainly adds a festive vibe to the speaker, making it more appealing for parties or late-night listening sessions. Crucially, the lights can be easily turned off with a dedicated button, which I did when I needed to maximize battery life.

Another important technological feature here is TWS (True Wireless Stereo) support. This allows a user to connect two CELLECOR CLB60 speakers wirelessly to play music simultaneously, with one acting as the left channel and the other as the right channel. This function significantly boosts the output volume and creates a much wider, more immersive stereo soundstage. For a listener who eventually buys a second unit, this feature essentially doubles the audio power and improves the perceived sound quality for only Rs. 1,199 total, making it a powerful budget stereo setup.

Key Specifications

Model Name: CLB60 Groove

CLB60 Groove Power Output (RMS): 10 Watts

10 Watts Colour: Black

Black Price in India: Rs. 1199 (Approximate retail price)

Rs. 1199 (Approximate retail price) Connectivity: Bluetooth Version 5.3

Bluetooth Version 5.3 Battery Capacity: 2600 mAh

2600 mAh Maximum Playtime: Up to 10 hours

Up to 10 hours Charging Port: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Charging Time: 2 hours

2 hours Water Resistance: IPX4 (Splash Resistant)

IPX4 (Splash Resistant) Special Features: 9 RGB Lighting Modes, TWS Function, FM Radio, MicroSD Card Slot, USB Drive Support

9 RGB Lighting Modes, TWS Function, FM Radio, MicroSD Card Slot, USB Drive Support Item Weight: 560 grams

560 grams Dimensions: 20.5 cm x 10.3 cm x 13 cm

Verdict

The CELLECOR CLB60 Groove is a strong contender in the budget portable speaker segment in India. It successfully brings together features that were, until recently, exclusive to more expensive speakers: Type-C charging, TWS support, IPX4 resistance, and Bluetooth 5.3. For the common Indian consumer looking for a loud, portable, and versatile speaker to take on a weekend trip or use for background music while working, the CLB60 is an obvious choice.

While the audio output is not perfectly balanced, its performance is more than respectable for its price of Rs. 1199. You get a functional, feature-rich device that delivers on its core promise of loudness and endurance. If your listening is usually at moderate volumes, or if you plan to utilize the TWS feature later, this speaker offers tremendous value. It is a product that prioritizes utility and functionality over high-fidelity audio, making it a pragmatic purchase.

FAQs

Q1. What is the IPX4 rating on the CELLECOR CLB60 and what does it protect against?

A1. IPX4 is an international standard that specifies the degree of protection against ingress of foreign solid objects and water. For the CLB60, the ‘X’ means no data is available for solid object protection (like dust), but the ‘4’ indicates protection against water splashes from any direction. You can safely use the speaker near a pool, in a bathroom, or outdoors during light rain without worrying about damage. It cannot be submerged in water.

Q2. Does the CLB60 support True Wireless Stereo (TWS) functionality?

A2. Yes, the CELLECOR CLB60 supports TWS. This technology allows you to connect two identical CLB60 speakers wirelessly to create a dedicated left and right channel stereo pair. This connection results in double the audio power and a wider, more room-filling soundstage, improving the overall experience for parties or larger spaces.

Q3. What is the real-world battery life of the CELLECOR CLB60 when used at a moderate volume?

A3. The speaker is rated for up to 10 hours of playtime. In real-world testing at about 50% to 60% volume with the RGB lights active, the speaker consistently provides between 8.5 to 9 hours of continuous music playback. This capacity is ample for a full day of casual use or a long night of entertainment.

Q4. Can I play music on the CELLECOR CLB60 without using Bluetooth?

A4. Yes, the CLB60 is a multi-mode speaker. You can play music directly using a few methods that do not require a Bluetooth connection:

FM Radio: It has a built-in FM receiver. USB Drive: You can plug a USB drive loaded with MP3 files into the dedicated port. MicroSD Card: It has a slot to insert a memory card containing music files.

Q5. How does Bluetooth 5.3 benefit the performance of this speaker?

A5. Bluetooth 5.3 is the current version of the Bluetooth standard. Its inclusion in the CLB60 offers several benefits over older versions like 4.2 or 5.0, including improved power efficiency (helping the 2600 mAh battery last longer), a more stable wireless connection, and reduced audio latency. This means less lag when watching videos and fewer interruptions during streaming.