Cellecor Launches COMET CBS-05 Pro Retro Speaker in India for INR 5,499

Cellecor, the Indian electronics and lifestyle brand, has introduced its latest wireless speaker, the COMET CBS-05 Pro, in India. With a price tag of ₹5,499, the speaker pairs a vintage-inspired fabric look with modern audio performance. It is designed for those who want a device that works both as a sound system and as an elegant piece of home décor.

Key Takeaways

Price set at ₹5,499, available through Cellecor’s website, stores, and retail partners

80W output powered by dual tweeters and a single driver

4000mAh battery with up to 10 hours of playback and Type-C charging

Premium fabric finish for a retro yet minimalist design

Multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth v5.3, USB, SD card, AUX, and 6.35mm microphone port

Price and Availability

The COMET CBS-05 Pro is priced at ₹5,499 and is already available through Cellecor’s official channels and partner outlets.

Audio Output

The speaker delivers 80W sound through a configuration of dual tweeters and one driver. This level of output should be enough to cover larger rooms or serve well at small gatherings.

Battery Life

It comes with a 4000mAh battery that promises up to 10 hours of uninterrupted playback. Charging is handled via a Type-C port, making it more convenient for users.

Design

Cellecor has emphasized design with a fabric finish that brings a retro feel while still being sleek enough for modern interiors. Unlike typical plastic or metal builds in its segment, the COMET CBS-05 Pro is meant to stand out as a statement piece.

Connectivity

The speaker supports Bluetooth v5.3 for wireless pairing. It also includes a USB port, SD card reader, 3.5mm AUX input, and a dedicated 6.35mm microphone port. The latter makes it suitable for karaoke sessions, a feature many Indian households are likely to find appealing.

Design and Features

The fabric-covered exterior gives the speaker a classic touch and fits into the trend of home audio products designed to blend seamlessly with living spaces. The two tweeters and main driver aim to produce clear and detailed sound, while the 80W output makes it suitable for more than just casual listening.

Having multiple connectivity options adds to its flexibility. Whether streaming wirelessly through Bluetooth or playing directly from storage devices, the speaker ensures compatibility across setups. The microphone input in particular helps the product double as a compact karaoke machine.

Company Vision and Market Position

Cellecor Gadgets Limited has been in operation since 2012 and is listed on the NSE EMERGE platform. Its product lineup includes Smart TVs, mobile phones, and home appliances, and it focuses on affordability by outsourcing production.

Speaking about the launch, Ravi Agarwal, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets Limited, said, “COMET is built for those who appreciate style and substance in equal measure.” He added that the speaker is suitable for “cozy evenings, elegant gatherings, or even turning any space into your personal karaoke stage.”

At ₹5,499, the COMET CBS-05 Pro will face stiff competition in India’s crowded wireless speaker segment. Its differentiators are its retro-inspired design and the karaoke-friendly microphone support. Cellecor also revealed that it is preparing to introduce a line of party speakers soon.

The COMET CBS-05 Pro is currently available for purchase on Cellecor’s website and stores, along with retail chains such as BIG C Mobiles, PAI International Electronics, LOT Mobiles, Sonovision Electronics, Sangeetha Mobiles, and Sathya Agencies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the Cellecor COMET CBS-05 Pro in India?

A. The speaker is priced at ₹5,499 in India.

Q. What is the battery life of the COMET CBS-05 Pro?

A. The COMET CBS-05 Pro is equipped with a 4000mAh battery that provides up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Q. Can I connect a microphone to the Cellecor COMET CBS-05 Pro?

A. Yes, the speaker has a dedicated 6.35mm port that supports a wired microphone, making it suitable for karaoke.

Q. What are the connectivity options on the COMET CBS-05 Pro?

A. It offers several connectivity modes, including Bluetooth V5.3, a USB drive slot, an SD card reader, a 3.5mm AUX port, and the 6.35mm microphone input.

Q. Where can I buy the Cellecor COMET CBS-05 Pro?

A. The speaker is available at Cellecor’s official retail stores and website. It can also be purchased from partner retail chains like BIG C Mobiles, PAI International Electronics, and Sangeetha Mobiles across the country.