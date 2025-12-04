Cellecor Launches New QLED Smart TV Series Powered by JioTele OS

Cellecor Gadgets Limited announced today that it is rolling out a fresh QLED Smart TV series, which also marks an important collaboration with Reliance Jio. The entire lineup runs on the newly developed JioTele OS, a platform built with Indian households in mind. I think the idea here is to bring premium visual quality into living rooms without pushing prices too high. The series comes in three sizes that feel quite practical: a 32-inch HD variant, a 43-inch Full HD model, and a flagship 55-inch option offering full 4K Ultra HD.

Key Takeaways

New OS Integration: All models feature JioTele OS, aiming to unify live TV, OTT apps, and AI-driven suggestions into one cohesive interface.

Display Tech: Each TV uses Cellecor’s Quantum Lucent Display Technology, designed to boost brightness and color depth.

Varied Sizes: Options include 32 inches (HD), 43 inches (Full HD), and 55 inches (4K Ultra HD).

Hardware Specs: Equipped with 2GB RAM, 8GB storage, and Dolby Audio support.

Service Network: Backed by a network of more than 2,000 authorized service centers across India.

The JioTele OS Advantage

One of the most noticeable aspects of this launch is the integration of JioTele OS. The system has been created to simplify entertainment for Indian viewers by bringing scattered content under one roof. From the home screen, users can jump into apps like Netflix, YouTube, JioHotstar, and JioSaavn without feeling overwhelmed. I found it interesting that the OS tries to streamline everything instead of making people hop between separate menus.

The platform also unlocks access to more than 400 free live TV channels. Its built-in AI studies viewing patterns and then suggests shows and films across services. Some models even include a voice-enabled Bluetooth remote. With the “HelloJio” feature, you can search for a movie, switch channels, or adjust playback simply by speaking. Perhaps not everyone will use voice commands daily, but it’s nice to have them baked in.

Display and Performance

Cellecor has opted for its Quantum Lucent Display Technology across this QLED range. It enhances color accuracy and contrast, which helps produce deeper blacks and brighter whites. Viewers will likely notice the difference most on the 55-inch 4K unit, particularly when watching content mastered in high dynamic range.

On the performance side, each TV is fitted with 2GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. That should be enough for responsive navigation and quick app launches. Dolby Audio support adds a bit more depth for movie soundtracks or sports. There are multiple HDMI and USB ports as well, so connecting consoles, soundbars, or other accessories should be straightforward. I think people who like flexible setups may appreciate that detail.

Service and Availability

Ravi Agarwal, Managing Director of Cellecor Gadgets Ltd, commented that the company intends to make advanced technology widely accessible. He noted that the collaboration with Jio allows Cellecor to offer a richer viewing experience without making the price a barrier.

To reinforce this promise, the company now maintains more than 2,000 authorized service centers across India. This coverage spans both metro areas and smaller towns, which might give buyers some extra confidence. The new QLED Smart TV lineup is available starting this month at major retail stores, popular e commerce platforms, and through Cellecor’s offline distribution partners.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the price of the new Cellecor QLED Smart TVs?

A1. Cellecor has not released the specific pricing for each model in the press announcement, but the brand has confirmed they are positioned at accessible price points for Indian families. Please check major online retailers like Flipkart or Amazon for the latest live pricing.

Q2. What is JioTele OS?

A2. JioTele OS is a smart TV operating system developed by Reliance Jio. It integrates live TV channels, OTT apps (like Netflix and JioHotstar), and AI recommendations into one unified interface, designed specifically for Indian users.

Q3. Do these TVs support 4K resolution?

A3. Yes, the 55 inch model supports 4K Ultra HD resolution. The 43 inch model is Full HD, and the 32 inch model offers HD resolution.

Q4. Can I use voice commands with the Cellecor TV?

A4. Yes, select models in this series come with a voice enabled Bluetooth smart remote. You can use the “HelloJio” feature to control the TV using voice commands.

Q5. Where can I buy these TVs?

A5. The new Cellecor QLED series is available at major electronics retail outlets, leading e commerce websites, and through Cellecor’s offline dealer network across India.

Q6. Does the TV come with a warranty?

A6. While specific warranty terms for this launch were not detailed in the announcement, Cellecor products typically come with a standard manufacturer warranty. The company supports this with a network of over 2,000 service centers.