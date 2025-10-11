ChatGPT Accepts UPI for Plus Subscription Payments in India

OpenAI has started accepting Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for its ChatGPT Plus subscriptions in India, a move that’s likely to make the service far more accessible to everyday users. Now, anyone in India can upgrade to the premium version of ChatGPT simply by paying through their preferred UPI app. The update supports transactions directly from bank accounts, as well as payments made via digital wallets and UPI-linked credit cards. In short, the usual requirement for an international credit card is no longer a barrier.

Key Takeaways

UPI Enabled: ChatGPT Plus subscriptions in India can now be purchased using any UPI-supported application.

ChatGPT Plus subscriptions in India can now be purchased using any UPI-supported application. Multiple Payment Sources: Payments are accepted from bank accounts, prepaid wallets like Paytm, and UPI-linked credit cards.

Payments are accepted from bank accounts, prepaid wallets like Paytm, and UPI-linked credit cards. Greater Accessibility: Millions of Indians who rely on UPI can now access ChatGPT’s premium AI features without needing an international card.

Millions of Indians who rely on UPI can now access ChatGPT’s premium AI features without needing an international card. Standard Pricing: The subscription still provides access to GPT-4, DALL-E 3, and Advanced Data Analysis for the standard monthly fee.

This update from OpenAI, the American company behind ChatGPT, addresses a long-standing issue for many potential Indian subscribers. Previously, only those with cards enabled for international transactions could sign up. By adopting UPI, OpenAI is integrating with India’s most widely used digital payment system, making it much easier for users to join.

UPI, short for Unified Payments Interface, was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to facilitate instant bank-to-bank transfers. What began as a simple money transfer tool has evolved into a full-fledged digital payment ecosystem. Over time, RuPay credit cards were added to UPI for merchant payments, followed by the inclusion of prepaid payment instruments like wallets. Now, with OpenAI accepting all these forms of payment, ChatGPT Plus makes full use of UPI’s expanded capabilities.

For Indian users, the change means flexibility and ease. Whether someone prefers managing expenses through a wallet or uses a UPI-linked credit card for convenience, subscribing to ChatGPT Plus is now as simple as scanning a QR code or tapping a payment request. It’s a small technical change, but it signals something bigger. OpenAI clearly seems interested in strengthening its presence in India, one of the fastest-growing markets for digital and AI-driven services.

This shift toward UPI support might also hint at OpenAI’s growing attention to localization, adapting its products not just in language or capability but in how users actually engage and pay for them. Perhaps it’s an early sign of a broader strategy to make AI tools more seamlessly integrated into India’s digital fabric.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. How do I pay for ChatGPT Plus with UPI?

A. During the checkout process on the OpenAI website, select UPI as the payment option. You can then either scan the QR code with your mobile UPI app or enter your UPI ID to complete the payment.

Q. Do I need a credit card to use the UPI option?

A. No. You can pay directly from your bank account or a digital wallet linked to your UPI ID. If you have a credit card linked to your UPI, you can also use that.

Q. Which UPI apps can I use for payment?

A. You can use any major UPI-enabled app, including Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, and your bank’s native mobile banking app.

Q. What is the subscription price for ChatGPT Plus in India?

A. The ChatGPT Plus subscription costs INR 1,775 per month.

Q. Why is adding UPI a big deal for Indian users?

A. UPI is the most widely used digital payment method in India, with billions of transactions every month. Adding it as an option makes ChatGPT’s premium services financially accessible to a much larger portion of the Indian population who may not own or want to use an international credit card online.