ChatGPT to Display Ads Soon as New Leak Reveals Placement Details

OpenAI is preparing to show advertisements to ChatGPT users for the first time, a move that feels significant, and perhaps a little inevitable, given how quickly the platform has grown. Recent findings inside the Android app code suggest the company is actively testing ways to surface products and sponsored links directly within chat conversations.

If this rolls out as expected, it would mark a major shift for ChatGPT, which has remained free of commercials since its launch roughly three years ago. The timing is interesting. ChatGPT now serves more than 800 million weekly users, with India emerging as its largest user base. According to the leaked information, ads could start appearing as early as the first half of 2026, largely as a way to offset the rising costs of running large-scale AI models.

Key Takeaways

OpenAI is testing an ad-supported version of ChatGPT.

Leaked code references “search ads,” “bazaar content,” and carousel-style placements.

Ads are expected to appear mainly during search-related or shopping-focused queries.

Growing operational costs are pushing the company toward new revenue streams.

India currently represents the largest group of ChatGPT users worldwide.

A closer look at potential ad formats in the app offers some clues about how this might actually work. A computer engineer named Tibor Blaho discovered the ad-related references while examining version 1.2025.329 of the ChatGPT Android beta. Inside the code were mentions of an “ads feature,” including labels such as “search ads” and “search ads carousels.”

Those carousels, at least in theory, would show a horizontal row of products that users could scroll through when asking for recommendations. So if someone asks for the best running shoes, ChatGPT might respond with its usual text, but also display a sponsored lineup of sneakers with links to buy them. Another phrase found in the code, “bazaar content,” hints even more strongly at shopping-focused results and commercial intent.

What’s interesting, and maybe reassuring for some users, is that OpenAI appears to be testing these placements carefully. The ads likely would not show up in every conversation. Instead, they may only appear when a user’s question signals buying intent or a search for specific services. That approach closely mirrors how sponsored results work on traditional search engines, particularly Google, where ads usually sit at the top but are tied to what you’re actively looking for.

The push toward ads also comes down to economics, plain and simple. Maintaining large AI models is extremely expensive. Reports suggest OpenAI expects around 13 billion dollars in revenue in 2025, yet spending on chips and data centers could reach nearly 22 billion dollars in the same year. That gap is hard to ignore.

Subscriptions help, of course. Millions of users pay for ChatGPT Plus, but the vast majority still rely on the free version. Advertising offers a way to monetize that free audience without forcing everyone into a monthly plan. In theory, it keeps the service open and accessible while helping cover the enormous infrastructure bills that come with operating at this scale.

Still, not everyone is comfortable with the idea. The news has already sparked debate on platforms like Reddit, where users worry that ads could affect neutrality or subtly push responses toward brands willing to pay more. Those concerns aren’t entirely new. In the past, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described ads as a last resort, largely because he wanted to keep the interface clean and focused.

More recently, though, his tone has softened. He has suggested that advertising could make sense if it’s genuinely useful and thoughtfully placed. OpenAI hasn’t shared a firm public timeline yet, but the presence of ad-related code in a beta release strongly suggests the plan is moving beyond theory.

Zooming out, this move places OpenAI more directly in competition with Google and other search-driven ad platforms. As more people turn to AI chatbots for information instead of traditional search engines, advertisers are naturally eager to reach users inside the chat itself. OpenAI’s challenge will be balance. If the ads feel like helpful suggestions rather than intrusive distractions, users may accept them. If not, trust could erode quickly. That line, I think, will matter more than anything else.

FAQs

Q. What kind of ads will ChatGPT show?

A. The leaked code suggests ChatGPT will show search ads and product carousels. These will likely be sponsored links or product recommendations that appear when you search for items to buy or services to use.

Q. Will I see ads if I pay for ChatGPT Plus?

A. It is not yet clear if paid subscribers will see ads. Some tech platforms keep a premium version ad-free, while others show fewer ads to paying members. OpenAI has not confirmed its final policy on this yet.

Q. When will ads start appearing in ChatGPT?

A. The leaks point to a potential launch in early 2026. However, some users have already reported seeing small tests or product suggestions in their chats during late 2025.

Q. Why is OpenAI adding ads now?

A. OpenAI spends billions of dollars on hardware and power to keep the AI running. Selling ad space helps cover these costs and makes the business more stable for the long term.

Q. Can I block ads in ChatGPT?

A. Regular ad-blockers for browsers might work on the web version, but it is harder to block ads that are part of the AI’s text response. We will have to see how the final system works.

Q. Does ChatGPT know enough about me to show targeted ads?

A. ChatGPT remembers your past conversations if the memory feature is on. This means it can show ads based on your interests and previous questions to make the ads more relevant to you.