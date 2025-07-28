Check Point Rolls Out Quantum Spark 2500 Series to Help Small Businesses Tackle Escalating Cyber Threats

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has introduced its latest line of security gateways, the Quantum Spark 2500 series, designed specifically with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in mind. With cyberattacks on SMBs surging by 61% in recent months, there’s growing concern around the vulnerability of companies that don’t typically have large, dedicated IT teams. This new line is also tailored for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), offering a unified platform to manage security for a broad network of SMB clients.

Key Takeaways

New Security Hardware: The Quantum Spark 2500 series is now available.

The Quantum Spark 2500 series is now available. Target Audience: Tailored for SMBs and designed to be managed by MSPs.

Tailored for SMBs and designed to be managed by MSPs. Problem It Solves: Aims to combat the 61% increase in cyberattacks on SMBs with advanced, enterprise-grade protection.

Aims to combat the 61% increase in cyberattacks on SMBs with advanced, enterprise-grade protection. Standout Features: AI-powered threat prevention, Wi-Fi 7, 5G support, SD-WAN, and dual power supplies for added reliability.

AI-powered threat prevention, Wi-Fi 7, 5G support, SD-WAN, and dual power supplies for added reliability. Ease of Management: MSPs can manage multiple SMBs via Check Point’s cloud-based Infinity Portal with zero-touch provisioning.

The launch of the 2500 series is a direct response to the increasingly sophisticated cyber threats now targeting smaller companies, many of which are being hit with the same tactics used against large enterprises but without the same resources to fight back. Francisco Criado, Check Point’s VP of Worldwide Partner Ecosystem, noted that this solution allows partners to operate more efficiently while delivering consistent protection across their entire customer base.

A standout feature of the new series is its use of AI to bolster threat detection. The system leverages ThreatCloud AI alongside Check Point’s latest R82 software, helping block up to 99.9% of known and unknown threats. It also offers virtual patching, a capability that shields systems from newly discovered vulnerabilities even before formal patches are released.

Connectivity has also been given a modern boost. The inclusion of Wi-Fi 7 brings speeds up to 2.4 times faster than previous standards, while dual-SIM 5G ensures consistent high-speed access, even in less-connected areas. The integration of SD-WAN and dual ISP support means that internet uptime is much more reliable, with automatic failover should one connection drop.

Keeping operations up and running during disruptions was another priority in the design. The 2500 series include redundant power supplies and supports high-availability clustering, features that are increasingly vital as digital continuity becomes non-negotiable for most businesses.

For MSPs, the Spark Management tool, now housed within the Check Point Infinity Portal, offers centralized, multi-tenant control. That means a single dashboard can oversee a client’s entire security footprint, from network and Wi-Fi to endpoints and email. Zero-touch provisioning further simplifies setup, making it faster to onboard new customers without complex manual processes.

IDC Research Manager Pete Finalle pointed out that SMBs are navigating a threat landscape that’s just as complex as what larger firms face, but with far fewer resources. He emphasized that the Quantum Spark 2500 series give MSPs a much-needed toolkit to protect these businesses effectively.

Related FAQs

Q1. What is the Check Point Quantum Spark 2500 Series?

A1. The Quantum Spark 2500 series is a new line of security gateways from Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.. It is designed to provide comprehensive, AI-powered cybersecurity protection for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Q2. Who is the primary user for the Quantum Spark 2500 series?

A2. The gateways are built for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to offer security services to a large number of SMB customers. It allows them to manage security for hundreds or thousands of businesses from a central platform.

Q3. What are the main security features?

A3. The series is powered by ThreatCloud AI to defend against malware, phishing, and zero-day attacks, blocking 99.9% of known and unknown threats. It also includes virtual patching to secure systems before official patches are released.

Q4. What connectivity options does it offer?

A4. The Quantum Spark 2500 gateways feature Wi-Fi 7 for faster wireless performance, dual-SIM 5G for high-speed internet, and SD-WAN for reliable, continuous connectivity.

Q5. How does it ensure business continuity?

A5. To keep businesses running, the gateways come with dual power supplies, dual ISP ports with SD-WAN for internet failover, and optional high-availability clustering to prevent downtime from hardware failure.

Q6. How does this product help Managed Service Providers (MSPs)?

A6. It simplifies management through the Infinity Portal, which offers a multi-tenant, cloud-delivered platform. Features like zero-touch provisioning and template-based configurations reduce setup time and operational complexity for MSPs.