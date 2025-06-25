CLAW GM17 USB RGB Gaming Microphone – Pro Condenser Kit

CLAW, a brand that’s built a reputation in India for its gaming and audio gear, has stepped up once again—this time with the GM17 USB RGB Gaming Condenser Microphone Kit. It’s clearly designed with today’s streamers, gamers, podcasters, and virtual communicators in mind. The goal? A hassle-free, high-performance audio solution that doesn’t ask users to fumble through tangled wires or tricky configurations.

Key Takeaways

USB RGB condenser microphone kit built for content creators.

Plug-and-play compatibility with PCs, Macs, PS4/PS5, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Cardioid polar pattern for directional audio and background noise suppression.

192kHz sample rate and 24-bit audio depth for studio-like clarity.

Eye-catching RGB lighting and tactile one-touch mute button.

Integrated gain control and real-time zero-latency headphone monitoring.

Includes boom arm, shock mount, pop filter.

Priced at INR 3,490 via Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in.

CLAW GM17 Review: Crisp Audio Meets Convenience

As virtual platforms take over more and more of our day-to-day lives—be it through gaming, live streams, or podcasting—the importance of clean, professional-grade audio has never been more pronounced. That’s where the CLAW GM17 enters the frame. This all-in-one microphone kit is tailored for content creators who need high-quality sound without spending hours figuring out setups or downloading unnecessary drivers.

Plug-and-play simplicity is at the heart of the GM17’s appeal. It connects directly via USB using the included 2-meter Type-A/Type-C to USB Type-C cable. Whether you’re on a desktop PC, a MacBook, gaming on a PS4 or PS5, or even running a quick voice-over from your tablet or smartphone—the compatibility is seamless. There’s a definite convenience factor here that can’t be overstated.

Digging into performance, the GM17 uses a cardioid polar pattern and a condenser capsule—choices that help focus on your voice while cutting out most ambient noise. In everyday use, it’s the kind of setup that gives your voice a clear presence without you needing a soundproof room. And the specs support that promise: a 192kHz input sample rate, 24-bit resolution, and a frequency response range of 50Hz to 16kHz. That’s a fairly serious set of numbers for this price bracket and should comfortably meet the demands of amateur-to-semi-pro creators.

Looks-wise, the GM17 has a bit of flair too. The dynamic RGB lighting auto-cycles through vibrant hues, making it a nice visual match for a gaming rig. It’s not just for show, though—the mic also features a smart mute button that lights up red when toggled, giving you an easy visual cue if you’ve accidentally silenced yourself mid-stream. Honestly, that’s a detail I wish more mics in this segment got right.

Functionality continues with on-board controls. The gain knob is a welcome addition, letting you quickly adjust input levels without fumbling through system settings or third-party apps. And then there’s the zero-latency monitoring jack, which is invaluable for real-time feedback. If you’ve ever had to deal with echo or delayed audio during a stream, you’ll understand just how much this feature helps.

CLAW has also thrown in a solid array of accessories to round out the package. There’s a well-built, adjustable boom arm that keeps the mic steady and out of the way, a shock mount to eliminate desk vibrations, and a detachable pop filter to tame plosives. These little things add up—they save you the trouble of buying extras and help make your recording setup cleaner and more efficient right out of the box.

Technical Specifications:

Type: Condenser Microphone

Polar Pattern: Cardioid

Sample Rate: 192kHz

Bit Rate: 24-bit

Frequency Response: 50Hz–16kHz

Sensitivity: 40dB ± 3dB

Output Impedance: 2200 Ω

Max SPL: 110dB

THD+N: <1%

Signal-to-Noise Ratio: 97dB

At INR 3,490, the CLAW GM17 kit feels like it punches well above its weight. It’s an appealing choice for creators who want professional sound quality with none of the usual learning curve. Sure, it may not replace a multi-thousand-rupee studio rig, but for most aspiring podcasters or hobby streamers, it’s more than enough to get started with confidence.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What devices can I use with the CLAW GM17 microphone?

A1: It works with PCs, MacBooks, PS4/PS5, laptops, tablets, and smartphones—basically anything that supports USB audio.

Q2: Do I need to install any software to use it?

A2: Nope. It’s a plug-and-play device. Just plug it in using the included USB Type-C cable, and you’re good to go.

Q3: What’s a cardioid polar pattern, and why does it matter?

A3: A cardioid pattern means the mic picks up sound mostly from the front, helping to cut down background noise. It’s ideal for streaming, podcasting, and voice chat.

Q4: Can I monitor my voice while recording?

A4: Yes, the GM17 includes a zero-latency headphone jack. That means you can hear your voice in real time, which helps avoid echo and sync issues.

Q5: How do I adjust the mic volume?

A5: There’s a gain knob built into the mic itself. You can tweak input levels directly without messing with your computer’s settings.

Q6: What’s included in the kit?

A6: You get the mic, an adjustable boom arm, a shock mount, and a detachable pop filter—basically everything you need to start recording.

Q7: Can I change the RGB lighting?

A7: The RGB lighting cycles automatically. There’s no mention of customizable settings, so full manual control might not be available.

Q8: Why is 192kHz/24-bit audio important?

A8: It means you’re getting very detailed, high-resolution audio. The high sample rate captures fine sound nuances, and the 24-bit depth helps with dynamic range—great for clear, rich recordings.

Q9: Where can I buy the GM17 Kit?

A9: It’s available online through Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in.

In short, the CLAW GM17 USB RGB Gaming Condenser Microphone Kit is a compelling package—especially at this price. It hits the right notes for beginners and budget-conscious creators without compromising on the essentials.