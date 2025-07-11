CLAW Introduces GM43 Dynamic RGB Gaming Microphone

For streamers, podcasters, gamers, and other creators, high-quality content creation has become essential. The right gear can make all the difference in your online presence, and CLAW, a prominent Indian brand specializing in gaming and audio peripherals, is here to deliver with its latest product: the GM43 Dynamic RGB Gaming Microphone. Designed to meet the needs of modern creators, this plug-and-play microphone promises top-tier performance, sleek aesthetics, and the kind of studio-quality audio that can elevate any recording.

Key Takeaways:

CLAW GM43 : A new dynamic RGB gaming microphone from CLAW, a well-known Indian gaming and audio peripherals brand.

: A new dynamic RGB gaming microphone from CLAW, a well-known Indian gaming and audio peripherals brand. Audio Quality : Clear, full-spectrum audio with a 50Hz–16kHz frequency response and a cardioid pickup pattern.

: Clear, full-spectrum audio with a 50Hz–16kHz frequency response and a cardioid pickup pattern. Versatile Connectivity : Dual USB-C and XLR output options for compatibility with PCs, Macs, consoles, and audio mixers.

: Dual USB-C and XLR output options for compatibility with PCs, Macs, consoles, and audio mixers. On-board Controls : Tap-to-mute, live audio monitoring, input gain control, and headphone volume adjustment.

: Tap-to-mute, live audio monitoring, input gain control, and headphone volume adjustment. Customizable Lighting : Dynamic RGB lighting with memory retention and various glow effects.

: Dynamic RGB lighting with memory retention and various glow effects. Price: Priced at INR 3,990 with a pop filter, 2m USB cable, and desktop base included.

Clear, Studio-Level Audio for Creators

The CLAW GM43 microphone offers a broad 50Hz–16kHz frequency range, delivering crisp highs, smooth mids, and deep lows that truly reflect your voice. Its cardioid pickup pattern focuses on the speaker’s voice, minimizing background noise—ideal for creators working in home studios, untreated rooms, or live gaming setups. The dynamic capsule within the GM43 helps ensure rich, clear audio that enhances vocal presence across multiple platforms.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned content creator, the GM43 is easy to set up and use. The microphone features dual USB-C and XLR output options. You can easily connect it to a PC, Mac, or gaming console without the need for additional software. Plus, for those seeking a more professional setup, you can also plug it into an XLR mixer or compatible audio interface for top-notch broadcasting.

Streamlined Controls and Easy Workflow

The GM43 is designed with efficiency in mind. It includes simple, intuitive on-board controls, such as a tap-to-mute button with LED backlighting, live audio monitoring, and input gain control. There’s even a long-press toggle for switching between microphone and headphone volume. These features ensure smooth workflow and minimize distractions while recording or streaming.

Vibrant RGB Lighting for Added Appeal

What sets the CLAW GM43 apart is its customizable RGB lighting, designed to complement your recording environment. The dynamic lighting effects can be adjusted to match your personal style, with memory retention and multiple glow effects that sync up to create a more immersive, visually engaging experience. Whether you’re livestreaming, podcasting, or gaming, the vibrant lighting will enhance your setup, adding a touch of flair to every broadcast.

What’s in the Box?

The GM43 doesn’t just provide great audio performance—it comes with everything you need to get started. Included in the package are a pop filter to reduce unwanted noise, a 2-meter USB Type-A/Type-C to USB Type-C cable, and a sturdy desktop base. With these accessories, you can set up and begin creating high-quality content right out of the box.

CLAW GM43 Specifications:

Microphone Type : Dynamic

: Dynamic Polar Pattern : Cardioid

: Cardioid Input Sample Rate : 192kHz

: 192kHz Bit Rate : 24-bit

: 24-bit Frequency Response : 50Hz–16kHz

: 50Hz–16kHz Sensitivity : -53dB ±3dB

: -53dB ±3dB S/N Ratio : 97dB

: 97dB Interfaces: USB Type-C / XLR

Where to Buy and Pricing

The CLAW GM43 RGB Dynamic Microphone is available for purchase at INR 3,990 on Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in. Distributed by Origin Marketing Pvt. Ltd., a company with over 20 years in the business, the GM43 is part of their wide network of computer and console game distributors. Origin collaborates with both international publishers and retailers, making it easy for customers to access high-quality products.

FAQs about the CLAW GM43 Dynamic RGB Gaming Microphone

Q1: What kind of content creation is the CLAW GM43 suitable for?

A1: The CLAW GM43 is perfect for streamers, podcasters, gamers, and any content creators who need high-quality audio recording for their projects.

Q2: Can I connect the CLAW GM43 to my gaming console?

A2: Yes! The GM43 features dual USB-C and XLR output interfaces, which allows you to connect directly to a PC, Mac, or gaming console without additional software.

Q3: Does the CLAW GM43 have customizable lighting?

A3: Absolutely! The GM43 offers customizable RGB lighting with memory retention, and you can choose from multiple glow effects to match your style.

Q4: What accessories are included with the CLAW GM43?

A4: The package includes a pop filter, a 2m USB Type-A/Type-C to USB Type-C cable, and a desktop base—everything you need to get started right away.

Q5: Where can I buy the CLAW GM43 and what is its price?

A5: You can buy the CLAW GM43 on Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in for INR 3,990.