CLAW Launches New Professional-Grade Studio Headphones SM70 and SM90 in India

CLAW, a well-known Indian electronics brand, has stepped into the professional audio space with the launch of its two new studio monitor headphones, the CLAW SM70 and SM90. These wired headphones are aimed at sound engineers, producers, DJs, and audiophiles who need precise and accurate sound reproduction.

Both models are now available for purchase on Amazon India and Originshop.co.in. The SM70 is priced at INR 3,490, while the SM90 comes in at INR 4,490. With this launch, CLAW is clearly expanding its reach into the high-fidelity audio segment, tapping into the growing demand among professionals and hobbyists who want reliable gear for serious listening and production work.

The SM70: Performance and Portability

The CLAW SM70 is designed to deliver natural, detailed audio while remaining portable enough for professionals who move between studios and gigs. Equipped with 40mm neodymium drivers, the SM70 covers a wide frequency response of 18Hz to 28kHz, giving listeners a balanced sound without distortion.

Its closed-back circumaural build helps block out external noise, which is especially useful for mixing and monitoring in less-than-ideal environments. Comfort has also been considered, plush over-ear cushions and an adjustable headband allow for extended use without too much fatigue.

Each unit ships with a 4-meter detachable coiled cable, plus a 3.5mm to 6.35mm adapter, making it easy to plug into laptops, mixers, or even smartphones. On top of that, the headphones fold neatly and come with a lightweight pouch, which adds to their portability.

The SM90: Enhanced Clarity and Depth

For those who want to push audio performance further, the CLAW SM90 serves as the higher-end option. With its larger 50mm neodymium drivers, the SM90 delivers an extended frequency range of 10Hz to 40kHz. That wider spectrum provides deeper bass, more refined mids, and brighter highs, qualities that suit critical listening, detailed mixing, and music production.

Like the SM70, the SM90 also uses a closed-back circumaural design for effective noise isolation, but the difference is in the listening experience, it leans toward clarity and sonic depth, making it well-suited for DJs, podcasters, and audio engineers who want more precision in their work.

Comfort hasn’t been overlooked either. Soft padded earpads and a cushioned adjustable headband ensure long sessions don’t feel like a strain. The SM90 comes with the same detachable 4-meter coiled cable but includes dual connectors (3.5mm and 6.35mm), broadening compatibility with professional gear from DJ consoles to studio racks.

A Step Forward for CLAW in the Audio Market

The launch of the SM70 and SM90 signals CLAW’s intent to be more than just a consumer electronics player. It’s a move toward giving creators and professionals in India reliable tools that balance performance, comfort, and affordability.

With content creation, independent music production, and home studios on the rise, the demand for professional-grade audio gear has been growing steadily. CLAW seems to be positioning these two headphones as solid, value-driven options for anyone who takes audio seriously. And with their availability on major e-commerce platforms, accessibility isn’t going to be an issue either.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is the main difference between the CLAW SM70 and SM90 headphones?

A1: The main differences are the driver size, frequency range, and price. The SM70 has 40mm drivers and a frequency range of 18Hz to 28kHz, while the SM90 has larger 50mm drivers and a wider frequency range of 10Hz to 40kHz. The SM90 is also more expensive.

Q2: Are CLAW SM70 and SM90 headphones suitable for mixing and mastering?

A2: Yes, both the SM70 and SM90 are designed as studio monitoring headphones. Their closed-back design helps in passive noise isolation, which is important for accurate mixing and monitoring in a studio setting.

Q3: What kind of cable do these headphones come with?

A3: Both the SM70 and SM90 come with a 4-meter long detachable coiled cable. This cable is included with both 3.5mm and 6.35mm connectors for wide compatibility.

Q4: Where can I buy the new CLAW headphones in India?

A4: The CLAW SM70 and SM90 are available for purchase online in India on Amazon.in and Originshop.co.in.

Q5: Do the CLAW SM70 and SM90 offer active noise cancellation?

A5: No, both models feature a closed-back, circumaural design that provides passive noise isolation. They do not have active noise cancellation technology.