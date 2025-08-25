CLAW Launches Two New Laptop Cooling Pads for Students, Professionals, and Gamers in India

CLAW, a well-known Indian brand in the computer accessories segment, has launched two new laptop cooling pads to address overheating issues that affect both casual and power users. The new models, named CLAW Air Pro C39 and CLAW Storm Pro A21, are designed for students, working professionals, and gamers.

Laptop cooling pads may not seem like the most exciting accessory at first glance, yet they are quite essential. By maintaining constant airflow, they reduce heat buildup, which can otherwise slow performance or shorten a device’s lifespan. These two new cooling pads also include thoughtful features such as integrated mobile holders and extra USB ports, making them more practical for everyday use.

Key Takeaways

CLAW Air Pro C39 : Comes with two 125mm fans running at up to 1000 RPM, 5-level height adjustment, two USB 2.0 ports, and an integrated mobile holder.

: Comes with two 125mm fans running at up to 1000 RPM, 5-level height adjustment, two USB 2.0 ports, and an integrated mobile holder. CLAW Storm Pro A21 : Equipped with nine fans (four 60mm, four 70mm, and one 100mm) with speeds between 1800 and 2400 RPM, along with RGB lighting, an LCD control panel, nine-level height adjustment, and a mobile holder.

: Equipped with nine fans (four 60mm, four 70mm, and one 100mm) with speeds between 1800 and 2400 RPM, along with RGB lighting, an LCD control panel, nine-level height adjustment, and a mobile holder. Laptop size compatibility : Both cooling pads work with laptops up to 17 inches.

: Both cooling pads work with laptops up to 17 inches. Availability and pricing: Sold on Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in. The CLAW Air Pro C39 is priced at INR 990 while the CLAW Storm Pro A21 costs INR 2,990.

CLAW Air Pro C39 Product Details

The CLAW Air Pro C39 is positioned as a reliable option for students, professionals, and casual gamers. It features two 125mm fans that spin at up to 1000 RPM, ensuring steady airflow for cooling. Built with ABS plastic and a metal mesh, the pad is designed to last while also improving heat dissipation. An anti-slip baffle keeps laptops securely in place during use.

For comfort, the C39 includes a 5-level height adjustment system that helps reduce neck and back strain during long sessions. Connectivity is straightforward, with two USB 2.0 ports. One is used to power the cooling pad, while the other can connect to another device. A built-in mobile slot makes it easier to keep a smartphone within reach, whether for quick notifications or as a secondary display. The C39 is available in black and blue color options.

CLAW Storm Pro A21 Product Details

The CLAW Storm Pro A21 caters to users who need more power, such as gamers, video editors, and software developers. It houses nine fans in total, including four 60mm, four 70mm, and one 100mm unit. These fans operate between 1800 and 2400 RPM, producing a much stronger cooling effect compared to typical pads.

The Storm Pro A21 also includes a control panel with an LCD display that allows users to adjust fan speeds and switch RGB lighting modes, giving more control over both performance and aesthetics. The build is sturdy and offers nine levels of height adjustment. Like the C39, it includes an anti-slip baffle for stability.

In terms of connectivity, the A21 provides both a USB 2.0 port and a USB-C port, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of laptops. The mobile holder is placed on the right side, keeping a smartphone accessible without cluttering the workspace.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What are the main differences between the CLAW Air Pro C39 and the CLAW Storm Pro A21?

A1. The CLAW Air Pro C39 has two fans with a maximum speed of 1000 RPM, a 5-level height adjustment, and two USB 2.0 ports. The Storm Pro A21 has nine fans with a maximum speed of 2400 RPM, a 9-level height adjustment, RGB lighting, an LCD display, and both USB 2.0 and USB-C ports.

Q2. Why do laptops need cooling pads?

A2. Laptops generate heat during use, especially during demanding tasks like gaming or video editing. If the heat builds up, it can slow down the laptop’s performance. Cooling pads help by providing external airflow to dissipate this heat and keep the laptop running efficiently.

Q3. Is the CLAW cooling pads suitable for my 15-inch laptop?

A3. Yes, both the CLAW Air Pro C39 and the CLAW Storm Pro A21 are designed to fit laptops with screen sizes up to 17 inches.

Q4. Where can I buy the CLAW Air Pro C39 and Storm Pro A21 cooling pads?

A4. You can purchase both models online from Originshop.co.in and Amazon.in.