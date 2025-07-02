CloudTV Launches CTV Ad Platform, Partners with Magnite for Expanded Reach

CloudTV, recognized as India’s first certified Smart TV OS brand, has launched its new Connected TV (CTV) advertising platform. This move includes a strategic partnership with Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), an independent sell-side advertising company. The collaboration aims to provide advertisers with broader access to CloudTV’s growing CTV presence, which reaches over 12 million households, and offer unique opportunities for advertiser engagement. To support this growth, CloudTV has also introduced a new website designed for brands, agencies, and media buyers to explore inventory, audience insights, and partnership opportunities within the new advertising platform.

CloudTV’s Strategic Expansion into CTV Advertising

The launch of CloudTV’s new CTV advertising platform marks a significant step for the company in the rapidly growing Indian digital advertising market. With CTV device adoption continuing its upward trend across India, this collaboration with Magnite is designed to help advertisers engage with this expanding audience segment. CloudTV’s new platform, built with Magnite SpringServe’s advanced programmatic capabilities, aims to offer brands and advertisers a robust solution for reaching high-value audiences in what CloudTV describes as “premium environments.”

The platform is designed to offer several key features for advertisers. These include Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) deals, which provide assured premium placements for campaigns. Advertisers will also have Private Marketplace (PMP) access, allowing them to access curated inventory packages tailored to specific needs. Additionally, Real-Time Bidding (RTB) opportunities will be available, offering dynamic inventory optimization for various advertising strategies. These features are standard in advanced programmatic advertising platforms and provide flexibility for advertisers looking to manage their bids and placements.

The Growing Landscape of Connected TV in India

The rise of Connected TV in India is a notable trend in the country’s media consumption habits. Connected TV refers to any television that can connect to the internet and access content beyond traditional broadcast or cable television, including smart TVs, streaming devices, and gaming consoles. This shift in viewing habits has created new avenues for advertisers to reach audiences who are increasingly moving away from traditional linear television.

India’s digital advertising market has been experiencing rapid growth, and CTV is emerging as a key component of this expansion. Factors contributing to this growth include increasing internet penetration, decreasing costs of smart TVs and streaming devices, and the availability of diverse content options from various Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms. This environment presents a fertile ground for companies like CloudTV to develop advertising solutions that cater to this evolving landscape.

CloudTV and Magnite Partnership: Details and Implications

The partnership between CloudTV and Magnite is central to this new advertising initiative. Magnite, as an independent sell-side advertising company, focuses on providing technology and services to publishers to help them monetize their content. Their expertise in programmatic advertising infrastructure is a key asset for CloudTV’s new platform.

Gavin Buxton, Managing Director, Asia at Magnite, commented on the partnership, highlighting India’s rapidly growing CTV landscape and CloudTV’s user base and market presence. Magnite’s commitment, according to Buxton, is to empower premium publishers and deliver programmatic solutions that enable buyers to reach audiences effectively. This collaboration is expected to support CloudTV’s journey as the digital advertising landscape in India develops further.

The integration of Magnite SpringServe’s technology into CloudTV’s platform means that advertisers will have access to a robust set of tools for managing their campaigns. SpringServe is known for its ad serving, yield management, and header bidding capabilities, which are crucial for programmatic advertising. This technical backbone should enable CloudTV to offer a sophisticated advertising environment to its partners.

CloudTV’s Vision for CTV Advertising

Harshad Wadivkar, Business Head – Monetisation, CloudTV, emphasized the transformative nature of Connected-TV advertising. He stated that CloudTV Ads is designed to help advertisers leverage this shift by providing measurable impact and maximizing brand visibility, supported by measurable metrics. Wadivkar noted the growing importance of CTV advertising, suggesting it is no longer an optional but an essential component of advertising budgets today. He views CTV as a promising area within AdTech, especially as brands increasingly prioritize market impact.

The focus on “measurable impact” and “measurable metrics” indicates CloudTV’s aim to provide advertisers with transparent and quantifiable results from their campaigns. This aligns with a broader industry trend towards data-driven advertising, where return on investment (ROI) is a primary concern for brands. By offering PG deals, PMP access, and RTB opportunities, CloudTV is providing a range of options for advertisers, from those seeking guaranteed placements to those looking for flexible, real-time optimization.

The New CloudTV Ads Website

A dedicated new website has been launched to support this expansion and provide resources for potential partners. This website is specifically designed for brands, agencies, and media buyers. Its purpose is to allow these entities to explore available inventory, gain insights into CloudTV’s audience demographics and viewing habits, and understand potential partnership opportunities within the new advertising platform. A dedicated portal suggests an effort to streamline the process for advertisers to learn about and access CloudTV’s CTV advertising offerings. The availability of audience insights is particularly important, as it helps advertisers target their campaigns more effectively.

The Evolution of AdTech in India

The launch of CloudTV’s CTV ad platform reflects the broader evolution of AdTech in India. As internet access becomes more widespread and digital content consumption increases, AdTech companies are developing more sophisticated tools and platforms to serve advertisers and publishers. Programmatic advertising, which automates the buying and selling of ad inventory, is a key component of this evolution. It allows for more efficient and targeted ad delivery, moving beyond traditional manual processes.

The Indian AdTech market is characterized by a mix of global players and local innovators. CloudTV, as an Indian Smart TV OS brand, has a unique position to capitalize on the country’s specific market dynamics and consumer preferences. The partnership with a global company like Magnite further strengthens its capabilities and connects it to a wider ecosystem of advertisers and technologies. This kind of collaboration is common in developing AdTech markets, where local market knowledge is combined with international technological expertise.

Understanding the Key Features of CloudTV’s Ad Platform

The three main features highlighted for CloudTV’s new platform are central to modern programmatic advertising:

Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) deals: These deals offer advertisers the assurance of premium inventory at a fixed price. It combines the automation of programmatic buying with the predictability of direct deals. Advertisers commit to a certain volume of impressions, and publishers guarantee that inventory. This is often used for brand-safe, high-impact campaigns where specific placements are crucial.

These deals offer advertisers the assurance of premium inventory at a fixed price. It combines the automation of programmatic buying with the predictability of direct deals. Advertisers commit to a certain volume of impressions, and publishers guarantee that inventory. This is often used for brand-safe, high-impact campaigns where specific placements are crucial. Private Marketplace (PMP) access: PMPs are exclusive, invitation-only marketplaces where publishers offer their ad inventory to a select group of buyers. This provides more control for both publishers and advertisers. Publishers can offer their premium inventory to trusted partners, and advertisers can access curated, high-quality ad spaces that might not be available on the open exchange. PMPs often allow for more flexible pricing and targeting options than open RTB.

PMPs are exclusive, invitation-only marketplaces where publishers offer their ad inventory to a select group of buyers. This provides more control for both publishers and advertisers. Publishers can offer their premium inventory to trusted partners, and advertisers can access curated, high-quality ad spaces that might not be available on the open exchange. PMPs often allow for more flexible pricing and targeting options than open RTB. Real-Time Bidding (RTB) opportunities: RTB is the most common form of programmatic advertising. It involves an instantaneous auction for ad impressions as soon as a user loads a webpage or app. Advertisers bid for each impression in real time, and the highest bidder wins the ad slot. This allows for highly dynamic optimization of campaigns, where bids can be adjusted based on various factors like audience demographics, content, time of day, and performance metrics.

These features collectively provide a comprehensive suite of options for advertisers, allowing them to choose the approach that best suits their campaign objectives, budget, and desired level of control.

