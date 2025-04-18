CMF Phone 2 Pro Set to Electrify the Mid-Range on April 28 with Dimensity 7300 Pro

Could a new contender redefine what you expect from a mid-range smartphone? CMF by Nothing is poised to launch the CMF Phone 2 Pro in India on April 28, and it is arriving with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 7300 Pro chipset. This highly anticipated device aims to shake up the market by offering a blend of distinctive design, capable performance, and gamer-friendly features, all at a competitive price point.

The launch event is scheduled for 6:30 PM IST, and excitement is building around what CMF, known for its focus on accessible technology with a touch of innovation, will deliver with its second-generation smartphone. The Phone 2 Pro is expected to build upon the foundation of the CMF Phone 1, bringing significant upgrades and refinements.

Powering the Experience: The Dimensity 7300 Pro

At the heart of the CMF Phone 2 Pro lies the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro. This new chipset is generating buzz for its promised performance enhancements over its predecessor. CMF has indicated that the Dimensity 7300 Pro will offer a noticeable boost, with up to 10 percent faster CPU performance and a 5 percent improvement in graphics rendering compared to the Dimensity 7300. Built on a modern fabrication process, this octa-core processor features ARM Cortex-A78 performance cores clocking up to 2.5 GHz and ARM Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. This configuration aims to provide a balance of power for demanding tasks and efficiency for everyday use.

For mobile gamers, the inclusion of the Dimensity 7300 Pro is particularly compelling. CMF is positioning the Phone 2 Pro as a strong gaming device in its segment. The phone is expected to support 120 FPS gameplay in popular titles like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), promising ultra-smooth visuals. Complementing this is a reported 1000 Hz touch sampling rate, which translates to incredibly responsive controls – a critical advantage in fast-paced mobile gaming. Furthermore, the chipset is said to offer up to 53 percent improved network performance, aiming for a more stable and lag-free online gaming experience. The integrated MediaTek NPU 655 is also expected to contribute to enhanced AI performance.

Design with a Twist

CMF has been teasing the design of the Phone 2 Pro, hinting at a continuation of the brand’s unique aesthetic with some notable advancements. Teasers reveal a back panel with a matte finish, accented by a glossy overlay. Visible screws and a distinctive CMF logo that reportedly changes color depending on the viewing angle add to its character. The device is expected to retain the customizable design language seen in the CMF Phone 1, potentially featuring a removable back cover and an Accessory Point system for attaching modular add-ons like stands or card holders. This focus on personalization and tactile design elements sets CMF apart. The phone is also teased to have a thin and lightweight build.

Display and Cameras

While full specifications are yet to be officially confirmed, leaks and reports suggest the CMF Phone 2 Pro could feature a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. An AMOLED panel would offer vibrant colors and deep blacks, while the high refresh rate would ensure smooth scrolling and animations. The 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate further enhances the responsiveness of the display, especially beneficial for gaming.

In the camera department, the Phone 2 Pro is rumored to sport a triple rear camera setup, a potential upgrade from the dual-camera system on the CMF Phone 1. This could include a 50-megapixel primary Sony sensor, an ultra-wide lens, and a telephoto or portrait lens with 2x optical zoom. A 32-megapixel front camera is also anticipated for selfies and video calls. While the exact capabilities remain to be seen, a versatile triple camera system would significantly enhance the phone’s photography potential.

Battery and Other Features

Powering the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to be a 5000mAh battery, a standard capacity for smartphones in this segment, capable of providing a full day of use for most users. Reports vary on the fast charging speed, with some suggesting 50W support while others mention 33W. A significant detail confirmed by a company official is the inclusion of a charging adapter in the box for the Indian variant, a move that goes against the trend of excluding chargers and will be welcomed by consumers. Additionally, the phone is expected to come with a transparent protective cover in the box.

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is anticipated to run Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15, offering a clean and potentially bloatware-free software experience. Other rumored features include up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, with expandable storage via a hybrid slot. Connectivity options are expected to include 5G support, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Pricing and Market Position

The CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to be priced competitively in the mid-range segment in India, with reports suggesting it could fall under Rs 22,000. This pricing would position it as a strong contender against other devices in this crowded category. By offering a combination of a powerful new chipset, a distinctive design, and promising features, CMF aims to capture the attention of consumers looking for value and performance without breaking the bank.

The launch on April 28 will reveal the full specifications, official pricing, and availability details. With the confirmed Dimensity 7300 Pro and the teased features, the CMF Phone 2 Pro appears set to be a compelling new option in the mid-range smartphone market, especially for users who prioritize performance, gaming capabilities, and a unique design.