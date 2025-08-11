News

COLORFUL Debuts Rimbook L1 Laptop, Priced Around INR 33,000

COLORFUL's new Rimbook L1 laptop launched. It has an Intel Core i5 CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD. The price is $399 (approx. ₹33,000 before tax).

By Gauri
5 Min Read
COLORFUL Debuts Rimbook L1 Laptop

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a brand known for its PC components like graphics cards and motherboards, has introduced the Rimbook L1 laptop. This new device is aimed at users looking for a balance between portability and computing ability for daily tasks. The Rimbook L1 comes with an Intel Core i5-12450H processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD). It will launch with a suggested retail price of $399, which is approximately ₹34,000 before taxes.

Key Takeaways

  • Product Launch: Colorful has launched its new laptop, the Rimbook L1.
  • Processor and Memory: It is equipped with an Intel Core i5-12450H CPU and 16GB of DDR4 RAM.
  • Display and Storage: The laptop features a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920×1080) display and a 512GB SSD, which is expandable.
  • Connectivity: It includes modern networking with Wi-Fi 6 and a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port.
  • Pricing: The international price is set at $399 (excluding tax), which translates to about ₹34,000. Official Indian pricing and availability are yet to be announced.

The Rimbook L1 is designed for mobility, weighing 1.7kg and having a thickness of 17.9mm. According to the company, the design is inspired by the “rim of a wheel,” symbolizing continuous motion and progress. The laptop is built for students, working professionals, and creators who need a device for their daily activities on the go.

The processor inside, the Intel Core i5-12450H, is part of Intel’s 12th generation Alder Lake-H series. This CPU has 8 cores (4 performance and 4 efficient) and 12 threads, which is suitable for multitasking, web Browse, and running office applications. Graphics are handled by the integrated Intel UHD Graphics, which is sufficient for video playback and light, casual gaming.

For connectivity, the Rimbook L1 offers a good selection of ports. On the left side, it has a standard DC charging port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a full-function USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port. The right side includes two USB-A 2.0 ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and another USB-C 2.0 port for data. This variety of ports allows users to connect multiple displays and peripherals without needing many dongles. The inclusion of both Wi-Fi 6 and a 2.5GbE LAN port provides fast wireless and wired internet connection options.

Colorful Rimbook L1 Specifications

  • Processor: Intel Core i5-12450H
  • Graphics: Intel UHD Graphics
  • Display: 15.6-inch, 1920*1080 resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, 300 nits’ brightness
  • Memory: 16GB DDR4
  • Storage: 512GB SSD (expandable)
  • Networking: Wi-Fi 6, 2.5Gbps Ethernet
  • Battery: 50Wh with a 65W DC charger
  • Ports: 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x USB-A 3.2, 2x USB-A 2.0, 1x full-function USB-C 3.2, 1x USB-C 2.0 (data only), 1x 3.5mm headphone jack, 1x DC-in
  • Weight: 1.7kg
  • Thickness: 17.9mm

The $399 price point makes the Rimbook L1 a competitive option in the budget to mid-range laptop market. However, Indian customers should note that the final retail price in India will likely be higher after adding GST and other import duties. The company has not yet confirmed the official launch date or price for the Indian market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the exact price of the COLORFUL Rimbook L1 in India?

A: The suggested retail price is $399, but this does not include tax. The final price in India will be higher after adding local taxes like GST. For the exact amount, you should contact a local dealer.

Q2: Is COLORFUL a good brand for laptops?

A: COLORFUL has over 24 years of experience making PC components like motherboards and graphics cards. The Rimbook L1 is part of their new laptop series, marking their entry into this market segment.

Q3: Can I play games on the Rimbook L1?

A: The laptop uses integrated Intel UHD Graphics. This is suitable for casual games and daily productivity tasks but is not designed for playing demanding, graphics-heavy games at high settings.

Q4: Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the Rimbook L1?

A: The laptop comes with a 512GB SSD that is listed as “expandable,” which means you can increase the storage capacity. The provided information does not state whether the 16GB of DDR4 RAM can be upgraded.

Q5: Where can I buy the COLORFUL Rimbook L1 in India?

A: To find out where to purchase the laptop, you should contact your local COLORFUL Technology representative, who will have information on availability and pricing.

