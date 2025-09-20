COLORFUL Launches Rimbook S1 Laptop with Intel Core i5 for Everyday Use

Colorful Technology Company Limited, known for its gaming PC components and audio products, has announced the launch of a new laptop, the Rimbook S1. Introduced in Mumbai, this model joins the company’s Rimbook series and is designed for students, home users, and professionals who want a dependable device for everyday use. It combines portability with solid performance in a 14-inch size and is priced competitively.

Key Takeaways

New Laptop: The COLORFUL Rimbook S1 has been officially launched.

The COLORFUL Rimbook S1 has been officially launched. Processor: It features up to an Intel Core i5-13420H processor.

It features up to an Intel Core i5-13420H processor. Display: Comes with a 14-inch screen at 1920×1200 resolution.

Comes with a 14-inch screen at 1920×1200 resolution. Memory and Storage: Equipped with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD.

Equipped with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB SSD. Price: Suggested retail price of US$439, before tax.

Colorful Technology Company Limited, often simply called COLORFUL, has been around for 24 years and is well recognized for its motherboards, graphics cards, and other computer hardware. With the Rimbook S1, the brand seems to be aiming at users who value mobility and consistent performance in their daily routine. It looks like a practical choice for anyone searching for a straightforward, easy-to-carry laptop.

Performance and Hardware

At its core, the Rimbook S1 runs on an Intel Core i5-13420H processor paired with Intel UHD Graphics. To handle multitasking, it comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB solid-state drive (SSD). Storage can also be expanded through an additional M.2 SSD slot, which might appeal to those who anticipate needing more space down the line. The specs are clearly set up to provide smooth performance for general computing, office projects, and entertainment such as streaming videos.

Design, Display, and Connectivity

The Rimbook S1 has been built with portability in mind. It weighs 1.48 kg and measures 17.95 mm in thickness, making it light enough to carry around. Its 14-inch display offers a 1920×1200 resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio, giving users extra vertical space for tasks like browsing, editing documents, or working with spreadsheets. The screen offers 250 nits of brightness and a 60Hz refresh rate, enough for day-to-day use though not really meant for high-end gaming.

Connectivity is one of the laptop’s stronger points. It supports Wi-Fi 6 and also includes a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port for fast and flexible network options. Power comes from a 60Wh battery, and the device includes a 65W fast charger. For peripherals, it provides a full-function USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C port, multiple USB Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 port, and a standard 3.5mm headphone jack. Privacy-conscious users will likely appreciate the dedicated physical switch that can disable both the camera and microphone.

Price and Availability

The COLORFUL Rimbook S1 with the Intel i5-13420H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is priced at US$439, excluding taxes. However, the company has noted that availability could vary by region. Those interested in purchasing should check with their local COLORFUL representative for detailed pricing and launch schedules.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the COLORFUL Rimbook S1?

A. The suggested retail price for the COLORFUL Rimbook S1 with an i5-13420H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is US$439, before taxes are applied.

Q. What processor does the Rimbook S1 use?

A. The laptop is equipped with up to an Intel Core i5-13420H processor and integrated Intel UHD Graphics.

Q. Can the storage on the Rimbook S1 be upgraded?

A. Yes, the Rimbook S1 comes with a 512GB SSD and has an expandable M.2 SSD slot for additional storage.

Q. What is the battery capacity of the laptop?

A. The laptop contains a 60Wh battery and is supported by a 65W fast charger.

Q. Does the COLORFUL Rimbook S1 have a privacy switch for the camera?

A. Yes, it includes a physical power switch to turn the camera and microphone on or off for increased privacy.