Comic Con India and IICT Join Forces to Shape Future Talent in Animation, Gaming, and XR

Comic Con India has partnered with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), marking a significant move to nurture young talent in the animation, gaming, comics, and extended reality (AVGC-XR) space. The collaboration was formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), aimed at bridging the gap between students and the industry by offering hands-on experience and meaningful exposure.

The agreement was signed by Shefali Johnson, CEO of Comic Con India, and Ashish Kulkarni, a Board Member of IICT, during the launch of the IICT-NFDC Campus in Mumbai. The event also saw the presence of key government figures, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Key Takeaways

Comic Con India and IICT have signed a strategic MoU to foster talent in animation, gaming, comics, and XR.

IICT students will get exclusive opportunities to showcase work at Comic Con events, along with access to internships, masterclasses, and IP creation programs.

The AVGC-XR sector in India is expected to grow to US $6.8 billion by 2026 and create over 160,000 jobs annually.

IICT is a new national centre focused on creative technology education, modeled after IITs and IIMs.

The partnership aims to blend academic training with industry exposure and creative mentorship.

What makes this partnership interesting is how it blends the creative energy of Comic Con India with the academic and skill-building mission of IICT. Students from IICT will soon find themselves showcasing their work at Comic Con events through a dedicated “Creative Showcase” zone. Beyond that, the collaboration promises internships, masterclasses, hackathons, and design jams that all lean toward encouraging original intellectual property creation.

The broader goal? To support and shape the next generation of creators in one of India’s fastest-growing sectors. According to industry projections, the AVGC-XR market in India is expected to climb to around US $6.8 billion by 2026, with potential to generate over 160,000 new jobs each year.

Comic Con India, known widely as the country’s biggest pop culture celebration, has grown into a vibrant space where creators, fans, and the entertainment industry converge. Now part of NODWIN Gaming’s portfolio, it continues to champion original Indian content and rising talent.

On the other hand, the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies is a newly established National Centre of Excellence, dedicated entirely to the AVGC-XR sector. Announced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in May 2025 with support from FICCI and CII, IICT is envisioned to function much like the IITs or IIMs, offering specialized education and practical training in creative disciplines.

Shefali Johnson noted that the partnership is about opening real, actionable pathways for students to connect with the industry. She emphasized the importance of mentorship and real-world insight, saying these experiences would help students not just improve technically but also understand the business dimensions of their craft. There are also plans to co-develop curricula that better reflect the demands and nuances of creative industries.

Ashish Kulkarni echoed the sentiment, expressing confidence that this initiative could play a role in making India a global hub for creative content. He underlined the need for homegrown intellectual property and talent that can compete on a global stage, while still resonating locally.

According to the ‘FX & Beyond: Shaping India’s AVGC Landscape’ report, the AVGC-XR industry is a crucial pillar of the broader media and entertainment ecosystem. The report projects a leap in revenue from US $3.9 billion in 2023 to US $6.8 billion by 2026. It also estimates that the sector could provide more than 2 million direct jobs by 2030.

While exact details of the joint programs will be unveiled in the coming months, this partnership signals a step in the right direction, merging academic rigor with the energy and reach of one of India’s most influential pop culture platforms.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the AVGC-XR sector?

A1. AVGC-XR stands for Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality (which includes Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality). It represents the industrial and creative fields related to this digital content.

Q2. What is the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT)?

A2. The IICT is a new National Centre of Excellence established by the Indian government to provide world-class education and training in the AVGC-XR sector. It is designed to function like premier institutes such as the IITs and IIMs but for creative industries.

Q3. What does this partnership mean for students?

A3. For students at IICT, this partnership means direct access to the industry. They will be able to showcase their projects at Comic Con, get internships, attend workshops with professionals, and receive mentorship to prepare for their careers.

Q4. Who owns Comic Con India?

A4. Comic Con India is now part of NODWIN Gaming, a prominent gaming and esports company in South Asia.

Q5. How big is India’s animation and gaming industry?

A5. The industry, as part of the broader AVGC-XR sector, had revenues of around US $3.9 billion in 2023. It is projected to grow to US $6.8 billion by 2026 and is expected to create over 160,000 new jobs annually.