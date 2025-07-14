Connected TV Ads Show Strong Boost in Purchase Intent, Samsung Ads and Kantar Study Reveals

Connected TV (CTV) advertising is steadily carving out its place as a serious driver of consumer behavior—especially when it comes to nudging purchase intent. A new white paper, “Beyond Awareness,” released by Samsung Ads in collaboration with Kantar, delves into this trend, revealing how CTV campaigns are pushing past traditional awareness goals to make real, measurable impacts on how people perceive brands—and whether they’re inclined to buy.

Key Takeaways:

CTV campaigns are fueling noticeable upticks in purchase behavior—Gen Z being particularly receptive.

For Gen Z viewers exposed to ads on Samsung Smart TVs, brand favourability climbed by 9.1%, and purchase intent rose by 8.5%.

The impact isn’t limited to one sector. CTV works across industries—think consumer products, tech, automotive, fashion, and home solutions.

Ad frequency matters. Campaigns that hit viewers four or more times saw up to double the performance across key indicators.

The “Beyond Awareness” study draws from over 100 brand lift studies conducted by Kantar, all centered on campaigns shown via Samsung Smart TVs. These studies span a wide array of industries and demographic segments, offering a detailed view into how CTV sways consumer decisions. Among the metrics analyzed: brand favourability, message association, online ad recall, and purchase intent. Since the data’s been independently validated by Kantar, advertisers can approach it with a fair degree of confidence.

Bhavna Saincher, Head of Insights and Client Solutions at Samsung Ads India, emphasized how central Connected TVs are becoming in the marketing mix. She described CTV as not only boosting awareness and consideration but also enhancing visibility and delivering solid outcomes—especially when brands meet consumers on the “big screen.” She called out Gen Z’s high level of engagement as a key opportunity for brands looking to connect with a digitally fluent and decision-ready audience.

And she’s got a point. The study shows Gen Z (aged 18–24) delivered the highest lift across several core metrics when exposed to ads on Samsung Smart TVs. This group clocked a 9.1% bump in brand favourability and an 8.5% rise in purchase intent—clear indicators of both interest and intent to act.

Another compelling insight? CTV campaigns drove a 7.9% uplift in consumer consideration overall. For Gen Z, that translated into stronger purchase behavior—again, up to 8.5%. Frequency played a key role here: campaigns that reached people four or more times saw their impact essentially double across all key performance metrics.

CTV’s effectiveness cuts across age groups and industries. It resonated well with Gen Z, yes—but also with viewers 35 and older. And across verticals, from tech to clothing to home products, the performance gains were consistently strong.

Ebu Isaac, Vice President of the Insights Division at Kantar, pointed out that as CTV evolves into a full-funnel channel, its strategic value becomes harder to ignore. He noted the medium’s unique combination of precision targeting, scale, and measurable impact—especially when it comes to engaging younger, harder-to-reach consumers.

Samsung Ads continues to tap into the extensive reach of Samsung Smart TVs to connect businesses with millions of opted-in users. Their platform supports advertisers through brand-safe formats and performance tools that span the marketing funnel—from generating awareness to influencing purchasing decisions.

FAQs:

Q: What is Connected TV (CTV)?

A: Connected TV (CTV) refers to devices that connect to a television and support video content streaming, such as smart TVs, gaming consoles, and streaming devices (e.g., Roku, Amazon Fire Stick). These devices allow users to access a wide range of content over the internet.

Q: How does CTV advertising differ from traditional TV advertising?

A: CTV advertising is delivered over the internet, allowing for more precise targeting, real-time campaign adjustments, and detailed performance measurement compared to traditional linear TV advertising. It can target specific demographics, interests, and viewing behaviours.

Q: Why is Gen Z a key audience for CTV advertising?

A: Gen Z (ages 18-24) is a digitally native demographic that shows high engagement and responsiveness to advertisements on platforms like Connected TV, leading to significant uplifts in brand favourability and purchase intent, as highlighted by the Samsung Ads and Kantar study. They are often early adopters of new technologies and content consumption habits.

Q: What does “brand lift” mean in advertising?

A: Brand lift refers to the measured increase in specific brand metrics, such as brand awareness, favourability, message association, or purchase intent, as a direct result of an advertising campaign. Studies like the “Beyond Awareness” white paper use these metrics to assess campaign effectiveness.