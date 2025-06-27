Consistent Expands Government e-Marketplace Presence with Printer Cartridges and SSDs

Consistent, a well-known Indian brand in the IT hardware and storage solutions sector, has recently announced that its printer cartridges and solid-state drives (SSDs) are now available on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). This move extends Consistent’s presence on the GeM platform, further solidifying its commitment to offering dependable, locally-manufactured technology solutions to government organizations across India. With government departments and public sector units increasingly relying on digital processes for their daily operations, this expansion is timely, addressing the demand for efficient and cost-effective solutions.

The Role of Government e-Marketplace (GeM) in India’s Procurement Landscape

Launched in August 2016, the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) has transformed public procurement in India. Created by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, GeM aims to bring transparency, efficiency, and inclusivity to government procurement processes. Prior to GeM, public procurement was often bogged down by paper-heavy, time-consuming procedures prone to inefficiencies. The platform was introduced to streamline these processes and replace the outdated Directorate General of Supplies and Disposals (DGS&D), offering a modern, paperless, and contactless approach.

GeM functions as an online marketplace where government buyers can easily search, compare, and purchase goods and services directly from registered sellers. The platform supports several procurement methods, including direct purchases, e-bidding, and reverse e-auctions, helping to ensure competitive pricing and the efficient use of taxpayer money. The Ministry of Finance mandates the use of GeM for government purchases, further cementing its position as the primary procurement portal.

In addition to streamlining procurement, GeM has been a powerful tool for promoting “Make in India” products and supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups. By offering preferential market access (PMA) to products made by Small Scale Industries (SSI), GeM encourages procurement from domestic manufacturers. This supports the broader goals of the “Digital India” initiative, which seeks to transform the nation into a digitally empowered society by making government services more accessible and efficient. GeM has achieved significant milestones, including facilitating over ₹13.60 Lakh Crore in transactions and registering more than 23 lakh sellers and service providers.

Consistent: A Homegrown Brand’s Commitment to Quality

Since its establishment in 2011, Consistent has become a well-respected name in the Indian market, specializing in IT hardware, security solutions, and consumer electronics. The company’s commitment to providing “Made-in-India” products reflects its dedication to local manufacturing and catering to the unique needs of the Indian market, where reliability, affordability, and strong service support are as important as product performance.

Listing its printer cartridges and SSDs on GeM aligns with Consistent’s broader business strategy. For an Indian brand, engaging with a government procurement portal like GeM is an essential step in increasing market access and reinforcing credibility. By offering products that meet rigorous quality benchmarks and ensuring that its solutions are backed by a robust service network across India, Consistent strengthens its position as a trusted partner for government entities.

The company emphasizes that all its products listed on GeM adhere to the necessary quality standards, offering government buyers confidence in their durability and performance. Additionally, Consistent’s extensive service network, which includes over 100 service centers and 24+ branches across India, ensures prompt and reliable support, which is crucial for government organizations requiring uninterrupted IT operations.

Printer Cartridges: Essential for Digital Workflows

While digital workflows are on the rise, physical documentation remains a critical part of government operations. From administrative reports to official records and public notices, reliable printing is essential for smooth operations. Consistent’s printer cartridges are designed to meet these needs by offering:

Consistent Print Quality: Ensuring clear and professional presentation for official documents.

Longer Yields: These cartridges provide more pages per unit, which can reduce costs for government departments by minimizing the frequency of replacements.

Wide Compatibility: These cartridges work with a broad range of printers, simplifying inventory management and reducing the need for specialized equipment upgrades.

For government offices, where downtime or delays in printing can significantly disrupt operations, Consistent’s printer cartridges provide an efficient and cost-effective solution. These cartridges help maintain productivity and service delivery without unnecessary interruptions, especially for the high-volume printing needs of public sector organizations.

Solid-State Drives (SSDs): Powering Modern Public Offices

As government departments increasingly adopt digital workflows and handle larger volumes of data, the demand for faster, more reliable storage solutions has grown. Traditional hard drives (HDDs) have limitations in speed, durability, and energy efficiency. SSDs, like those offered by Consistent on GeM, provide significant advantages, including:

Speed: SSDs are much faster than HDDs, offering quicker boot times, faster data transfer, and more responsive systems. For government workers dealing with large datasets or complex applications, SSDs can improve productivity by reducing wait times.

Security: SSDs are physically more robust than HDDs because they lack moving parts, making them less prone to damage from drops or impacts, which is important in environments where physical handling occurs.

Durability: With no mechanical components, SSDs are more resistant to shocks, vibrations, and extreme temperatures, which makes them a more reliable option for long-term data storage.

Energy Efficiency: SSDs consume less power than HDDs, contributing to lower energy costs for government offices and longer battery life for mobile devices.

As government offices handle increasing volumes of digital information, SSDs offer the speed and reliability needed to manage data effectively while ensuring security and reducing the risk of data loss.

Supporting India’s Digital Transformation Journey

Consistent’s listing of printer cartridges and SSDs on GeM is a significant step in supporting India’s digital transformation. The “Digital India” initiative aims to make the country a digitally empowered society and knowledge economy, with a focus on improving efficiency, service delivery, and transparency in government operations.

To achieve this, government offices need reliable and affordable IT infrastructure. By offering “Made-in-India” products through GeM, Consistent directly supports this vision by providing essential IT hardware that aligns with national policies promoting local manufacturing. As Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD of Consistent, stated, “We’ve always believed that technology should be dependable and within reach. With our cartridges and SSDs now available on GeM, we’re enabling government bodies to access essential tools that help keep their operations running smoothly.”

Quality Benchmarks and Extensive Support Network

Consistent’s products on GeM adhere to stringent quality standards, ensuring that they meet the performance and reliability requirements of government organizations. These quality benchmarks likely include rigorous testing for durability, performance, and compatibility.

In addition to offering high-quality products, Consistent supports its offerings with an extensive service network. With over 100 service centers and more than 24 branches across India, government buyers can rely on Consistent’s quick and efficient after-sales support. This service infrastructure is vital for minimizing downtime and ensuring that government departments continue to operate without disruption.

Market Outlook and Future Engagement

By listing its products on GeM, Consistent is strategically positioning itself to capture a larger share of the growing public sector market. As digital adoption in government agencies increases, the demand for efficient, secure, and reliable technology solutions will continue to rise. Consistent’s focus on providing solutions that are tailored to the needs of the Indian government, emphasizing affordability, reliability, and service support, positions it well for long-term growth and continued impact on India’s digital future.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the Government e-Marketplace (GeM)?

A1: GeM is an online platform launched by the Government of India to facilitate transparent and efficient procurement of goods and services for government departments and organizations.

Q2: Which new products has Consistent listed on GeM?

A2: Consistent has listed its printer cartridges and solid-state drives (SSDs) on GeM.

Q3: Why are Consistent’s products relevant for government buyers on GeM?

A3: Consistent’s “Made-in-India” products offer reliability, affordability, and extensive support, making them ideal for government departments that require dependable IT hardware for digital workflows.

Q4: What benefits do Consistent’s printer cartridges offer?

A4: Consistent’s printer cartridges provide consistent print quality, longer page yields, and compatibility with a wide range of printers, ensuring smooth and cost-effective daily office operations.

Q5: How do Consistent’s SSDs contribute to public offices?

A5: Consistent’s SSDs offer fast, secure, and durable storage solutions that enhance system performance, data reliability, and resistance to physical damage, all of which are crucial for modern government data management.

Q6: What is Consistent’s commitment to quality and support for products listed on GeM?

A6: Consistent ensures that its products on GeM meet necessary quality benchmarks and are backed by a strong support network of over 100 service centers and 24+ branches across India.

Q7: How does Consistent’s listing on GeM support India’s “Digital India” initiative?

A7: By offering trusted, locally manufactured products, Consistent contributes to India’s digital transformation, enabling government bodies to access essential technology solutions and promoting self-reliance in manufacturing.

Q8: Who is Yogesh Agrawal, and what did he say about this development?

A8: Yogesh Agrawal is the Co-Founder and CMD of Consistent. He emphasized that Consistent’s products on GeM will help government bodies access reliable tools that support their operations, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to India’s digital journey.