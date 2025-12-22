Consistent Infosystems Introduces 3+1 Indoor Hybrid Cable in India With 70 Meter Gold Performance for CCTV Systems

Consistent Infosystems has announced the launch of its new 3+1 Indoor Hybrid Cable in India, expanding its range of CCTV and security-focused connectivity solutions. The company positions this cable as a practical option for indoor surveillance systems that require both power and video transmission through a single line, while still maintaining performance over longer distances. According to the company, the cable supports runs of up to 70 meters without compromising signal quality.

The new cable is aimed at residential and commercial users who rely on stable CCTV connections inside buildings. In many indoor installations, running separate power and video cables can become messy and time-consuming. By combining these functions into one hybrid cable, Consistent Infosystems is trying to make installation simpler while also addressing common signal degradation issues seen with longer cable lengths.

Key Takeaways

The cable carries both power and video signals using a single 3+1 hybrid configuration.

Heavy-gauge pure copper conductors help preserve signal strength across distances up to 70 meters.

An aluminum alloy braided layer adds physical protection and shielding from interference.

Low conductor resistance reduces the chances of video lag or power fluctuation.

The product is designed specifically for indoor CCTV requirements in Indian buildings.

Consistent Infosystems, founded in 2011, has steadily built a presence in the Indian IT hardware and surveillance market. Over the years, the brand has focused on addressing practical challenges faced by installers and system integrators. This new cable appears to follow that same approach. One of the recurring problems in CCTV setups is signal loss when cables stretch across larger spaces. Grainy footage, unstable power supply, and intermittent camera shutdowns are not uncommon in such cases.

To counter this, the company has opted for pure copper conductors rather than copper-clad aluminum. Pure copper, while more expensive, tends to offer better conductivity and durability. In real-world installations, this can translate into clearer video and fewer voltage drops, especially when cameras are placed far from the DVR or power source.

The 3+1 structure of the cable includes one coaxial line dedicated to video transmission and three separate power wires bundled together. From an installer’s point of view, this reduces effort. Pulling a single cable through walls, ceilings, or conduits is generally faster and cleaner than managing multiple lines. The 70 meter gold performance rating suggests that the cable is expected to perform consistently even at its maximum recommended length, which is usually sufficient for multi-story homes, offices, or larger commercial interiors.

Durability is another area Consistent Infosystems highlights with this product. Indoor cables often face bending, pulling, and occasional stress during installation. The aluminum alloy braided layer adds mechanical strength while also acting as a shield against electromagnetic interference. Electrical noise from nearby devices is a common reason for distortion or rolling lines on CCTV monitors, and proper shielding can make a noticeable difference.

Yogesh Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated that the new cable is designed to support the growing demands of security system integrators. He explained that the intention is to provide a long-lasting and reliable component within the broader surveillance ecosystem. The company also notes that its products are developed with Indian electrical conditions and building environments in mind, which can vary significantly from one installation site to another.

Another technical point worth noting is the low conductor resistance of the cable. In simple terms, this means electrical current and data signals move through the wire with minimal loss. For modern high-definition CCTV cameras, a steady and reliable flow of power and data is essential to maintain image clarity. Over time, consistent voltage delivery can also help extend the operational life of cameras and related equipment.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What does 3+1 cable mean in CCTV systems?

A1: A 3+1 cable combines multiple functions in one sheath. The “1” refers to the coaxial cable that transmits the video signal from the camera to the DVR or monitor. The “3” refers to three additional wires typically used to supply power and, in some cases, support audio or control signals.

Q2: How does pure copper help in security camera wiring?

A2: Pure copper conducts electricity more efficiently than copper-clad aluminum. It allows both power and video signals to travel longer distances with less loss. It also produces less heat and is generally more resistant to damage when bent during installation.

Q3: Can this cable be used for outdoor installations?

A3: This particular model is intended for indoor use only. While it offers good durability, indoor cables usually lack the outer jacket materials required to withstand prolonged exposure to sunlight, moisture, and harsh weather conditions.

Q4: Why is 70 meters an important distance for this cable?

In many Indian homes and office spaces, cameras are installed far from the recording unit. Standard cables often struggle beyond 30 or 40 meters. A 70 meter rating helps ensure that video quality and power delivery remain stable even in larger indoor layouts.