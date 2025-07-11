Consistent Infosystems Introduces New 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter

Consistent Infosystems, an Indian company in IT hardware and electronics, has introduced its latest 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter. This compact, plug-and-play device aims to make internet access more convenient and reliable, especially for users on older desktops or those often on the move.

Key Takeaways:

Consistent Infosystems has launched a 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter.

The adapter is a compact, plug-and-play device.

It supports wireless speeds up to 600 Mbps and uses a USB v2.0 interface.

The device is useful for older desktops, laptops, and travelers needing better internet access.

It includes a Hotspot Mode, allowing a PC to become a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The adapter costs ₹1,999 and comes with a 1-year warranty.

It is available on shop.consistent.in, Amazon, and through Consistent’s network of distributors and retailers.

The new adapter features a clean USB-style design and a USB v2.0 interface, making it easy to use. It supports wireless speeds up to 600 Mbps, which helps users with everyday internet activities like video calls, streaming, and Browse without needing extra wires or complicated setups.

This product is especially useful for those who travel often, live in areas with patchy internet coverage, or use systems without built-in Wi-Fi support. A key feature is its Hotspot Mode, which allows a connected PC to function as a Wi-Fi hotspot, providing options for connecting multiple devices.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said that the product was built to offer a simple, reliable option for users facing internet access issues on legacy systems or while working remotely. He highlighted its compact, easy-to-carry design and hassle-free operation.

The Consistent 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter is priced at ₹1,999 and includes a 1-year warranty. Consumers can buy it from shop.consistent.in, Amazon, and through Consistent’s nationwide network of distributors and authorized retailers. This new launch helps Consistent add practical tools to its product line-up, focusing on dependable technology that works well for users.

Consistent Infosystems is a provider of IT hardware products, Security & Surveillance products, Print consumables products, and Electronics & Home entertainment products in India. The company started in New Delhi in 2011. Since its beginning, Consistent Infosystems has grown to be one of the fast-growing Indian IT organizations. Consistent has been recognized as the “Highest selling Motherboard Brand 2024 & Best Indian IP Camera Brand 2024” by NCN and “Fastest Growing Gaming Brand 2024 and Best Brand in Solar Camera Category 2024” by IT Voice.

Consistent Infosystems has increased its presence across major states in India. Today, the company has over 24 branches, more than 400 products, over 100 service centers, more than 300 direct employees, exports to over 9 countries, more than 3500 channel partners across India, and over 5 Crore customers. Quality and service are core principles for Consistent, which guide the company’s work nationally and globally.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ):

Q1: What is the Consistent 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter?

A1: It’s a small, plug-and-play USB device from Consistent Infosystems that lets you connect to the internet wirelessly at speeds up to 600 Mbps. It works with desktops, laptops, and is also super handy for travel.

Q2: How does the adapter help users with older computers?

A2: If you have an older desktop or laptop without built-in Wi-Fi, this adapter makes it easy to connect to the internet wirelessly—no extra wires or complicated setup needed!

Q3: Can this adapter create a Wi-Fi hotspot?

A3: Yes! It has a Hotspot Mode feature, so your connected PC can act as a Wi-Fi hotspot for other devices. Pretty convenient, right?

Q4: How much does the Consistent 600 Mbps Wi-Fi Mini USB Adapter cost?

A4: The adapter is priced at ₹1,999.

Q5: Where can I buy this Wi-Fi adapter?

A5: You can grab it online at shop.consistent.in, on Amazon, or through Consistent’s nationwide network of distributors and authorized retailers.

Q6: Does the adapter come with a warranty?

A6: Yep, it comes with a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.