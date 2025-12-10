News

Consistent Infosystems Launches 150M HDMI Extender for Long Distance Video Transmission

By Swayam Malhotra
5 Min Read
Consistent Infosystems announced the launch of its new HDMI Extender 150M Standard in New Delhi today, and I think this is one of those quietly practical devices that end up solving a problem many people face without even realizing it. At its core, the extender is designed to transmit high-definition video signals across long distances using standard network cables. It feels particularly useful for large venues, office setups, or educational spaces where regular HDMI cords simply fall short.

Key Takeaways:

  • Long Range Transmission: Supports video signals up to 150 meters through a single CAT5E or CAT6 cable.
  • High Quality: Delivers Full HD 1080p output at 60Hz.
  • Strong Build: Comes with a metal housing for added durability in challenging environments.
  • Energy Efficient: Consumes under 3W of power.
  • Wide Compatibility: Works with HDMI 1.3 and HDCP 1.2 standards.

A recurring issue in many audio-visual installations is signal drop when cables stretch beyond about 15 meters. This extender offers a way around that limitation by allowing users to expand the connection to as much as 150 meters without compromising picture quality. It relies on CAT5E or CAT6 ethernet cables, which tend to be cost effective, easier to run through walls or ceilings, and generally more convenient to manage than long HDMI cables.

The device supports resolutions from 480i up to 1080p at 60Hz. That range helps it work well with both older systems that organizations might still rely on and more modern HD displays. Features like HDCP 1.2 support also ensure that protected content from Blu-ray players or streaming devices passes through without any compatibility issues, which is something people often worry about in mixed device environments.

Consistent Infosystems has built the extender with durability in mind. The metal housing adds a certain sturdiness and also assists with heat dissipation. According to the company, the extender can operate in humidity levels up to 95 percent, which perhaps makes it a reassuring choice for varied climate conditions across India. It runs on a DC12V/1A power input, and both the transmitter and receiver units stay within a 3-watt power limit, which feels modest considering the range it supports.

Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, emphasized that long distance audio-visual installations rely on stable and clear video transmission. He mentioned that this extender addresses that need with a level of performance aimed at professional environments. He also suggested that the new launch strengthens the company’s overall lineup of connectivity products.

In practice, this extender seems particularly helpful when the display is positioned far away from the media source. Think of digital signboards in malls, ceiling-mounted projectors in large lecture halls, or security room monitoring setups where equipment placement isn’t always flexible. Using just one network cable makes the installation feel more streamlined since it can be neatly routed behind walls or above ceilings without much hassle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What type of cable do I need for the HDMI Extender 150M?

A1: You need a single CAT5E or CAT6 ethernet cable. CAT6 is generally recommended for the best performance over longer distances.

Q2: Does this extender support 4K resolution?

A2: No, the HDMI Extender 150M Standard supports a maximum resolution of Full HD 1080p at 60Hz.

Q3: Is the device powered by the HDMI cable?

A3: No, it requires an external power source. The device runs on a DC12V/1A power supply, which connects to the unit.

Q4: Can I use this for my home theatre?

A4: Yes, it is suitable for home theatres, particularly if your projector is ceiling mounted and positioned far from the AV receiver.

