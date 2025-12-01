Consistent Infosystems Launches 2200mAh MINI-UPS for Uninterrupted Router Power

Consistent Infosystems has rolled out a new MINI-UPS that feels like a small but genuinely helpful addition for homes and offices dealing with frequent power cuts. The company seems to be targeting everyday users who rely heavily on internet connectivity and security systems. The idea is simple enough. Instead of worrying about your router shutting off in the middle of a meeting or your CCTV going dark unexpectedly, this MINI-UPS steps in to keep things running.

Key Takeaways

The device includes a twin 2200mAh battery setup for extended backup.

It supports a stable 12V and 2A output suitable for Wi-Fi routers and CCTV systems.

A smart microcontroller helps prevent overloads, short circuits, and common power issues.

Zero lag during power switchover keeps your devices connected instantly, even during outages.

Built for Indian Power Conditions

What stood out to me while reviewing the details is how the MINI-UPS is tuned for Indian electricity patterns. It accepts an input voltage between 11.4V and 12.5V. That may sound technical, but it basically means the device can handle the small fluctuations that happen far too often in many households. The built-in microcontroller manages power distribution in a way that feels both efficient and reassuring. It manages voltage spikes, keeps output steady, and avoids some of the unpredictable behavior you might see with cheaper power backups. I think this controlled approach helps with long-term reliability, especially for sensitive electronics.

Battery and Performance Specs

At the heart of the MINI-UPS is its dual battery system. The combined 4400mAh capacity, built from two 2200mAh cells, offers sufficient support for typical load-shedding scenarios. It is designed for devices that run on 12V and 2A, which covers most common routers, ONTs for fiber connections, biometric machines, and even set-top boxes.

One feature that feels particularly practical is the zero lag switching. This online UPS behavior ensures your router or camera does not even blink when the main power goes off. There is no reboot, no pause in your video call, and no interruption in a security feed. It is the kind of feature you only appreciate fully when you have experienced the frustration of a drop in connection at the worst possible moment.

Safety Features

Consistent Infosystems has given the MINI-UPS a few thoughtful protections that make long-term use a bit less stressful. The device includes:

Short-circuit protection which prevents damage when there is a fault in connected hardware.

Deep discharge protection that helps maintain battery lifespan by avoiding complete drainage.

Overload protection which automatically cuts off power when the connected load surpasses safe limits.

These features may sound routine, yet in real-world usage they often make a noticeable difference, especially when the device is expected to remain plugged in continuously.

Company Perspective

Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, emphasized that the MINI-UPS is meant to address everyday digital challenges. According to him, unpredictable outages disrupt routines more than people realize. By keeping essential devices powered, the MINI-UPS aims to eliminate that frustration. He also mentioned that this product reflects the company’s larger mission of offering practical and dependable technology solutions for Indian consumers.

Consistent Infosystems has been expanding its portfolio steadily since its establishment in 2011. Apart from networking accessories, the company now deals in SSDs, LED monitors, security equipment, and more. This MINI-UPS fits neatly into that growing lineup.

Availability

The product is available through Consistent Infosystems’ channel partners and retail network across India. It appears to be positioned as an affordable and value-focused option for users who need reliable backup power for small devices. It can also be found at popular IT stores and on various online platforms, making it relatively easy to pick up.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Which devices can I run on the Consistent MINI-UPS?

A1: You can power 12V devices such as Wi-Fi routers, modems, CCTV cameras, biometric machines, and cordless phones as long as they stay within the 2A current limit.

Q2: Does the internet disconnect when the power goes out?

A2: No. The zero lag switchover ensures your router remains powered instantly, so your internet connection stays active without interruption.

Q3: How much backup time does it provide?

A3: Backup varies depending on your device’s power usage. With its 4400mAh battery capacity, a standard router generally runs for up to 4 hours.

Q4: Is it safe to leave the MINI-UPS plugged in all the time?

A4: Yes. Its smart management system prevents overcharging and includes protections such as short-circuit control, making it suitable for continuous use.

Q5: Where can I buy this product?

A5: You can purchase the Consistent MINI-UPS at local IT hardware shops, major electronics retailers, and through various online marketplaces.