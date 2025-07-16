Consistent Infosystems Launches New 8MP Outdoor Camera for Clear Surveillance

Consistent Infosystems, a well-recognized Indian brand in IT hardware and surveillance solutions, announced the launch of its newest outdoor security camera on July 15, 2025: the 8MP IP Color Outdoor Bullet Camera, model CT-CM-IBW8MP. It’s positioned as a solid pick for everyday security needs, blending clarity with reliable performance.

Key Takeaways:

Consistent Infosystems has launched the 8MP IP Color Outdoor Bullet Camera (CT-CM-IBW8MP).

The camera offers 8MP resolution and delivers full-color night vision up to 20 meters.

It comes equipped with a built-in microphone for audio recording.

Installation is simplified with Power over Ethernet (PoE) support.

The camera is priced at ₹5,999 and includes a 1-year warranty.

The CT-CM-IBW8MP stands out with its 8MP resolution, capturing sharp visuals even under low-light conditions—and importantly, in full color, up to 20 meters. That alone makes it quite a practical choice for monitoring spaces like home exteriors, office premises, or small retail areas. The camera includes a built-in mic for audio capture, adding another layer of situational awareness.

Design-wise, it’s fairly straightforward. The fixed lens and multi-angle adjustment bracket are geared toward ease of use. It’s not overly complex—and maybe that’s the point. For most users, especially those who aren’t super tech-savvy, the less fuss, the better.

Then there’s the convenience factor. With PoE support, installation becomes less of a tangle—literally. There’s no need to run separate power cables, which can often be a deal-breaker for DIY setups. Compatibility with ONVIF and RTSP protocols means the camera should play well with other systems, particularly useful for those already invested in a larger security ecosystem.

On the technical side, features like 3D noise reduction and HD video output aim to keep footage crisp and discernible, even when the lighting isn’t ideal or when the weather acts up. These kinds of details, while easy to overlook, make a real difference over time.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, emphasized the brand’s commitment to practical and durable security solutions. He noted that this new IP camera was designed to offer a balance of simplicity and reliability, aiming to give users greater peace of mind.

Pricing and Availability

The Consistent 8MP IP Color Outdoor Camera is priced at ₹5,999 and comes with a 1-year warranty. It will be available for purchase through the official website (shop.consistent.in), Amazon, and the company’s widespread network of retail and distribution partners across India.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the resolution of the new Consistent outdoor camera?

A1: The new Consistent 8MP IP Color Outdoor Bullet Camera captures video in 8MP resolution.

Q2: Does the CT-CM-IBW8MP camera record audio?

A2: Yes, it includes a built-in microphone for audio recording.

Q3: Is the new camera easy to install?

A3: Yes, the compact build, fixed lens, and multi-angle bracket make it user-friendly. Plus, PoE support cuts down on cabling.

Q4: Can this camera work with other security systems?

A4: Absolutely. It supports ONVIF and RTSP protocols, so it can integrate with many third-party setups.

Q5: What is the price of the Consistent 8MP IP Color Outdoor Camera?

A5: The retail price is ₹5,999, with a 1-year warranty included.