Consistent Infosystems Launches New Fast Mobile Chargers With Smart Safety Features

Consistent Infosystems, a steadily growing name in India’s IT hardware and consumer electronics space, announced on November 21, 2025, the launch of two new high-performance mobile chargers. The lineup includes the 45W Flash Charge 2.0 Charger and the 15W Fast Charger, both bundled with a Type-C cable. The company seems to be leaning into what many of us want these days: charging solutions that are not just fast but genuinely reliable and safe, especially for people who move around a lot.

The timing feels appropriate. The demand for fast and dependable charging accessories in India continues to grow, with the sector projected to reach an estimated $4.95 billion by 2034. Modern smartphones and accessories draw more power than ever, so consumers naturally look for accessories that can keep pace without compromising safety.

Key Takeaways

Two Models: The series introduces a performance-focused 45W Flash Charge 2.0 Charger along with a simpler, everyday 15W Fast Charger.

Safety Priority: Both models include multi-layer protections such as Over Voltage, Short Circuit, and Overheating Protection.

Intelligent Charging: Each charger uses Smart IC technology to deliver the right power output based on the connected device.

Convenience: Both chargers come with a Type-C cable, aligning with the standard most modern devices now use.

Warranty: Consistent Infosystems is offering a 6-month warranty on both products.

45W Flash Charge 2.0: Speed for Power Users

The 45W Flash Charge 2.0 Charger stands as the more premium of the two, clearly designed for people who can’t afford long charging breaks. It supports Super VOOC charging technology, which is known for enabling extremely fast top-ups on compatible devices.

Super VOOC works by carefully controlling the voltage and current. It sometimes uses a split-battery system inside the phone to double the power intake without causing too much heat. In practice, this means noticeably faster charging. I think many power users, whether professionals or gamers, might appreciate how compact the charger is, because carrying lighter gear just makes day-to-day movement easier.

A standout detail in the 45W model is its Smart IC, or Integrated Circuit. This small chip works behind the scenes to detect exactly what the connected device needs and then adjusts the power flow automatically. It feels like a simple thing, but it plays a major role in speeding up charging while also guarding long-term battery health. The built-in safeguards also help reduce risks related to over-voltage, short circuits, or overheating, which are concerns people still have with fast chargers.

15W Fast Charger: Reliable Everyday Power

For users who just want a dependable, steady source of daily power, the 15W Fast Charger fits as a more modest yet practical option. It is lightweight, compact, and seems suited for home or office use, as well as more general travel.

Despite being the smaller sibling, it carries the same core protective features: Over Voltage, Short Circuit, and Overheating Protection. It also includes the same Smart IC technology, which ensures stable power output. This detail matters because unstable or incorrect charging can affect devices over time. The focus on safe and certified charging aligns well with what we are seeing in the Indian accessories market, where more users prefer reliable branded products over cheaper, unregulated alternatives.

Company’s Vision for Digital Life

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, stated that the new charger range shows the company’s focus on creating powerful, safe, and user-friendly products.

Both chargers are now available for purchase on the company’s official online store, shop.consistent.in. With these additions to their accessories lineup, Consistent Infosystems strengthens its presence in the highly competitive Indian electronics market. The products seem tailored to the evolving digital needs of people who want dependable and well-designed charging solutions.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is Smart IC technology in a charger?

A1: Smart IC technology refers to an integrated chip inside the charger that can automatically detect the power requirements of the device plugged into it. This allows the charger to deliver the optimal amount of power, which helps in efficient charging and protects the connected device’s battery from issues like overcharging or receiving incorrect voltage.

Q2: Is the 45W Flash Charge 2.0 Charger compatible with all mobile phones?

A2: The 45W Flash Charge 2.0 Charger supports the Type-C standard and is compatible with devices that support Super VOOC charging or other standards like USB Power Delivery (PD) at similar power levels. While it will charge any Type-C device, the maximum 45W speed will only be reached with compatible devices.

Q3: What does Over Voltage Protection mean?

A3: Over Voltage Protection is a safety feature that automatically shuts down the charger or regulates its output if the incoming electricity from the wall socket, or the internal output of the charger, exceeds a safe voltage level. This prevents an electrical surge from damaging the internal components of the connected mobile device.