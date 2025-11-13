Consistent Infosystems Launches New High-Speed HDMI Cable for 4K Clarity

Consistent Infosystems, one of the steadily rising Indian brands in IT hardware, security products, and consumer electronics, announced the launch of its new High-Speed HDMI Cable on November 13, 2025. With this release, the company expands its connectivity lineup, aiming to offer customers faster data transmission and sharp, reliable 4K visuals, whether at home or in more demanding professional setups.

The cable has been designed with support for both 4K and 2K Ultra HD resolution, and it promises enhanced picture and sound quality through smooth signal transfer. As digital entertainment and work environments continue shifting toward high-resolution screens, Consistent Infosystems is trying to match this growing demand by focusing on dependable, high-definition output.

Key Takeaways

Consistent Infosystems introduced its new High-Speed HDMI Cable on November 13, 2025.

It supports 4K and 2K Ultra HD resolution for improved visual and audio clarity.

Works with LED TVs, LCD displays, Box TVs, and media players.

Available in seven lengths: 1.5M, 3M, 5M, 10M, 15M, 20M, and 25M.

Built with durable construction intended for long-term reliability

Driving Digital Clarity and Speed

The new High-Speed HDMI Cable fits neatly into Consistent Infosystems’ broader strategy to provide innovative, performance-oriented, yet affordable solutions across India. In today’s world, where nearly everything from weekend movie nights to business presentations relies on crisp display quality, the cable connecting the devices often ends up being more important than people expect. I think many of us only realize this when a poor-quality cable causes flickering or sudden signal drops.

A typical High-Speed HDMI Cable is rated for up to 10.2 Gbps of bandwidth, which is enough to support 4K resolution at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz with deep color.¹ While there are newer standards like HDMI 2.1 that allow much higher bandwidths, sometimes up to 48 Gbps for features such as 4K at 120Hz or even 8K resolution, the standard High-Speed category still remains perfectly adequate for the majority of home and office Ultra HD setups. In practice, most people with 4K TVs or set-top boxes only need stable 4K@30Hz output rather than those advanced frame rates. Consistent seems to be addressing this wide user segment, where a reliable High-Speed cable can noticeably improve the viewing experience compared to older alternatives.

During the launch, Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, highlighted the company’s continued focus on everyday consumer problems. “Today’s consumers demand speed, clarity, and simple connectivity in every aspect of their digital experience,” Mr. Aggarwal said. “Our new High-Speed HDMI Cable provides performance, reliable transmission, and ultra-high-definition output. With this addition, Consistent continues to provide users with high-quality solutions that simplify modern digital lifestyles.”

Wide Compatibility and Installation Flexibility

The cable’s compatibility range is intentionally broad. It works with common source devices such as media players, gaming consoles, and set-top boxes, and it connects easily to LED TVs, LCD displays, and Box TVs. This kind of versatility makes it a convenient option for both everyday home use and more structured workplace environments.

Perhaps one of the more practical touches is the variety of lengths offered. Customers can choose from 1.5 meters, 3 meters, 5 meters, 10 meters, 15 meters, 20 meters, or 25 meters. This flexibility helps with anything from connecting a device right behind a TV to wiring across a conference room or training hall. The cable also features durable construction, something that matters quite a bit if the cable is going to be plugged and unplugged often or run across longer distances.

Consistent Infosystems, founded in 2011, has gradually grown into a notable presence in India’s IT hardware, security, and consumer electronics segment. The launch of this High-Speed HDMI Cable adds to the company’s effort to strengthen its position as a provider of core digital connectivity tools that are accessible, functional, and tailored to real-world usage.

For more details or to explore product options, customers can visit the official online store at shop.consistent.in.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is a High-Speed HDMI Cable and why is it important for 4K?

A1: High-Speed HDMI Cable is certified to handle up to 10.2 Gbps of data bandwidth. This matters because 4K video signals carry nearly four times the data of 1080p content. Without a high-speed cable, the increased data load could lead to issues such as flickering, dropped signals, color depth limitations, or even complete failure to display a proper 4K image.

Q2: What is the difference between 4K and 2K resolution?

A2: 4K resolution generally refers to $3840 times 2160$ pixels. In contrast, 2K usually refers to $2048 times 1080$ pixels, although in consumer spaces the term sometimes overlaps with Quad HD (QHD) or $2560 times 1440$ pixels. The Consistent Infosystems cable supports both, allowing for high-definition clarity across different types of screens and content sources.

Q3: Does this High-Speed HDMI Cable support features like HDR or eARC?

A3: Based on the information provided, the cable supports standard Ultra HD resolution and high-speed data transmission. This aligns with the typical High-Speed HDMI standards, usually associated with HDMI 1.4 or HDMI 2.0 depending on the specific specs. High-Speed HDMI generally supports 4K@30Hz along with some forms of HDR and ARC. For more advanced features such as 4K@120Hz, VRR, or eARC, an Ultra High Speed HDMI 2.1 cable would typically be needed. Customers should check the exact specifications listed on the product page to be sure.

Q4: Where can I buy the new Consistent High-Speed HDMI Cable?

A4: The cable is available on the company’s official online store at shop.consistent.in, where customers can view prices, specifications, and length options.