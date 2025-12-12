Consistent Infosystems Launches VELORA Wireless Router with 4G and 5G Support

Consistent Infosystems has introduced its new VELORA Wireless Router, expanding its growing networking lineup with a device that tries to address one of the more persistent connectivity gaps in India. The idea is fairly straightforward, yet quite practical. Instead of depending on wired broadband, which many regions still lack, the router taps into mobile networks to deliver internet access. It works with all major 4G and 5G SIM cards and supports wireless speeds up to 300 Mbps. In a way, it is positioned for households, small businesses, and remote setups where stable wired connections remain out of reach.

Key Takeaways

Universal SIM Support: Works with all major 4G and 5G SIM cards for instant connectivity.

High Speed: Offers wireless speeds up to 300 Mbps for smooth streaming and everyday browsing.

Wide Coverage: Uses an external high-range antenna to strengthen and extend signal coverage.

Modern Power: Features a USB Type-C interface for efficient and widely compatible power delivery.

Wired Option: Includes a single LAN Ethernet port for users who prefer or need a wired device connection.

The VELORA Wireless Router attempts to solve a very real issue many Indian users face, particularly in rural or developing pockets. Reliable wired broadband still is not always available. By including a universal SIM card slot, the device lets users simply insert any supported SIM and create a Wi-Fi hotspot. The plug and play nature might especially help those who prefer minimal setup or feel unsure navigating technical menus. With 5G availability improving across the country, the inclusion of 5G support feels timely and allows users to make the most of faster mobile data where it exists.

On the hardware side, the focus leans toward range and stability. The external high-range antenna is meant to extend Wi-Fi coverage through multiple rooms or slightly bigger office environments. It is the kind of detail that could make a noticeable difference in households where signals generally weaken beyond a room or two. Power is provided through a USB Type-C interface rather than older proprietary chargers. It is a small but welcome shift since Type-C cables are widely available and easy to replace. There is also a single LAN Ethernet port for situations where a wired link still feels more dependable, such as connecting a desktop tower, a smart TV, or perhaps a security recorder.

Consistent Infosystems, based in Delhi and founded in 2011, has been expanding steadily across IT hardware and surveillance categories. This launch fits into their longer term aim of building accessible technology designed around Indian usage patterns. Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, highlighted the importance of dependable wireless connectivity for households and businesses. He noted that the VELORA router offers long range coverage and stable speeds, which should help users stay connected regardless of their surroundings.

In practical daily use, the router can support a wide range of scenarios. Students attending online classes might find it useful, particularly in areas where wired broadband fluctuates or is unavailable. Remote professionals, too, may appreciate a predictable connection for meetings and file transfers. It could even be helpful for powering security cameras in places where running cables is complicated or costly. In that sense, the VELORA router strengthens the company’s broader objective of providing affordable and easy to deploy networking solutions tailored to the Indian market.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Which SIM cards work with the VELORA Wireless Router?

A1: The router features universal SIM support, so it works with all major 4G and 5G SIM cards from telecom providers in India.

Q2: What is the maximum speed of this router?

A2: The VELORA Wireless Router supports wireless speeds of up to 300 Mbps, which is suitable for HD streaming, video calls, and general browsing.

Q3: Does the router have a battery for portable use?

A3: The product specifications mention a USB Type-C interface for power delivery. It generally requires an external power source, such as a wall adapter or a compatible power bank, since it does not include an internal battery.

Q4: Can I connect a wired device to this router?

A4: Yes. The router comes with a single LAN Ethernet port, so you can connect devices like a desktop PC or laptop using a LAN cable.