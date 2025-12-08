Consistent Infosystems Launches VELOX WiFi 6 Wireless 4G Router in India

Consistent Infosystems, a steadily expanding Indian brand in IT hardware and consumer electronics, announced the arrival of its new VELOX WiFi 6 Wireless 4G Router at an event in New Delhi. The company positions this device as a practical option for both homes and businesses that want faster, more reliable connectivity. It blends 4G mobile network support with the capabilities of WiFi 6, which naturally promises better speeds and smoother performance, especially when several devices are online at the same time.

As I went through the details, I found the idea behind this product quite straightforward. It tries to simplify internet access for people who may not always have dependable wired broadband. The approach feels almost intuitive.

Key Takeaways

Product Name: VELOX WiFi 6 Wireless 4G Router

Main Feature: Insert SIM & Play functionality for instant 4G internet

Technology: WiFi 6 support for improved speed and multi device handling

Capacity: Connects up to 32 users at once

Hardware: Triple external antennas for wider coverage

Connectivity: Equipped with an Ethernet port for wired access

Simple and Fast Internet Access

The VELOX WiFi 6 Router seems designed for places where broadband availability varies quite a bit. Users only need to insert a 4G SIM card, and the device instantly creates a wireless network. This simple setup, without needing a technician, makes it appealing for small shops, remote workers, or even families who occasionally face downtime on traditional broadband. I think many people will appreciate the plug and play aspect, since it reduces the frustration that often comes with network installation.

Technical Specifications and Features

WiFi 6 is at the core of this router. While the upgrade from older WiFi standards might sound subtle at first, the real advantage becomes clear when several devices connect at once. The VELOX router can manage up to 32 simultaneous users, which feels quite adequate for larger households or even compact workplace setups.

The hardware includes three external antennas. These antennas help extend the signal into corners or rooms where WiFi tends to weaken. In many homes, thick walls or long hallways create blind spots, and this design attempts to reduce that. For those who rely on wired devices like desktops or smart TVs, the built in Ethernet port offers a steady connection. It is particularly useful for streaming or tasks that require consistent data flow.

Security and Availability

Consistent Infosystems has put some attention into network security, ensuring that unauthorized access is minimized. This is especially relevant for businesses handling sensitive information. According to Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD & Co Founder of Consistent Infosystems, the product is intended to deliver dependable performance while aligning with the company’s focus on user friendly networking solutions across India. His statement reflects the brand’s ongoing effort to expand within the consumer networking segment.

Understanding WiFi 6

WiFi 6, also known as 802.11ax, is the latest generation of wireless technology used in this router. It is not merely about higher top speed. Instead, it improves how efficiently the network handles multiple devices. In many Indian homes, several gadgets compete for bandwidth at the same time. Older routers often slow down during peak usage, leading to buffering or lag. WiFi 6 helps reduce that congestion, making everyday activities like video calls, gaming, or streaming feel smoother even with many active connections.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the main benefit of the VELOX WiFi 6 Router?

A1: It allows you to access high speed internet using a 4G SIM card without needing a wired broadband connection.

Q2: How many devices can connect to this router?

A2: The device supports up to 32 users connected at the same time.

Q3: Does this router require a technician for installation?

A3: No, it features a plug and play design. You only need to insert a compatible SIM card and power it on.

Q4: Can I use a LAN cable with this router?

A4: Yes, it comes with a built in Ethernet port to connect wired devices like desktops or CCTV systems.

Q5: Is WiFi 6 better than WiFi 5?

A5: Yes, WiFi 6 is more efficient at handling multiple devices and offers better speeds and range compared to WiFi 5.

Q6: Where can I buy the VELOX WiFi 6 Router?

A6: The product is available through Consistent Infosystems’ network of distributors and major retail outlets across India.