Consistent Infosystems Releases HDMI Extenders with 60 Meter Transmission Range

Consistent Infosystems announced two additions to its connectivity lineup today in New Delhi, and I think the timing feels quite fitting as more homes and offices deal with long cable runs. The Indian IT hardware company introduced the HDMI Extender 60M Standard and the HDMI Extender 60M KVM. Both are meant to help users send high definition video signals over long distances by relying on common Ethernet cabling rather than traditional HDMI cords. It is a small shift on paper, though one that aims to reduce the familiar problems of signal loss or flickering when HDMI cables are pushed beyond their comfort zone in real world setups.

Key Takeaways

Extended Range: Supports video transmission up to 60 meters using CAT6 cables and about 50 meters with CAT5E.

High Resolution: Delivers 1080p video output at 60Hz without noticeable lag.

KVM Support: The KVM variant adds remote device control using a keyboard and mouse.

Simplified Power: The KVM model includes PoE support, which removes the need for a separate power adapter at the receiver.

Plug and Play: Works without drivers, software, or complicated setup steps.

Solving Distance Limitations with HDMI Extenders

Anyone who has tried stretching a standard HDMI cable beyond 10 or 15 meters has probably seen what happens next, perhaps a black screen or intermittent flicker. These limitations appear often in offices, classrooms, or even homes where the display and the source device cannot sit close to each other. An HDMI Extender helps bridge this distance by converting the HDMI signal so it can travel over Ethernet cables like CAT5E or CAT6. These cables tend to be cheaper, easier to run through walls, and far more flexible than long HDMI cords.

The two new extenders from Consistent Infosystems rely on this same principle, pushing out a clean and stable 1080p signal. According to the company, users can expect a dependable connection up to 50 meters with CAT5E and up to 60 meters when they step up to CAT6. In practice, this makes the devices suitable for large conference rooms, home theatre environments, or educational institutions where the display and the playback device might sit in entirely different corners of the space.

Features of the 60M KVM Model

The highlight of the launch is the 60M KVM model, which adds a few capabilities that feel particularly useful for professionals. KVM refers to Keyboard, Video, and Mouse, and essentially allows a user to operate a computer or a security recorder from the location of the monitor rather than the location of the device itself.

A simple example might be a security guard seated in a monitoring room while the actual NVR or DVR sits 60 meters away inside a protected server area. The KVM model also includes PoE functionality. Since PoE can carry power over the same Ethernet cable used for data, the receiver connected to the display does not require its own power adapter. This keeps wiring cleaner and makes installation slightly less fussy.

Technical Specifications and Usage

Both the Standard and KVM versions support 1080p resolution at 60Hz, which aligns well with presentations, CCTV output, and general HD playback. Setup remains straightforward. The user connects an HDMI source to the transmitter, links the transmitter and receiver with a LAN cable, then connects the receiver to the display. There is no software to configure and nothing to install, which feels refreshing in an age where many devices insist on extra setup.

Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co Founder of Consistent Infosystems, emphasized that these additions were created to offer reliable performance for modern digital environments. The broader intention seems to be making integration easier for both system integrators and home users who want dependable connectivity without unnecessary complexity.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What cable do I need for the full 60 meter range?

A1: You need a high quality CAT6 Ethernet cable to achieve the full 60 meter distance. With CAT5E, the maximum reliable range is usually around 50 meters.

Q2: Does the KVM model require two power adapters?

A2: No. The KVM model uses PoE, so only the transmitter needs external power. The receiver draws its power through the Ethernet cable.

Q3: Can I use this for 4K video?

A3: These models support a maximum of 1080p at 60Hz. They are not intended for 4K transmission.

Q4: What is the main use of the KVM feature?

A4: The KVM function lets you control a PC or DVR from another room using a mouse and keyboard. It is commonly used in security monitoring, server management, and classroom systems.