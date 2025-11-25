Consistent Infosystems Releases New HDMI Extender 30M for Long-Distance HD Transmission

Consistent Infosystems, a fast-growing Indian brand known for its work in IT hardware, consumer electronics, and security solutions, announced the release of its new HDMI Extender 30M on November 25, 2025. The company positions this device as a straightforward answer to the common struggle of maintaining clean, reliable video and audio over longer distances. What makes this product interesting is that it uses simple, widely available CAT5E and CAT6 Ethernet cables to push signals up to 30 meters, delivering Full HD 1080P output and clear audio without running into the usual signal drop issues.

I think anyone who has wrestled with long HDMI cables will probably relate to why this matters.

Key Takeaways

The HDMI Extender 30M transmits Full HD 1080P video and audio up to 30 meters.

It operates using a single CAT5E or CAT6 cable for the connection.

The device requires zero external power for operation, which simplifies installation.

It features a true plug-and-play design, requiring no drivers or technical setup.

The extender adheres to HDMI 1.3 and HDCP 1.2 standards for broad compatibility.

The Need for HDMI Extenders

HDMI cables are reliable, but only to a point. In most setups, the dependable transmission range usually stays around 15 to 20 meters, particularly when you aim for higher resolutions like 1080P. Once the cable stretches beyond that comfortable zone, the signal often weakens. People sometimes see flickering, strange artifacts, or in more extreme cases, the picture disappearing entirely. This technical limitation becomes a real bottleneck in larger environments such as conference halls, wide home theater setups, retail digital signage, or even centralized monitoring systems.

This is where the HDMI Extender 30M becomes useful. It breaks the setup into two units, a transmitter and a receiver. The transmitter connects to your source, whether that is a streaming box, desktop PC, or some other output device. The receiver attaches to the display. Between the two, you simply run a single CAT5E or CAT6 cable. These cables are cheaper, easier to route behind walls or through ceilings, and generally more convenient than trying to maneuver a bulky long HDMI cable.

Simple Installation and Power Free Design

One of the main attractions of this product is how easy it is to set up. The plug and play concept here means that there is no need to install drivers or navigate through technical menus. You connect the parts and the extender handles the rest. For people who want an extended display without getting into complicated adjustments, this is a relief.

Another thoughtful detail is its zero power requirement. The HDMI Extender 30M is designed so that it pulls the minimal power it needs directly from the HDMI ports that it is connected to. There is no external power adapter involved, which reduces clutter and removes that familiar scramble to find an extra outlet nearby. This makes it especially handy for tight spaces or walls where power access is limited. Perhaps it sounds small, but in practical use, it really does make setup less stressful.

Versatility and Compatibility

The device itself is compact and lightweight. It works for both desktop placement and wall mounting, giving users flexibility depending on the space they are working with. Because of this, the extender fits a wide range of environments. It can sit quietly behind a display in a meeting room, serve as part of a home media setup, or operate in a retail environment where the media source has to stay out of sight.

It adheres to HDMI 1.3 and HDCP 1.2 standards. Since HDMI 1.3 fully supports 1080P transmission, it covers exactly what the extender promises. Meanwhile, HDCP 1.2 keeps encrypted, copyrighted content secure, which avoids unexpected playback issues. A surprisingly convenient detail is that both units can act as either the transmitter or the receiver. This dual role gives users a bit of extra freedom when planning their wiring layout.

Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co Founder of Consistent Infosystems, shared his thoughts at the launch and said, “At Consistent, our focus is on building technology that enhances everyday digital experiences. The HDMI Extender 30M is designed to offer reliable, high-quality connectivity that meets the evolving needs of modern homes, workplaces, and commercial environments.”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the maximum resolution the HDMI Extender 30M supports?

A1: The device is rated to support up to Full HD 1080P resolution.

Q2: Does the HDMI Extender 30M require an external power adapter?

A2: No, the extender features a zero power operation architecture and draws the necessary power directly from the connected HDMI source.

Q3: Which type of cable is used to connect the transmitter and receiver units?

A3: The two units are connected using a single standard CAT5E or CAT6 network cable.

Q4: What are the main benefits of using a CAT5E or CAT6 cable for extension instead of a long HDMI cable?

A4: CAT5E and CAT6 cables are usually much more affordable, easier to install over long distances up to 30 meters, and tend to handle signal stability better than extended HDMI cable runs.

Q5: What does HDCP 1.2 compatibility mean for the user?

A5: HDCP 1.2 ensures that the extender can securely transmit encrypted, copyrighted content from devices like Blu ray players or streaming boxes to the display, which helps prevent playback issues.