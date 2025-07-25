Consistent Introduces New RGB Gaming Speakers for Indian Market

Consistent, an Indian IT and electronics brand, has launched a new range of RGB gaming speakers designed for everyday use. The four new models, named Sur Taal, Sa Re Ga Ma, Bang Bang, and Desi Vibe, aim to provide good audio with colorful lighting and modern designs. These speakers are made for gamers, students, work-from-home professionals, and anyone who appreciates good sound. They are suitable for various activities such as virtual meetings, gaming, music streaming, or simply enhancing a study desk.

Key Takeaways:

Consistent has launched four new RGB gaming speakers: Sur Taal, Sa Re Ga Ma, Bang Bang, and Desi Vibe.

The speakers are designed for everyday use by gamers, students, and professionals.

Prices range from ₹599 for the Sur Taal 2.0 Mini Gaming Speaker to ₹2,050 for the Bang Bang 2.0 RGB Gaming Speaker.

All models come with a one-year warranty.

Products are available on shop.consistent.in, Amazon, and through Consistent’s distribution network and retail partners across India.

The Sur Taal 2.0 Mini Gaming Speaker offers 6W stereo sound in a compact design. It features LED lighting and dual full-range driver units, with a frequency response of 60Hz to 20kHz for balanced audio. This speaker uses plug-and-play functionality via a 3.5mm jack and a 1-meter cable, making it easy to set up. It weighs 270g, making it portable. The Sur Taal 2.0 is priced at ₹599.

For gamers, the Sa Re Ga Ma 2.0 Gaming Speaker provides 6W output with rich bass and clear sound. It includes LED lighting for a gaming setup and has a sleek design. The speaker is USB-powered (5V/1A) and offers plug-and-play convenience. It has a frequency range of 100Hz–18kHz and a signal-to-noise ratio of 70dB+, helping ensure clear sound. The Sa Re Ga Ma 2.0 is available for ₹1,050.

The Bang Bang 2.0 RGB Gaming Speaker delivers 10W audio through two 65mm speaker units. It features dynamic RGB lighting, along with built-in backlight and volume controls. The speaker is made from durable ABS plastic with a black finish. It offers USB and 3.5mm connectivity. The Bang Bang 2.0 is priced at ₹2,050.

The Desi Vibe USB RGB Gaming Sound Bar is designed for clean, clutter-free setups. It combines stereo sound with RGB gaming lights in a compact design. The soundbar has a user-friendly volume control knob for quick adjustments and plug-and-play functionality, requiring no software. It aims to provide a balance of style and performance for both casual users and serious gamers. The Desi Vibe soundbar costs ₹1,050.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated, “At Consistent, we are committed to bringing products that offer quality, functionality, and great design at an affordable price”. He added that the new range of gaming speakers combines sound, aesthetics, and convenience, and is expected to appeal to gamers, music lovers, and those who seek performance without overspending.

All new speaker models come with a one-year warranty. They can be purchased from shop.consistent.in, Amazon, and through Consistent’s distribution network and authorized retail partners across India.

Related FAQs:

Q1: What types of RGB gaming speakers has Consistent launched?

A1: Consistent has launched four new RGB gaming speakers: Sur Taal 2.0 Mini Gaming Speaker , Sa Re Ga Ma 2.0 Gaming Speaker , Bang Bang 2.0 RGB Gaming Speaker , and Desi Vibe USB RGB Gaming Sound Bar.

Q2: What is the price range of Consistent’s new gaming speakers?

A2: The prices for Consistent’s new gaming speakers range from ₹599 for the Sur Taal 2.0 Mini Gaming Speaker to ₹2,050 for the Bang Bang 2.0 RGB Gaming Speaker.

Q3: Where can I buy Consistent’s new RGB gaming speakers?

A3: Consistent’s new RGB gaming speakers are available on shop.consistent.in, Amazon, and through Consistent’s extensive distribution network and authorized retail partners across India.

Q4: What warranty comes with Consistent’s new gaming speakers?

A4: All of Consistent’s new gaming speakers come with a 1-year warranty.

Q5: What is the wattage of the Bang Bang 2.0 RGB Gaming Speaker?

A5: The Bang Bang 2.0 RGB Gaming Speaker delivers powerful 10W audio (2 x 5W).