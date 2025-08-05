Consistent Launches 4MP IP Warm Bullet Cameras in India with Color Night Vision and PoE

Consistent Infosystems, a homegrown Indian brand known for its IT hardware and surveillance products, has just rolled out three new additions to its security camera lineup, each one a 4MP IP Warm Bullet Camera. These new models come with lens options of 12mm, 8mm, and 6mm, tailored for different surveillance needs across both indoor and outdoor environments.

The cameras come equipped with features like Power over Ethernet (PoE) for easier setup, built-in microphones for audio capture, and sturdy, weatherproof bodies. It’s a move that reflects the growing demand for more reliable and accessible security solutions, whether for residential use or business protection.

Key Takeaways:

• New Releases: Three 4MP IP Warm Bullet Cameras featuring 12mm, 8mm, and 6mm lenses

• Highlighted Features: PoE support, integrated microphone, ONVIF compatibility, and weather resistance

• Range Capabilities: Up to 60m (12mm), 40m (8mm), and 30m (6mm) color visibility at night

• Pricing & Availability: Starting at ₹6,999; available on the company’s website, Amazon, and via retail partners

What sets these cameras apart is their use of “Warm Light” technology. Rather than relying on standard infrared for night vision, which often results in grainy black-and-white images, these models include built-in LEDs that maintain full-color video in low-light conditions. It’s a practical improvement, especially in scenarios where color details matter for identification or evidence.

Another feature worth noting is the 3D noise reduction, which enhances image clarity during nighttime recording. It’s a subtle upgrade, but one that can make a big difference in capturing usable footage after dark.

Installation has also been made a lot more straightforward thanks to PoE support. Essentially, a single Ethernet cable delivers both power and data to the camera, reducing the need for extra wiring and minimizing clutter. This makes setup quicker, especially for larger systems.

The cameras also comply with ONVIF standards, meaning they can seamlessly integrate with a wide variety of Network Video Recorders (NVRs) and third-party surveillance systems. That kind of flexibility is especially useful for users looking to expand or upgrade their existing setups without being locked into one ecosystem.

Now, while all three models share the same core technology, their lens sizes determine how and where each one is best used:

12mm Lens (₹8,999): Offers the longest viewing distance, up to 60 meters. Ideal for monitoring large open spaces such as parking lots, building exteriors, or warehouse perimeters.

Offers the longest viewing distance, up to 60 meters. Ideal for monitoring large open spaces such as parking lots, building exteriors, or warehouse perimeters. 8mm Lens (₹7,999): A solid mid-range option with a 40-meter visibility range. Suited for moderately sized areas like school entrances, office compounds, or mid-sized retail spaces.

A solid mid-range option with a 40-meter visibility range. Suited for moderately sized areas like school entrances, office compounds, or mid-sized retail spaces. 6mm Lens (₹6,999): Designed for tighter spots, offering up to 30 meters of coverage. A good fit for more focused surveillance points like entryways, stairwells, or smaller residential areas.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, noted, “Security is no longer an optional investment; it’s a necessity for both homes and businesses. Our new 4MP IP Warm Bullet Cameras are built to address this need with dependable technology and easy-to-use features.”

All three models come with a one-year warranty and are already available for purchase through the company’s website, Amazon, and its nationwide retail network.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Ques: What does ‘Warm Bullet Camera’ mean?

Ans: A Warm Bullet Camera has built-in warm-toned LED lights. Unlike traditional infrared (IR) cameras that show black and white images at night, these LEDs allow the camera to record video in full color even in low-light conditions.

Ques: What is the benefit of PoE in these cameras?

Ans: PoE (Power over Ethernet) allows the camera to receive both power and its data connection through a single Ethernet cable. This simplifies installation, reduces the need for a separate power outlet near the camera, and lowers overall wiring costs.

Ques: Can I use these Consistent cameras with my existing NVR from another brand?

Ans: Yes, these cameras support the ONVIF standard. This industry-wide protocol is designed to ensure that devices from different manufacturers can communicate and work together in a single surveillance system.

Ques: What is the main difference between the 12MM, 8MM, and 6MM models?

Ans: The main difference is the lens focal length, which affects the viewing distance and field of view. The 12MM lens offers the longest range (up to 60m) with a narrower view, making it ideal for monitoring distant objects. The 6MM lens provides the shortest range (up to 30m) but with a wider field of view, suitable for covering broader areas up close. The 8MM model is a balance between the two.

Ques: Are these cameras suitable for outdoor use in heavy rain?

Ans: Yes, all three models are built with a weather-proof body, making them durable enough for year-round outdoor installation and capable of withstanding various weather conditions, including rain.